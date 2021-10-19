PeopleImages/E+ via Getty Images

Allogene’s Clinical Hold: Background on Allogene and Current Situation

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) is currently developing a novel type of CAR T cell called an allogeneic CAR T cell. Traditional CAR T cells are created in a three-stage process (Fig. 1): First, the cancer patient’s own T cells are taken from his or her own body. The second step involves genetic engineering to insert the gene that encodes for the CAR construct that targets the cancer. The third and final step entails selection and purification of the CAR T cells before they are sent back to the hospital for infusion into the patient. The bespoke nature of traditional CAR T cells means that each patient literally provides the base reagent for his or her own therapy. Each therapy has to be made individually, which has several drawbacks. The personalized nature of each treatment drives up the cost. Since each patient needs to provide their own immune cells, there is a possibility their immune cells are not functional enough to handle the intensive processing regimes. In fact, approximately 5-10% of CAR T products fail during the manufacturing stage.

One can clearly see that the traditional approach to CAR T cells has significant room for improvement. Numerous companies are tackling these issues with multiple angles of attack. One of the more common approaches is to use a type of product called allogeneic CAR T cells. Unlike traditional (also known as autologous) CAR T cells, allogeneic CAR T cells come from a source other than the patients themselves (typically healthy donors but can be derived from special cells found in umbilical cord blood). These cells then can be genetically engineered like traditional CAR T cells to target cancer cells. However, an additional step is required as these T cells need to be disarmed so that not only they do not attack the patient, but also to ensure that the patient’s own immune system doesn’t kill the allogeneic T cells off (Fig. 1). The first step is achieved by knocking out a receptor called the TCR on the allogeneic T cells. This prevents the allogeneic T cells from attacking the patient’s own body (known as graft versus host disease or GVHD). Preventing rejection by the patient (known as host vs graft disease or HVGD) is accomplished by a two-prong approach. First, a receptor known as CD52 is removed from the allogeneic T cells. CD52 is a unique receptor that is primarily found on immune cells. When the patient is infused with the allogeneic T cells, they are also treated with an antibody that targets, and depletes, CD52-expressing cells: aka the patient’s immune cells that would normally attack and eliminate the foreign T cells. Since the allogeneic T cells no longer have CD52, they are spared from this depletion allowing them to persist in the patient’s body.

Fig. 1: Traditional versus allogeneic CAR T cell manufacturing. Adapted from here.

Allogeneic CAR T cells require a significant amount more genetic engineering than traditional CAR T cells. However, the potential substantial improvement over traditional CAR T cell approaches offer considerable upsides. Allogene is pushing for allogeneic CAR T cells in multiple indications (Fig. 2).

Fig. 2: Allogene’s pipeline. Adapted from here.

However, on Oct. 7th, Allogene announced that FDA placed a clinical hold on the entirety of their clinical trials after a patient was experiencing significant pancytopenia and a blood draw revealed that the CAR T cell product infused within the patient had a “chromosomal abnormality”:

The clinical hold follows the Company’s notification to the FDA of a chromosomal abnormality in an ALPHA2 study patient which was detected in a bone marrow biopsy undertaken to assess pancytopenia (low blood counts). An investigation is underway to further characterize the observed abnormality, including any clinical relevance, evidence of clonal expansion, or potential relationship to gene editing.

…

Following infusion of ALLO-501A, the patient experienced Grade 1 CRS and Grade 2 ICANS, which required a course of high dose steroid therapy. The patient subsequently developed progressive pancytopenia and a bone marrow biopsy showed aplastic anemia and the presence of ALLO-501A CAR T cells with the chromosomal abnormality.

Adapted here from Allogene’s press release.

Chromosomal Abnormality: Possible Causes and Clinical Implications

The detection of a chromosomal abnormality within the allogeneic CAR T cell product is particularly concerning due to several factors:

1. Allogene’s quality control process did not detect any chromosomal issues prior to infusion into the patient. This means that the abnormality either arose de novo within the patient or the abnormality was present in the product but was not detected by Allogene’s screens. Rapidly expanding T cells (such as what occurs during CAR T) can gain chromosomal abnormalities during their growth, so it remains possible that a natural, de novo mutation is responsible. However, if the abnormality was already present in the final allogeneic product that means Allogene’s assays were not sensitive enough to detect the mutation prior to treatment and that it was likely caused by Allogene’s genetic engineering.

A possible explanation for why the mutation was not detected previously was that the cell(s) bearing the chromosomal abnormality underwent something called clonal expansion. If the mutation gave the cells some sort of growth advantage, they would expand over time to make up a significant fraction of CAR T cells in the patient’s body. The acquired mutation and subsequent growth advantage is one of the hallmarks of cellular transformation, the process in which cells become cancerous. It is easy to recognize that the FDA would likely react justifiably harshly if this turns out to be the case.

2. The chromosomal abnormality is on chromosome 14, the same chromosome as one of the genes edited during the manufacturing process (the TCR gene). Personally, this is one of the more concerning revelations. Humans have 23 chromosomes so that chance that a de novo abnormality appearing on any one chromosome is ~5%.

Gene editing is not perfect and CAR T cells require a lot of it. The first step, using a virus known as a lentivirus, to insert the CAR gene into the T cells is by its very nature a stressful event. Inserting the CAR gene requires the DNA to break apart to accept it. The possible mutations resulting from this was a concern during the first approvals for CAR T cell therapy.

However, the more likely cause of the chromosomal abnormality relates to the process of creating the allogeneic T cells as the target gene (TCR) lies on the abnormal chromosome. Like I previously mentioned, disarming the allogeneic T cells requires additional genetic engineering. Currently there are three main methods of genetically engineering allogeneic CAR T cells (Table I). The science behind each one would require its own separate article. If you are interested in an in-depth scientific overview, I would recommend this article or this one to learn more behind each method. However, for the purposes of this piece, just know that although TALENs and ZFNs generally have less off-target effects than CRISPR, they can still cause errors. No system is perfect, and even a method with 99% accuracy can still have significant off-target effects.

Method Off-Target Effects Example Companies Zinc-Finger Nuclease (ZFN) + Sangamo Therapeutics (SGMO), Ziopharm (ZIOP) TALEN + Allogene Therapeutics, Cellectis (CLLS) CRISPR ++ CRISPR Therapeutics (CRSP)

Table I: Methods of knocking out genes and example allogeneic CAR T cell companies.

This is why the chromosomal abnormality is potentially so concerning. If Allogene’s editing caused the genetic error, it is likely that other companies in the space will be impacted by any future FDA decisions regarding Allogene.

3. The patient developed pancytopenia (significant decrease in multiple types of blood cells) soon after the therapy was administered. At this point we don’t know how related the patient’s adverse event is to Allogene’s therapy and if it was caused by the chromosomal abnormality. Pancytopenias are not unheard of with other CAR T cell products (1,2,3), so it's very possible that the chromosomal abnormality and the patient’s pancytopenia are completely unrelated. However, due to the timing of the adverse event and subsequent discovery of the abnormal CAR T cells, the possibility of a causal relationship needs to be investigated.

Future Scenarios: A Quick Return to the Clinic vs Sector-Wide Catastrophic Failure

Right now, we do not know several facts that will be key in determining the severity of the clinical hold.

1. Was the chromosomal abnormality de novo or due to Allogene’s genetic editing?

2. Was there clonal expansion of the cells bearing the genetic error (which would indicate steps toward transformation and carcinogenesis)?

3. Did the patient’s pancytopenia result from the CAR T cells with the chromosomal abnormality?

The possible outcomes for Allogene are on two extreme sides (Table II).

Final Result Outcome for the Field Likely FDA Actions De novo mutations not caused by Allogene’s editing Good Little-to-none, quick reinstatement of Allogene’s clinical trials Chromosomal abnormality caused by Allogene’s editing but no clonal expansion and did not cause the pancytopenia Bearable Continued clinical hold until assays to detect mutations are improved. More stringent product screening for other allogeneic CAR T cell companies Chromosomal abnormality caused by Allogene’s editing and caused the pancytopenia, but no clonal expansion Bad Continued clinical hold until assay to detect mutations improved as well as more frequent patient testing. Possible clinical holds for other similar CAR T cell companies. Chromosomal abnormality caused by Allogene’s editing and caused clonal expansion and the pancytopenia Catastrophic Likely clinical hold on most other genetically engineered allogeneic CAR T cell trials. Significantly increased regulatory environment and product screening requirements.

It’s possible that the FDA’s investigation will reveal the chromosomal abnormality is not a concern and quickly restart the clinical trials. Investors who betted on this outcome will be handsomely rewarded as they received Allogene’s stock (and other allogenic cell therapy stocks) on a heavy discount.

However, there is the chance that the genetic editing done by Allogene resulted in a pathological genetic change. I’m not one to use hyperboles but in this case, it is not an understatement to say that this would be Very Bad News. If Allogene’s genetic editing was the direct cause of the chromosomal lesion that turned out to cause an adverse event, the FDA would likely keep the trials halted until Allogene can re-configure their quality control assays and as well as more frequent screening of the patients. The time and money involved in restarting a clinical trial with these requirements are not small.

The bigger issue are the possible ramifications to the entire allogeneic cell therapy field as well as the engineered cell therapy field as a whole. The various genetic engineering techniques used in the cell therapy field by their very nature alter the endogenous DNA of the T cell. If there was clonal expansion due to errors caused by genetic engineering, Allogene would likely be hit an indefinite clinical hold, and other similar companies would likely face significantly increased pressure from the FDA. I would not be surprised if additional clinical holds were put into place until additional screening measures were implemented.

Personally, I believe it is likely that Allogene’s genetic engineering played a role in the chromosomal abnormality as the target (the TCR gene) is on the same chromosome. However, I view the likelihood of clonal expansion as much less likely as the growth kinetics of CAR T cells within patients are relatively well known and any significant clonal expansion and deviation from the norm would have likely been detected early. In addition, the relatively common occurrence of pancytopenias with other CAR T cell products makes me lean against the chromosomal abnormality as being the root cause. However, we still do not know enough to make a truly informed decision. I will be following this case very closely as new information is released.