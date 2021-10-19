master1305/iStock via Getty Images

It's been over a month since my last article here on Seeking Alpha. The sun is still extra shiny here in Greece in the midst of autumn, and I have to admit I may have taken advantage of it more than I should. In any case, with another earnings season upon us and several companies already publishing their financials, I guess it's time to get back on track before it's too late.

In this article, I want to revisit one of my highest conviction picks, fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO), whose last update I had published back in late May. In my latest article, I explained why the stock had the potential to undergo a significant valuation expansion whose degree could drive shares as much as 100% higher. Since then, the stock has gained around 17%, and while this is by no means a poor return, FUBO is still in its infant stages both as a company and as an investment, retaining a massive return potential ahead.

Recent Developments

Since my last FUBO article, a myriad of positive developments have been announced, which I list/summarize below to get a cohesive picture.

June

A weak following my previous article, on June 7th, LG Electronics launched the f uboTV app on its webOS Smart TVs in the U.S.

Later in June, news came out that FUBO was set to join the broad-market Russell 3000 Index at the conclusion of the 2021 Russell indexes annual reconstitution, effective June 28th.

July

On July 15th, f uboTV gained market access in Pennsylvania for its Fubo Gaming streaming platform subsidiary through a deal with Cordish Companies. The agreement provides for state-wide mobile access for both sports betting and iGaming, in line with the company's growth plans to set a footprint across every possible State.

August

On August 10th, FUBO announced a blockbuster quarter, posting revenue growth of 196.4% to $130.9 million. Three days after, hoping that the market would be impressed enough to allow for a stock offering, FUBO announced it would sell up to $500 million worth of shares. Even at FUBO's current market cap at ~$4 billion, this makes for a heavy dilution. Shares tanked following this announcement, with the market losing touch with the ongoing positive news momentum. In my view, while this offering was indeed heavily dilutive, it gave the company all the necessary firepower it needed to sustain its hyper-growth developments. If anything, the sell-off provided for a fantastic opportunity to accumulate shares.

With fresh cash on the balance sheet, a week later, FUBO announced it acquired the exclusive rights for Coppa Italia and the exclusive English language rights for Serie A in Canada, making it a prime soccer streaming platform in Canada.

FUBO's unstoppable momentum remained strong, with the company entering into a multi-year distribution partnership with streaming service CuriosityStream (CURI), enriching its offering catalog. Keep in mind that I am also quite bullish on CURI, which I have covered here.

To close the month of August on an excellent note, the company utilized September's Conmebol World Cup qualifying matches to launch integrated free-to-play games and FanView live stats. Oh, and on the same day, Fubo Gaming gained approval from the Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission (IRGC) to offer advance deposit online sports wagering in Iowa State through a market access agreement with Casino Queen.

September

As soon as September kicked in, Fubo Gaming, a subsidiary of f Arizona State through a market access agreement with the Ak-Chin Indian Community. This marked the company's second State license within days. uboTV, received a Manage Service Provider Certification from the Arizona Department of Gaming to offer mobile event wagering within

Not a week went by following this news, and FUBO announced a multi-year partnership with a professional American football team, New York Jets.

Around the end of the month, FUBO also launched its first e-commerce venture: Fubo Shop, which in my view, should signal that besides the company's identity as a streaming/betting platform, FUBO aims in building a consumer brand value over time.

October

We are in the midst of October now, and FUBO's momentum is showing no signs of slowing down.

On October 8th, Fubo Gaming landed its first sponsorship with an NBA franchise. The partnership is designed to promote the Fubo Gaming brand across Cavs marketing territory in Ohio, which is a big deal. NBA franchises are not known for signing such agreements but with credible parties, and this greatly elevates FUBO's overall credibility. Note that sports betting isn't legal yet in Ohio, which speaks volumes of FUBO's confident execution and market domination prospects.

Days later, the company forged a carriage agreement with regional sports network AT&T (T) SportsNet Rocky Mountain. Through this agreement, FUBO attained the right to stream AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain's regional coverage of three major professional sports teams, as well as supplementary programming and BTS content.

Finally, a few days ago, we got great news from the company announcing Fubo Sportsbook has been named an authorized gaming operator in partnership with NASCAR.

The rate at which FUBO investors have been getting positive news over the past few months is wild. Clearly, the company is expanding in every direction and across all types of sports. By partnering with dependable parties in the space, the company is building a solid licensing infrastructure to become the go-to place for sports streaming/betting.

FUBO's management team seems to be working overnight to be closing deals at such a pace, and I especially appreciate the CEO's Mr. David Gandler's continuous enthusiasm on social media.

The Stock Remains Ultra

Cheap

As I mentioned, FUBO's latest results boasted revenue growth of 196.4%, and that was before any of the subsequent news had any effect on sales. That figure was powered by user growth and ARPU growth alone on FUBO's existing features. With additional content and betting revenue avenues moving forward, I wouldn't be surprised to see FUBO maintaining triple-digit growth rates in the short to medium term.

Source: Shareholder Letter

To put things into perspective, a growing sports betting company like DraftKings (DKNG) is valued at around 13.5X forward sales, while a mature streaming company like Netflix is valued at around 8.8X its forward sales. FUBO's long-term margins are likely to land between the two. How is it possible that FUBO, though, which is growing at 100%- 200%, has plenty of room to grow ahead (considering how small the company is anyways), is simultaneously trading at such a discount?

In my view, FUBO shareholders are positioned to enjoy gains of 100%+ in two ways. The first is that with revenues set to at least double next year (and that is assuming a solid deceleration from the company's current growth metrics occurs), even if FUBO retains its current discount, this would lead to gains of ~100%+. The second avenue is through the stock undergoing a very reasonable valuation expansion to a P/S of ~10 (even though the stock could reasonably trade at a P/S of 15 even), which alone could lead to gains north of 100% regardless of significant revenue growth deceleration.

While the risk here includes any potential future dilution over time, any funds FUBO raises are to accelerate growth, with current results easily justifying future offerings. FUBO seems to me to have a first-mover advantage in the space, so retaining accelerated growth here should translate to worthy future benefits. And, again, the company is too early in its expansion journey. This, in a way, constitutes another risk but also an opportunity depending on where one leans.

On May 28th, earlier in our investment thesis, before the incredible series of positive news FUBO has received, we went Long in FUBO in WoF. To minimize the risk at the time while shooting for exciting returns at the same time, we sold PUTS with the following details (numbers were true at the time of execution, not today):

SELL (to open) FUBO 01/21/2022 25.00 PUT @ $7.30

SELL (to open) FUBO 01/21/2023 25.00 PUT @ $12.30

Source: Author

Based on the ongoing developments at FUBO, I doubt shares will be trading below our $25 strikes in both periods. But if they do, getting FUBO at a net price of $17.70, assuming the 01/21/2022 PUTs are assigned, makes for a fantastic opportunity to accumulate more shares, in my view.

Clearly, I sound very certain in FUBO's bullish case. Sure, it all sounds too-good-to-be-true, but sometimes it comes down to it. Since going Long FUBO, the company has been firing on all cylinders, and despite the stock's partial recovery from last month's lows, the market does not seem to share the same excitement. To me, this makes little sense when combining FUBO's current valuation, growth prospects, margin expansion, and developing moat- hence the enthusiasm.

Finally, it's worth noting that FUBO's short interest is quite high, at around 16.7%. While a high short interest does not necessarily signal a potential short squeeze, assuming the company's upcoming Q3 results force a significant rally towards a fairer valuation, a short squeeze occurring is not an impossible scenario.