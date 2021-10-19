Cn0ra/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Dividends can play a key role in an investor's portfolio over a long period of time. Going back to the 70s, 84% of the total return of the S&P 500 index can be attributed to reinvested dividends and the power of compounding.

Source: The Power of Dividends - Past, Present, and Future

One particularly interesting feature of dividend investing is that it falls out of favor generally in periods of high market exuberance. If we take a look at the dividends' contribution to total returns by decade, we can see that dividends played a large role in the 40s, 60s, and 70s whereas they played a much smaller role in the 80s and especially the 90s. In the late 90s, dividends were de-emphasized when investors favored companies that had high growth potential. However, in the 2000s, the S&P 500 index produced a negative return. This period is often referred to as the lost decade when dividends made a comeback.

Given the fact that the dividend yield on the S&P 500 has been relatively stable over the past decade in the range of 1% to 2%, I have decided to take a look today at an alternative to the S&P 500 that can provide a higher dividend yield. The Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV) is in my opinion a great choice for investors seeking regular income and a higher yield than what they can get on the S&P 500 or on a treasury bond.

Strategy Details

RDIV tracks the performance of the S&P 900 Dividend Revenue-Weighted Index. The index has a pretty interesting methodology. It starts by excluding the top 5% of securities by dividend yield, then excludes the top 5% of securities within each sector by dividend payout ratio, chooses the top sixty securities based on dividend yield, and lastly re-weights those securities according to the revenue earned by the companies. To find out more about the details of the strategy, click here.

Portfolio Composition

From the sector allocation chart below, we can conclude that no single sector exceeds a 20% weighting. Coupled with a 5% limit on the allocation to a single company, this ETF provides a good diversification in my opinion across issuers and sectors. It is important to bear in mind that even if you will get exposure to several sectors, there is a high allocation to utilities and financials (combined they represent approximately 40% of the portfolio). As a result, other sectors such as Real Estate and Health Care seem to be underrepresented.

Source: Invesco

By taking a look at the market cap and style allocations, we can conclude that RDIV mainly invests in what are considered to be value stocks. The portfolio is mostly comprised of large-cap value issuers (accounting for 30.32% of the portfolio) and midcap value stocks (approximately representing 47.82% of the portfolio).

Source: Invesco

The top ten holdings account for close to 50% of the total portfolio. In my opinion, the list contains solid picks such as Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX), Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA), Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), and Verizon (NYSE:VZ). Each of the top nine holdings in the portfolio has a similar weighting, in the range of 4.4% to 5.6%.

Source: Invesco

Is This ETF Right for Me?

RDIV has a 30 day SEC yield of 3.48% and a distribution rate of 3.58%. Moreover, RDIV makes quarterly payments in March, June, September, and December. Given the fact that a plain vanilla S&P 500 ETF such as the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY) has a dividend yield close to 1.2%, I would argue that RDIV is a great option for the dividend investor seeking a regular source of income. Furthermore, in the current environment where inflation is running at 5%, you will certainly be better off buying RDIV than a US Treasury ETF given the higher yield that RDIV provides and the potential for capital gains.

Another interesting characteristic of RDIV is the fact that the strategy has provided capital appreciation since its inception. Since late 2013, RDIV is up approximately 62%, which adds up to the dividend return generated over the period. I have decided to take a look at how the price performance compares to the ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) and the SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY). Both strategies focus on dividend payers, more precisely on dividend aristocrats. A dividend aristocrat is a company in the S&P 500 index that not only consistently pays a dividend to shareholders but annually increases the size of its payout. Both strategies have outperformed RDIV since late 2013, NOBL by over 66 percentage points and SDY by over 17 percentage points.

Source: Refinitiv Eikon

Since Invesco's reorganization of OppenheimerFunds ETFs things seem to improve. In the previous year, RDIV has actually outperformed NOBL and SDY. In my opinion, it is still too early to assess if the strategy will continue to outperform or not going forward.

Source: Refinitiv Eikon

It is important to mention that RDIV has a higher dividend yield than both NOBL or SDY (SDY has a distribution yield of 2.79% and NOBL has a distribution yield of close to 2%). As a consequence, if you're looking for a higher dividend yield than what you can get on a traditional dividend aristocrat ETF or on the S&P 500, RDIV can be a great choice for you.

Key Takeaways

When buying a stock or an ETF, many investors concentrate only on the potential capital appreciation that they can get from this investment. However, dividends play a crucial role in a successful investment strategy over a long period of time. If you are looking for a combination of capital appreciation and a regular source of income, RDIV can be a good choice for you. The index carefully selects a basket of solid dividend payers and provides diversification across issuers and sectors. Compared to a dividend aristocrat ETF such as NOBL or SDY, RDIV underperformed both of them since inception but provides today a higher dividend yield.