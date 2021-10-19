RHJ/iStock via Getty Images

Investment thesis: The global energy industry is experiencing a paradigm shift that has wide-ranging implications, that are falling into place rather well for uranium mining company Cameco (NYSE:CCJ). The shortfall in EU wind & hydropower generation that lasted through most of the year produced a gaping hole in the continent's energy supplies, leading to a mad scramble to secure more gas & coal, which is driving up prices globally. The incident is exposing the challenge of achieving a high degree of reliance on renewables, without endangering energy security. At the same time, it is slowly sinking in for the markets that the shale boom of the last decade will not be repeated again, therefore there are few viable options for the global energy industry in terms of supplying the world's growing appetite for energy. Coal is also an undesirable option due to local health concerns, as well as global climate change concerns. Nuclear power is therefore the only viable option the world has to help substantially increase reliable energy supplies. With high-grade ample uranium resources and a solid financial base, Cameco remains one of the best ways to take advantage of the changing paradigm within the global energy industry.

Cameco's reserves and production costs suggest a profitable future ahead

The Uranium spot price continues to rise, meaning that any new long-term supply deals will also see higher prices.

I will get back to the all-important issue of why I believe that this is a very long-term trend. It is a belief that I find has been greatly reinforced by events we are seeing this year in regards to energy prices. Before I do that, I want to highlight some of the Cameco-specific features that I find will make it a great long-term investment, given the long-term global energy prospects we are seeing being re-shaped this year, in the face of a new paradigm.

By far, the most important factor that makes Cameco a good long-term investment bet is the uranium reserves it is sitting on.

As is the case with many other energy companies sitting on such reserves, they have been greatly undervalued as a long-term asset. It is assumed that such sources of energy have become mostly arcane, given that certain people envision a completely electrified world powered close to 100% by renewables within a few decades. Given the glimpse into that utopian future, we got from Europe, where a major shortfall in renewable power generation left the continent to scramble for any natural gas and coal that it can secure on the global markets to make up the shortfall, the future of the global energy industry now looks different, even if it is not highly publicized.

Those reserves are being produced with efficiency by Cameco, which is always a key factor in the relative success of any resource-extracting company. Capital expenditures for this year are expected to be around 130-155 million Canadian dollars, while revenues are expected to come in at somewhere in the 1.35 billion dollar range, based on the results we saw so far in the first two quarters, as well as Cameco's own guidance as per its Q2 report. This suggests a relatively low capital investment/revenues ratio, which bodes well for its profitability prospects ahead. The cost of sales is expected to be about 21 dollars/pound, while its average realized price in 2020 was just over 46 dollars/pound. I am certain that the costs of uranium sales will rise in coming years, but I am also certain that they will rise at a slower pace than the sale price of the uranium.

Cameco can produce and process uranium at a decent cost. It also has ample reserves so it can ramp up production substantially as needed, in response to a higher demand that is starting to push uranium prices higher. So the long-term outlook for Cameco is a substantial increase in production in coming years, with that production getting a much better price than what we are seeing today. The dynamics of the current global energy market also suggest that, unlike the uranium price spike we saw about fifteen years ago, this time it will be sustained.

The global uranium demand outlook improved dramatically just in the past few days

Just a few months ago the idea that the world will be run mostly on wind & solar power, with hydropower contributing wherever it may be feasible, still seemed like a credible theory. Then came the EU energy crisis that stems from a substantial shortfall in wind power, complemented by a significant decline in hydropower, mostly due to a drought in Scandinavia. The non-financial profiled media mostly covers the event as a global hydrocarbon shortage issue, almost completely ignoring the shortfall in renewables that happened this year. This in turn provided cover for the EU Commission to reaffirm its commitment to the transition to renewable energy.

While the coverage by the MSM has been helpful in framing public statements and it will help to defend further investments into renewable energy, there is no way for European officials to escape reality. The harsh reality is that the higher the dependence on intermittent sources of energy, the greater the impact will be whenever we will see a repeat of the weather patterns that caused the shortfall in energy this year. National governments are especially vulnerable politically to energy price spikes, so they need to act based on reality, rather than whatever rhetoric they may express in public.

We are already starting to see many EU governments act on reality. A group of ten countries is pushing for the EU to accept nuclear power as green energy since it does not produce emissions. They are led by France, which in the past was said to consider slashing its own formidable nuclear power capacity, but now it is moving towards actually expanding its nuclear power generation capacity. The rest are mostly Eastern, former communist members, which tend to display a somewhat greater degree of pragmatism. Many of them are in various stages of pursuing an expansion in their nuclear power generation capacities.

Of interesting note is the growing interest in small-scale reactors. In other words, reactors which can be manufactured and installed at a faster pace. France is expressing an interest in investing in such technological developments, just recently announcing a significant investment in R&D and deployments of such technology. As has been the case lately with European countries, France is actually a bit late to this concept, given that other countries such as Russia are already launching such projects. Others like Japan, the US, China, are not far behind either. France is not only late to the game, but it also suffers from an apparent lack of competence in executing nuclear power projects lately, as is evidenced by the Flamanville project. A decade behind, and huge cost overruns. It remains to be seen if it can catch up to others on the small-scale nuclear plants. Regardless, it confirms the fact that France and others in Europe are seeing a future in nuclear power, while even a few months ago that was still in doubt to some extent.

This could be a real game-changer for the global uranium industry. Such technological evolutions have the potential to speed up uranium demand, given the fact that investing in such a project will be an easier choice, with faster implementation, and a smaller-scale financial investment needed. It has the potential to take the global energy market by storm, given the energy supply issues we are seeing this year, which do require the world to consider a change in direction. Given that even in Europe we are starting to see a change in attitudes in this regard, I think it is safe to assume that the world will increasingly embrace nuclear power this decade.

Cameco has had to pare back the production of uranium in the past. It had to deal with a long decade and a half period, where demand was lackluster, while supplies were excessive, because of overinvestment that was caused by the uranium price spike from a decade and a half ago. Surplus stockpiles from decades past have also been oversupplying the market.

As we can see, for a number of decades, uranium supplies far outstripped reactor requirements, mostly because uranium was stockpiled for military use. Then for a period of many years, uranium mining slowed while reactors continued using up large volumes of the excess uranium mined in decades past. The 2005 uranium price spike however led to mining supplies returning in force, to the point where a few years ago mined production once more met all reactor needs, even if for just a short period. We now have a gap again, while uranium demand is thought to start increasing as more reactors come online, while in many places the lifespan of old reactors will most likely be extended in response to the global energy situation.

Under these circumstances, Cameco will be able to once more increase production, along with other miners, and this time around it will not lead to a supply glut. We should keep in mind that since the 2005 uranium price spike, the uranium excess stockpile has been worked down almost every year, meaning that the stockpiles continue to shrink. There will be higher uranium prices and the price increase will be sustained, unlike in 2005. Within this context Cameco's impressive stock price run is sustainable for the longer term, in fact, things may get a lot better from here, given what we are seeing in regards to the global energy outlook, past the flawed renewable energy economy paradigm, and into a more realistic future.