Morsa Images/DigitalVision via Getty Images

About

Blue Water Vaccines, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWV) is a preclinical stage biotechnology company focused on research and development of transformational vaccines for the prevention of infectious diseases, potentially with durable and long-term immunity. The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates deaths between 250,000 and 500,000, and 1 to 4 million cases of severe illness, caused yearly by Influenza (the flu) virus. While over $4 billion is spent annually on flu vaccine according to WHO, a 2014 report by the CDC Foundation estimates an economic burden of over $87 billion in the U.S. alone.

The Problem

Such large spends are necessitated because the currently prevalent influenza vaccines induce antibodies which target regions of the virus that are highly variable. These vaccines need to be updated regularly and administered each year. Vaccines in development target conserved regions to avoid the need for regular updates. The virus strains used in the vaccines mostly do not match the strain prevalent in the flu season.

The Solution

Scientists in Oxford noticed that the antigenic evolution of influenza was driven by regions of the virus which were of limited variability (Recker et al 2007). The Company’s development programs take off on further work of Thompson et al 2018. The Company has “identified a number of regions of limited variability which, if vaccinated against, enable protection against all influenza strains. The vaccine itself requires two doses to focus the immune response on the regions of limited variability, providing potentially life-long protection against flu.”

Pipeline

Blue Water seeks to develop vaccine candidates that are scalable, cost-effective, and provide durable benefits to patients. The Company believes that its vaccine candidates can provide an alternative to the current standards of care (SoC) with durable and long-lived immune response to specific or multiple antigens.

(Image: pipeline; source: company’s S-1 filing)

Proprietary technology licensed from Oxford University is used in the Company’s lead influenza vaccine program BWV-101 to identify specific epitopes, or proteins of antigens, with cross-reactive properties, that enable the potential development of a broad-spectrum universal flu vaccine. Patented epitopes of limited variability (ELV) provide cross-reactive immune response to multiple historical flu strains. Preclinical proof of concept (PoC) is anticipated in 1H-2022.

Based on successful preclinical PoC of the Company’s H1 epitopes, a standalone H1 influenza vaccine, BWV-102 is being developed to provide a long-lasting-induced immune response. Investigational new drug (IND) enabling studies will be initiated in 1H-2022. This PoC will also be utilized to study the cross-reactivity of different flu strains, H1, H3, and influenza B, for the development of BWV-101.

BWV-201 is a live attenuated serotype-independent intranasal vaccine candidate being developed, under license from St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, to prevent S. pneumoniae-induced Acute Otitis Media (AOM). IND-enabling studies will be initiated in 1H-2022.

BWV-301 is a norovirus-rotavirus vaccine for the prevention of gastroenteritis. Preclinical data has shown that this vaccine can prevent severe gastroenteritis and reduce viral shedding. Preclinical proof of concept (PoC) is anticipated in 1H-2022.

BWV-302 is a norovirus-malaria vaccine being designed to offer protection from both malaria and norovirus, which frequently occur together in some regions. IND-enabling studies will be initiated in 2H-2022.

BWV-301 and BWV-302 are being developed using the Company’s S&P platform, based on technology licensed from the Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center (CHMC). The S&P platform combines a norovirus antigen with at least one additional antigen, creating novel constructs, with the norovirus nanoparticle enhancing immunogenicity. The S&P platform offers flexibility and scalability for the rapid production of novel multi-targeted vaccines utilizing the E.Coli expression system, which is less costly and more efficient compared to other virus-like particles (VLPs) that use a eukaryotic expression system. The S&P platform may also be used to develop therapeutic carriers or vehicles for targeted drug transport.

Financials

Since inception in October 2018, the Company has financed its operations primarily with proceeds from sale of preferred securities to seed investors. As of 6/30/2021, Blue Water had an accumulated deficit of approximately $3.7 million, and cash and cash equivalents of approximately $3.7 million. The Company anticipates a cash runway of not beyond 2Q-2022, unless funds are raised. Towards this end, form S-1 registration statement was filed on 10/8/2021 with the SEC by the Company for an initial public offering (IPO) of shares of its common stock for approximately $24 million, price and number of shares not yet announced, and has applied to be listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market, under the symbol “BWV.”

Market research reports project a global vaccine market of $73.78 billion by 2028, on a CAGR of 7.3%, driven by rising prevalence of infectious diseases, increased government funding for vaccine production, and growing emphasis on immunization. (Refer: S-1 filing). Patents covering the Company’s in-licensed technologies expire between 2030 and 2042.

Risks

The Company is a “non-accelerated filer” and a “smaller reporting company,” and is an “emerging growth company,” and has not opted out from taking advantage of reduced reporting and compliance requirements.

The Company is in a very early stage and it will be several years before it is able to generate revenues and positive cash flow.

The Company’s development candidates are dependent on in-licensed intellectual property (IP).

The Company has a cash runway through 3Q-2022, but will need additional funds prior to commencing pivotal trials for any of its vaccine candidates.

Bottom line

Blue Water is at a very early stage and its candidates are yet to demonstrate PoC or yet to initiate the IND-enabling study stage. Their platform has potential to expand the pipeline not only to more indications but to non-infectious diseases as well. Further IPO details are needed to take a call on this stock.