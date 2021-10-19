Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) is a bit of a conundrum when it comes to making an investment case. On the one hand, the price return on the stock between 2018 and the start of the pandemic in 2020 has been negligible; on the other, the impressive ~120% run from March 2020 through January 2021 made it look like the digital transformation trend around the world would support positive price action for an indefinite period of time.

Source: TIKR

However, the end of that positive sentiment came to a halt barely a year later, after which the stock has been losing ground. Since February 2021, the stock lost nearly 30% of its value. As of this writing, much of that value is yet to be regained. Nevertheless, although the market is hesitant to invest despite stronger-than-sector revenue growth and other reasons, the tide is turning on some important fronts.

Thesis: Although profitability in now on the visible horizon, investors' support around the growth story seems to be weakening. As such, it's time to re-evaluate Zendesk as a worthy destination for your investment dollars. My case here is that at least two emergent trends are strong enough to justify a STRONG BUY recommendation on this stock. Let's look at the numbers vis-a-vis the expectations for Q3-21 results that are coming out later this month.

Revenue Trend

The first thing that struck me was the turnaround that Zendesk has achieved in its revenue growth rates over the past two quarters. After steadily declining from +40% in Q4-18 down to 23% in Q4-20, ZEN has been posting subsequently stronger growth figures at the top through the first six months of 2021.

Source: TIKR

As of Q2-21, the top-line YoY quarterly revenue growth rate stood near the 30% mark, indicating strengthening market adoption for its products. In particular, the new version of Zendesk Suite launched in February 2021 and, in general, Enterprise adoption of its products, seem to have been significant contributors to the revenue growth turnaround story. This is evidenced by the fact that a large portion of the YoY revenue jump in Q2-21 came from expansion with existing customers:

Revenue increased $72 million, or 29%, in the three months ended June 30, 2021 compared to the same period in 2020. The total increase in revenue was primarily attributable to expansions from existing accounts as of June 30, 2020 and the remainder was attributable to revenue from new accounts acquired thereafter.

This trend was seen in the previous quarter as well (Q1-21), during which the company posted YoY revenue growth of over 25%. I expect this trend to continue as Zendesk continues to expand its offerings in the support and sales segments.

If it holds, we're looking at revenues in excess of $340 million. The consensus estimate for Q3-21 is $335.32 million, which I believe is a little conservative considering that, historically, the company has beat revenue expectations on a near-consistent basis for the past three years.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Greater Leverage from Marketing Spend

The second reason why I believe this stock holds value is the amount of focus the company puts on marketing its products. These expenditures have been on the decline since 2015 but are seeing a revival of sorts over the past two quarters.

Data by YCharts

Spending more on marketing and sales at this point is almost critical to its growth, but it brings with it a considerable hurdle.

The Problem: Although the expanded portfolio allows it to cross-promote products to existing customers, it also requires investing heavily in marketing to the Enterprise segment and promoting Suite. Per Founder, Chairman, and CEO Mikkel Svane at the Q2-21 earnings call:

We accelerated our revenue growth this quarter to 29% year-over-year compared to 26% last quarter. We saw both our bookings and our RPO grow by record dollar amounts, driven by strong increases in sales to Enterprise customers and the continued adoption of Zendesk Suite.

The cycle has been set. The uptick in marketing spend has resulted in strong performance in the Enterprise segment and in Suite adoption, but it simultaneously puts pressure on the company to keep spending 50% or more of its quarterly revenues to sustain this new growth spurt.

But the problem...

...is also the Solution: The positive takeaway, however, is that the problem is actually the solution. The increased spending also means Zendesk is now earning more per dollar spent on advertising than ever before. This economies-of-scale trend is a positive one that's been several years in the making, and it's clearly visible when you look at how ops margins have steadily improved over time:

Source: TIKR

The logic behind this second trend is fairly straightforward. Promoting a SaaS product to a larger audience (smaller companies and startups) requires a higher investment in digital marketing channels such as social media marketing and web advertising. There's not much leverage here because the RPO or revenue per order is typically within a tight range.

The Enterprise segment is a whole different animal. At the Q2-21 call, the thought was echoed again by CFO & Principal Accounting Officer Shelagh Glaser:

Both net bookings and total RPO achieved record levels driven by strong Enterprise penetration and Suite adoption.

As Zendesk's penetration in the Enterprise segment deepens, the impact at the top will be more pronounced. In other words, revenues will start growing at a faster pace than sales and marketing expenditures. That's what the graph above represents.

And this, I believe, is the sweet spot for Zendesk: the Enterprise segment. Greater adoption of its products and Zendesk Suite across large corporations will provide even more leverage, eventually helping them achieve GAAP profitability.

Source: TIKR

Is the Stock Expensive at this Price?

Yes and no. If you look at it from an absolute viewpoint, the stock is certainly expensive at a one-year price to forward earnings multiple of 188. That's the 'Yes' part.

But this metric needs to be seen in context.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Source: Seeking Alpha

These companies are growing revenues YoY in the range of mid-to-high 30%, and the leverage that I talked about will allow Zendesk to keep moving the needle up to match and possibly exceed their current performance even with incremental increases in marketing and promotions. That's the 'No' component of my answer to whether or not ZEN is expensive.

To help drive home that point, I've brought in the 12-month price targets for ZEN from various sources:

WSJ - $180 Median from 16 analysts

CNN - $180 Median from 16 analysts

NASDAQ - $181.14 Average from 7 analysts

TipRanks - $181.14 Average from 9 analysts

MarketBeat - $177.40 Average from 11 analysts

Investor's Angle

I encourage you to look at ZEN as a long-term holding if you plan to add it to your portfolio at this time. Two quarters of strong performance are not usually sufficient to denote a trend, but in the case of Zendesk, the combination of increased marketing spend and strong performance from the Enterprise segment and Zendesk Suite justifies it.

As YoY quarterly sales growth heads into the 30% to 40% band (hopefully, we'll see that in Q3-21), the leverage at the top from the aggressive marketing spend should be even more pronounced than in the past two quarters.

Combined with the fact that the stock can hardly be called expensive, it would be a good move to consider opening a position or adding to an existing one. The average upside projections in the range of +40% from Street analysts further validate the investment case.