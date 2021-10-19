Leon Neal/Getty Images News

Investment Thesis

We have highlighted in our previous articles that we see GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) as undervalued. Recently there has been some interest from private equity firms to buy out GSK's consumer healthcare business. In this article, we will examine what this means for GSK shareholders and if GSK is undervalued compared to its peers.

The Buyout Interest

We are not going to dive into the business and the historic performance as we have covered those in previous articles (here, here and here). On the 12th of October 2021, there were articles that indicated that GSK's consumer healthcare business was considered for a buyout from private equity firms. Before we dive into more details on what this means for shareholders, let us summarize some facts on the proposed demerger of the consumer healthcare business for GSK.

During GSK's Q2 2021 earnings call management provided some additional details around the demerger plans for the consumer healthcare segment. Management announced that 80% of GSK's holding will be spun off to shareholders and the remaining 20% will be used to strengthen the new GSK's balance sheet. GSK originally held 68% of the joint venture with the remaining ownership held by Pfizer. The plan is (this is still the plan) for the consumer healthcare business to be listed separated on the London Stock Exchange with GSK shareholders receiving 80% of GSK's ownership. During this process, GSK's management has not been forthcoming and transparent about the spin-off method whilst also announcing a dividend cut. This created a negative sentiment around the company. This is of interest to us as we see GSK as undervalued. The new buyout interest provides some further information into our thesis that spin-off will unlock value for shareholders and that at current levels GSK is undervalued.

Reports indicate that the buyout interest is at around $54bn or c.£40bn for the consumer healthcare business. The dry powder that private equity firms have accumulated over recent years and recent deals suggest that the amount could go higher if there is a bidding war. Private equity firms are sitting on $3tn cash and these firms are continuously looking to deploy their capital. In addition, the recent agreement between Morrisons' shareholders and Clayton, Dubilier & Rice was c.£7bn. This was an increase of 27% compared to the initial bid and a 60% premium compared to the stock price before interest emerged. In addition, in Elliot's letter, the GSK's consumer healthcare business is valued at c.£30bn. This is something that shareholders need to keep in mind as we see UK stocks as targets from private equity firms and these firms have strong purchasing power.

As we highlighted above, to date we have two figures for the consumer healthcare business valuation. Elliot's £30bn and private equities' interest of £27bn (that is the 68% ownership that GSK holds). Elliot's valuation is at around 11% above the interest stated in these reports, however, as we have indicated above bidding wars tend to push prices higher. In our analysis below we will focus on the more conservative side of things.

Relative Valuation

The current GSK market cap is £69.8bn at a price of £13.89 per share as of 18 October 2021. Assuming that the consumer healthcare sector is worth somewhere between the private equity firms interest and Elliot's valuation (i.e. £27bn and £30bn) then the new GSK or the pharmaceutical and vaccines GSK is valued by the market between £39.8bn and £42.8bn.

Meanwhile, the Q2 2021 results indicated that the company is expected to reach £33bn of sales only taking into consideration the company's current pipeline and management communicated that the operating profit margin is expected to increase to 30% by 2026. As we have explained above and as the recent stock price indicates management seems to not have done a great job at creating shareholder value.

Hence, let's take a more factual approach to GSK's performance and see the current GSK valuation. We are going to use Price to Sales and Price to EBIT as two relative valuation multiples to understand if the new GSK is under, over or fairly valued. We will treat the adjusted operating profit as earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) and assume that the consumer healthcare business received a valuation as indicated by Elliot or private equity interests. Taking into consideration the consumer healthcare valuation, the current pharma GSK market cap is valued at £39.8bn and £42.8bn. The below table shows H1 2021 sales, adjusted operating profit and operating profit margins for pharma and vaccines segments as reported in Q2 2021 earnings. We adjust these full-year results and complete a relative valuation comparison.

H1 2021 (£m) Estimated Full Year H1 2021 Adjusted Operating Profit (£m) Assumed Full Year Operating Profit Margin (%) Pharma 8,111 16,222 2,360 4,720 29.1 Vaccines 2,795 5,590 820 1,640 29.3 Total 21,812 6,360 Price to Sales Price to EBIT Market cap - Elliot (£m): 39,800 1.8x 6.3x Market cap- Private Equity (£m): 42,800 1.9x 6.7x

As we can see above the price to sales multiple has been declining over time for GSK and fell by 18% over the last 5-years, going a step lower since March 2020. Now let's compare this with industry peers.

Multiples PFE NVS OTCQX:RHHBY JNJ ZTS SNY BMY Market Cap ($bn) 232.6 186.5 339.8 424.6 95.8 122.1 129.7 Sales ($bn) 55.5 51.6 67.1 89.2 7.4 42.9 44.4 EBIT Margin 27% 27% 31% 26% 36% 22% 19% P/ EBIT 15.5x 13.4x 13.7x 18.3x 35.9x 12.9x 15.4x P/Sales 4.2x 3.7x 5.0x 4.8x 13.0x 2.7x 2.9x

Price to sales was taken directly from Seeking Alpha and price to EBIT was estimated using Seeking Alpha data. Against both metrics and all peers GSK is undervalued. The less GSK is undervalued based on P/Sales and P/EBIT (taking the higher price multiple for GSK which is the most conservative) is 42% and 93% and in both cases, this is compared to Sanofi (SNY). Given the nature of the estimation and the fact that no company is identical to each other, there should be some variation. However, the figures above are based on current GSK performance which excludes the future management goals and is compared to the lowest price multiples out of 7 peers. We see the 42% and 93% relative undervaluation as the market over penalizing the company for the uncertainty that it is surrounded by and poor management execution.

If management goals are achieved by 2030 and the consumer healthcare business is sold at around £27bn, investors might be buying GSK at a price to sales (sales of 2030) multiple of 1.3x. Taking the lowest multiple from the peers of 2.7x this means that GSK could be trading 108% higher than what is currently trading. Similarly, if the company achieves the 30% operating profit margin and the £33bn sales investors could be buying GSK at a price to EBIT multiple (EBIT of 2030) of 4.3x. Taking the lowest multiple from the peers of 12.9x, this means that GSK could be trading 200% higher. This is at least an 8.5% to 13.0% CAGR for the next 9 years plus the dividend yield. Now, 9 years out are too long of a forecast but these are provided for illustration purposes and to highlight that GSK can be (conservatively given the price multiple used) a double-digit investment.

Summary

The recent interest from private equity firms for GSK's consumer healthcare business provides some additional insight into what the new consumer healthcare business could be worth. Shareholders should pay close attention to this as a sale can reward shareholders handsomely. As we have highlighted above, given the current GSK performance and the conservative consumer healthcare sale we find GSK undervalued by at least 40%. We believe this is driven by the uncertainty and the fact that management has not been clear about the future of the company. However, with recent activist investor stakes and the demerger deadline approaching, we expect this uncertainty to subside and shareholder value to be unlocked. The next earnings call is 27 October and investors should look for additional information on how the company performs and what management thinks of the consumer healthcare interest. We are bullish on GSK as we see double-digit returns over the next years.