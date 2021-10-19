FangXiaNuo/iStock via Getty Images

The Offer

Chatham Asset Management, the largest shareholder and debtholder of R. R. Donnelley (NYSE:RRD) (with 14.9% and 41.4% respectively) offered to buy the shares they do not own in the company for $7.50 last week. This offer is a culmination of a letter-writing campaign Chatham exercised several times over the summer, most recently on July 28th, September 1st, and September 27th.

In the past, Chatham has written public letters to the board where it has taken issue with:

The company's August board decision to renew a poison pill without shareholder consent and even against the recommendation of shareholder advisory firms such as ISS until next year's annual meeting.

The board and management's oversight of 80% share price decline since 2016.

The board's refusal to: sell non-core assets, specifically those in China and 43% of square footage of 199 worldwide facilities owned by the company . Consider Chatham's proposed directors with expertise to improve the company's operating cost structure and explore better ways to allocate the Company's capital. Consider replacing Chairman Jack Pope, who has been on the board for 17 years.

The 7.7% increase in compensation to CEO Daniel Knotts despite a 9% organic pro-forma revenue decline and 3.5% decline in pro-forma adjusted EBITDA.

Chatham is no newcomer to the printing business or RRD. It has been invested in the company for many years and is a large investor in American Media, Vericast, and McClatchy. It has also been clear that it believes RRD's value per share could exceed $12/share...if the company were to follow its recommendations. In its September 27th letter to the board, it spelled out:

While we acknowledge the year-on-year improvements in RRD's full-year 2020 adjusted EBITDA margins of roughly 150 basis points on an as-reported basis, we also note that a significant portion of this improvement was driven by the divestiture of the Company's unprofitable logistics business line.6 We believe significant opportunities exist to reduce operating costs which will further improve RRD's margins. We calculate, holding all else equal, that an adjusted EBITDA margin improvement of approximately 100 basis points could lead to a material increase in equity value to over $12.00 per share. Although we can only assess RRD and its peers through monitoring publicly available financial statements, we believe this target is achievable. We note, for instance, that although RRD has been able to reduce its selling, general, and administrative (SG&A) margins by some 50 basis points since 2016, its peer set,7 on average, has achieved over 110 basis points in margin improvement in that time. We believe this represents a clear opportunity to improve operational efficiency, and indeed that there are likely more opportunities to be found.

Normally, if someone says a company is potentially worth $12, I would do a double-take if they then bid $7.50. However, in this case, I think Chatham's bid is very fair. For starters, as I mentioned above, $7.50 was a 52% premium to the closing price of $4.93 the day before. Moreover, the stock had not traded well since Chatham's July 28th letter.

RRD stock performance since July 28th, 2021

source Bloomberg

Judging by the chart above, the market was apparently anticipating that the board would not react or respond to Chatham. At $6.50/share at the time of this writing, the market seems to anticipate that the board still will not engage Chatham. I think such a refusal would be a breach of fiduciary duty. Chatham's bid is a higher price than the stock has seen since May 2018. That is nearly 3.5 years already.

Given the poison pill, it appears to me that management and the board are far more interested in lining their own pockets while shareholders suffer. The stock's total return since 2018 is about negative 25.5% and the dividend has been canceled. In that time, CEO Daniel Knotts has been paid $5.822 million in 2018, $6.547 million in 2019 and 7.051 million in 2020. Chairman Jack Pope has been paid $449k in 2018, $446k in 2019 and $583k in 2020. In short, management and the board are doing quite well while shareholders have suffered.

RR Donnelley Total Return Since the Beginning of 2018

source Bloomberg

At this point, I feel if Chatham is willing to pay shareholders $7.50/share and then can realize the upside through hard work and shrewd moves, God bless them. I would prefer management worked with them to realize that value for shareholders, but that appears to not be in the cards. In my opinion, management has demonstrated no ability to improve the company's performance itself.

Conclusion

RRD has been a poorly performing stock for a long time and remarkably even since Chatham has engaged in an aggressive letter-writing campaign to the board highlighting strategic changes to increase shareholder value. The board's apparent refusal to engage with Chatham and (much worse in my opinion) renewing a poison pill, which only seems to entrench them, I believe is a sign that management needs to go. The good news is that Chatham seems committed to realizing value here and apparently has the firepower to affect it. With 15% upside to Chatham's bid, I think RRD presents an interesting investment, particularly if new shareholders come on board and make their voices heard to the board.