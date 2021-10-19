MJ_Prototype/iStock via Getty Images

No News Isn't Necessarily Good News

I last reviewed the merger in the optical component and laser space between II-VI (IIVI) and Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) in April 2021. II-VI had emerged as the "winner" of a 3-way bidding war for Coherent, causing Coherent stock to appreciate over 70% from the start of the year to mid-February. At that time, the traditional merger arb trade of buying 100 shares of COHR and selling 91 shares of IIVI had a 13% profit potential and a target closing date by the end of 2021.

My views then were that the deal was likely to gain regulatory approval and that the merger thesis made sense - Coherent and II-VI already had a supplier / customer relationship in several industry verticals, but would still not have a high enough market share to cause concerns. This was supported by Bain Capital, who made a preferred stock investment in II-VI to help finance the deal.

Source: Bain Capital Investment Thesis, March 2021

Here we are in 4Q 2021 with the end of the year 2.5 months away, and there has not been a peep of news out of either company about the merger, except for the announcement of the shareholder approval votes in June.

There have also not been any negative public comments from regulators in any country about the merger. On one hand, this could be good, but on the other hand China has been known to string companies along until they give up, as they did with Qualcomm (QCOM) and NXP (NXPI). Chinese approval of the Analog Devices (ADI) - Maxim (MXIM) sounded encouraging for other tech deals, but has not led to any other approvals. As the target close date approaches with no news, the risk of arbitrary and capricious behavior by the regulators becomes more of a risk.

The uncertainty of the deal closure has not declined in the last six months. (Shareholder approval was pretty much a given.) Nevertheless, the arb has narrowed slightly. Coherent remains far above its pre-bidding war price, creating a huge downside risk if the deal falls through. II-VI stock has performed terribly and could be a value at current levels even if the merger fails. Now is a good time to reevaluate the possible trades I listed in April and determine if a change in strategy is needed.

How The Trade Ideas Worked, What To Do Now

The last six months have been brutal for many stocks in this space, as least compared to the overall market. Coherent has held up relatively well, along with one of the "failed" bidders, Lumentum Holdings (LITE). Both are down less than 10%. One of the other failed bidders, MKS Instruments (MKSI) did much worse, down 22.7%. The worst of the bunch though has been the "winning" bidder, II-VI down 28%. I don't blame the merger for all of this decline, as you can see that a peer of Coherent not involved in the deal, IPG Photonics (IPGP), is also down 26.8%.

Source: Seeking Alpha Coherent Charting Page

The best performing trade since my article was the traditional arb trade of buying Coherent and shorting II-VI. Thanks to the horrible performance of II-VI, shorting it made this the only trade in positive territory, up 2.8%.

As you can see, there is just under 10% profit potential left in this arb trade assuming the deal closes. The lack of news in the last six months along with the big downside potential for Coherent if the deal does not close would lead me to close out this trade if I still had it on.

Owning Coherent outright did a little worse than the arb trade, with losses of 6% to date. There is profit potential of 7.9% into the deal closure assuming no change in the price of II-VI stock between now and then.

This is the trade that I actually did for my portfolio, although I had a better entry point of $252 since I bought it before the April article was published. I sold my Coherent last week due to the big downside potential if the deal does not close. Looking at the peer comparison table below, you can see that Coherent is far more richly valued than its laser peers LITE and IPGP on every metric.

Source: Seeking Alpha Coherent Peer Comparison Page

Finally, the clear worst move would have been to buy II-VI, which declined almost 30% since the article was published.

What to do with II-VI going forward is a tougher call to make. The company plays in many growing end-markets, which average out to a 10% revenue CAGR over the next 5 years.

Source: II-VI Investor Presentation, August 2021

I also expect margins to benefit from vertical integration if the Coherent merger closes. The stock now looks cheaper with a 14.65 P/E, but it is not as cheap as its bidding war competitor MKSI. It is also approaching but still more expensive then the EV/EBITDA and Price/Operating Cash Flow multiples it has previously bottomed at in the last 10 years.

II-VI has done a good job paying down about 1/3 of its debt that it took on for the Finisar acquisition two years ago. The Coherent deal is a whole new ball game in terms of loading up the balance sheet, however. II-VI is issuing $2.15 billion in preferred stock to Bain with a coupon of 5% as well as $5.125 billion in debt. Finally, the stock portion of the merger deal adds about 20% to the share count.

Source: II-VI Investor Presentation, August 2021

While I can say II-VI looks like it is doing well and has great growth potential as a company, the stock performance so far this year has not reflected this. It's not all merger related, as other stocks in this business have traded poorly as well. Since I am not an industry expert in laser or optical components, I unfortunately just have to say I am glad I did not buy it in April and I am taking no position on it at this time. It is probably worth more than where it is trading, but I don't know where it will bottom. I've read some very intelligent-sounding posts in the comments section of other IIVI and COHR articles, and I hope to see them weigh in here as well.

Conclusion

A long time has passed with no news on the Coherent - II-VI merger. To be within a couple months of the deal date with no news is concerning, especially considering Chinese regulators have not yet commented on the deal. A deal failure would probably be detrimental to Coherent stock which is more richly valued than its peers. For that reason, I closed my Coherent position. II-VI has gotten much cheaper in 2021 but it is hard to say where the bottom is, considering peer company stocks have been marked down as well. II-VI might be entering potential value play territory but further research is needed.