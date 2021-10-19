Mario Tama/Getty Images News

In this article, I will take a closer look at Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS), which released Q3 2021 earnings on October 14th 2021. I will assess their performance and valuation to determine whether I would consider investing in them and if yes if that is attractive right now or not.

Introduction

During the last 1.5 years, I substantially reduced my investments in banks. This was due to political pressure on the sector to reduce or skip dividend payments. This was because of COVID-19 uncertainties in society and governments forced banks to be very cautious with dividend payouts amid all these uncertainties. I, for example, held a major position in ING (ING), which suddenly had to skip their dividend payments and (understandably) the share price collapsed. The share price halved in March 2021 and it took until March 2021 to fully recover to pre-COVID-19 levels.

This political pressure on the dividend payouts of financial institutions like ING was mainly happening in Europe, I have not seen it to that degree in e.g. the US and Canada. Yes, I think most governments urged financial institutions for caution, but many outside of Europe were also way less strict and dogmatic about it.

My personal investment strategy and goals are around building up a very reliable stream of dividend income. When sectors or individual companies are all of a sudden under political pressure to stop their dividend payments, this is a real issue and red flag for me. This is the reason that I sold all of my ING when they recovered from the first shock and share price crash. I used part of the proceeds to start a position in the Bank of Novia Scotia (BNS) from Canada. They were able and allowed to continue their dividend payouts throughout the COVID-19 crisis, continuing their dividend streak of 40+ years.

Now that the worst of the COVID-19 crisis seems to be over, I am interested to add a few more non-European banks to my investment portfolio, as long as they pass my quality and valuation checks. A very important one being uninterrupted dividend payments throughout the COVID-19 crisis.

Their share price performance has been much better than ING, which is one of the reasons that I decided to take a closer look.

Recap: my investment strategy and goal

Let me first recap my personal investment strategy and goal, to help you understand my perspective. My goal is to reach financial independence years before my official retirement age of 67 (or perhaps even 70 or later by then). This independence is achieved when my annual dividend income equals or exceeds my annual cost of living. At that moment I become completely independent from the income from my full-time job. Maybe I am still happily working in a full-time job and continue working, but maybe I decide to quit and find a different meaning for the remainder of my life. Achieving this goal of financial independence seems very realistic and from the back of the envelope calculations, I can achieve it within the next 10-15 years.

All my investment decisions are made with this ultimate goal in mind. This means that whenever I have money to invest (my monthly addition to my investment account or re-investing dividend), I assess how it brings me closer to reach this goal. This means that I look at the dividend that I expect the investment to generate immediately, but also 10 - 15 years into the future. This means that I always try to balance between a reasonable entry yield and expected dividend growth. I also only invest in undervalued or fairly valued high-quality companies and intend to hold them for decades. Safety of principal and foremost reliability of the dividend are extremely important to me.

What does Morgan Stanley do?

Morgan Stanley is a globally operating Investment Bank that was founded in 1935 and is headquartered in New York. It has approx 72.000 employees worldwide and a Market Cap of USD 184B (at the moment of writing). It provides investment banking, investment management services, securities and wealth management services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, and governments. Below you see their main peers:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Revenue in 2021 until end of September was USD 45B and net income USD 11,3B. The company is organized in three business units with their respective revenue:

Institutional Securities Group - USD 23B

Wealth management - USD 18B

Investment management - USD 4.5B

Let's take a look at reasons to like and dislike Morgan Stanley from an investment point of view.

Reasons to like Morgan Stanley

Strong Q3 2021 results

The company released the Q3 2021 results last Friday. These results have been very strong compared to the previous year and quarter.

Net revenue in Q3 2021 increased to 14.8B (+26%) and for the combined first three-quarters of 2021 to 45B (+29%). This growth was supported by all three of their business units, all of them showing strong double-digit revenue growth.

Source: Morgan Stanley Q3 2021 results

Earnings applicable to shareholders have increased to 3.6B in Q3 2021 (+38%) and for the combined first three-quarters of 2021 to 11B (+52%).

Source: Morgan Stanley Q3 2021 results

This translates to Adjusted earnings per diluted share of USD 2.04 in Q3 2021 (+23%) and for the combined first three-quarters of 2021 to USD 6.15 (+33%).

As you can see Morgan Stanley have delivered strong double-digit revenue and earnings growth in Q3 2021 and also looking at the combined first three quarters of 2021.

Reliable dividend payer with room for growth

As you can see below, Morgan Stanley is a reliable dividend payer. I know that almost all financial institutions had to stop (or at least cut) their dividend payments in the wake of the Financial Crisis (2008/2009), including Morgan Stanley. They however has again been able to pay a growing dividend since 2014 and were also able to maintain their dividend payouts amid the COVID-19 crisis. Since Q2 2021 they doubled the dividend, to reflect their solid financial performance and to also compensate for the dividend freeze due to COVID-19 in 2020.

Source: Seeking Alpha

As you can see, the dividend grades for Morgan Stanley on Seeking Alpha are also mainly positive, with the point of attention is the current dividend yield.

Source: Seeking Alpha

The current forward dividend yield is almost 2.8%, which is fine but surely not exciting.

It is however assuring that the payout ratio is low with less than 35%, despite them doubling the dividend earlier this year. This underlines the safety of their dividend and also that they have ample room for further dividend growth.

Source: Seeking Alpha

If they would increase their dividend to a 50% payout ratio (which I would still consider healthy and sustainable), the dividend yield would be 4%. This would all of a sudden become much more attractive.

As you can see, analysts are also predicting strong dividend growth in the next years.

Source: Seeking Alpha

This means that they expect the dividend to grow by another 50% in total in the next two years. Considering their strong revenue and earnings growth and low payout ratio, I see this as achievable.

To summarize: Morgan Stanley has a history of reliable dividend payments and increases and they have ample room (and are expected) to deliver strong dividend growth in the next years.

Sector beating returns

Morgan Stanley has not only been a reliable dividend payer, but they have also delivered outperforming total returns. In the last 10 years, they delivered over 700% of total returns, which is massive. They clearly outperformed the S&P 500 which delivered total returns of "only" 264%.

In addition, you also see that they have outperformed their main peers as well. These peers delivered in that time frame "only" total returns of 373% to 591%.

Source: Seeking Alpha

As you see Morgan Stanley has been a very lucrative investment over the last ten years and they have handily outperformed their peers. This is obviously not automatically guaranteed for the next ten years, but it surely gives the confidence they can deliver strong performance over a longer period of time.

Reasons to like less Morgan Stanley

Growth by acquisition and equity raises

The strong growth is partially generated by acquisition of E*TRADE and Eaton Vance and issuing additional shares to finance them, which dilutes the positions of existing shareholders. You see this by an increase of the number of outstanding shares by 16% compared to a year ago.

Source: Morgan Stanley Q3 2021 results

You also however see that they have been decreasing outstanding shares in the last quarter by 2%. That gives me some assurance that they are aware of this and also work to mitigate the dilution in the quarters/years after acquisitions.

Source: Morgan Stanley Q3 2021 results

Acquisitions can also potentially weaken the balance sheet depending on the price they pay and how they finance them. As you see Goodwill and intangible assets increased by 175% compared to a year ago. This could be a concern, but we also see Tangible Common Equity has also increased by 3%. This is something to keep an eye on in the next earnings releases, but not something that would seriously concern me.

Size and complexity of assets

Morgan Stanley is a globally operating investment bank with 1,190,478 million in assets. These assets also probably include some of the most complex financial assets around the world you can imagine. Of course, large banks are obliged to have strong governance and risk and control frameworks. Still, when seeing such numbers I feel a bit uneasy. During the Great Financial Crisis, many financial institutions got into serious trouble because of complex and intransparent balance sheets with exposure to assets with a much higher risk profile than anticipated.

Simply considering the sheer size of Morgan Stanley, how can you guarantee that all assets and related risks are monitored and reported correctly? Not that I have concrete reasons or indications to suspect fraud or mistakes, but I simply wonder how sure you can be of what you are reporting on an aggregate level.

Valuation

The current price to earnings (P/E) ratio is around 12 to 13, considering different P/E metrics. This means that the company is only valued for limited growth. Assuming an average P/E of 12.5, this would mean anticipated earnings growth of only 2% in the next years. Looking at their strong double-digit growth during the last year, this looks very modest.

Price to Book value looks less positive. They are trading for 1.9 times book value, which means investors actually pay a substantial premium to the book value. Looking at their financial performance and growth, I think a premium would be justified, but I am normally hesitant to pay almost two dollars for every dollar of book value.

Let's also turn to the dividend yield and expected growth for a final conclusion on the valuation. Reliable and growing dividend income is my primary goal as an investor and therefore I let this aspect help me to reach a final conclusion.

The forward Dividend yield is 2.8%, but analysts expect this to grow substantially in the next years. My overall portfolio, reflecting on average my 'normal' investments, averages around 3.5% dividend yield and 6% CAGR dividend growth.

Time Dividend yield (YoC) Dividend growth (CAGR) Now 3.5% +5 years 4.4% 6% +10 years 5.9% 6% +15 years 7.9% 6%

Source: author table

This means that my normal investments will deliver 7.9% YoC in 15 years. Let's compare this with the expected dividend growth for an investment in Morgan Stanley right now. I expect the dividend growth to happen as analysts forecast until the end of 2023, after which I assume a 10% dividend growth. This would be much more conservative than their pre-COVID dividend growth from 2014 to 2020, where they raised the quarterly dividend from 0.1 to 0.35 (+250%) in 6 years. I am consciously very conservative to increase the margin of safety in my calculations and investments.

Time Dividend yield (YoC) Dividend growth (CAGR) Now 2.8% +2 years 4% 20% +5 years 5.3% 10% +10 years 8.6% 10% +15 years 13.9% 10%

Source: author table

As you can see an investment in Morgan Stanley right now is expected to deliver YoC of 13.9% in 15 years, compared to 7.9% for my current portfolio and 'typical' investments. This is also based on rather conservative calculations. This is definitely something that makes an investment in Morgan Stanley appealing to me.

Investment Thesis

As you have seen, I have certainly identified reasons to like Morgan Stanley. They have shown (again) strong financial performance, are a reliable dividend payer and grower and also delivered outperforming total returns for shareholders. I also identified a few reasons to like less about them, including some implications of their growth through acquisitions and the size & complexity of the assets on their balance sheets.

Overall I would feel comfortable with an investment in them. The valuation is also attractive, despite the premium you pay on the book value. Wall street analysts also seem to have this view with an average rating of Bullish:

Source: Seeking Alpha

The current modest but safe dividend of 2.8% is expected to grow substantially and provide a YoC of 13.9% in 15 years, almost twice that of my current portfolio.

I see Morgan Stanley as a high-quality company and attractively priced right now for dividend growth investors like myself.

Conclusion

As shared in the introduction, the dividend cuts and stops that many financial institutions were forced upon last year made me cautious against investing in banks. Now that the worst of COVID-19 seems to be over, it is good to check which banks did manage to continue their dividend payments and if they could be an attractive investment.

I see Morgan Stanley as an attractive investment right now, which would fit my investment strategy and goals.

Many thanks for reading and looking forward to your questions and comments!