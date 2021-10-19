pawel.gaul/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Prior to penning this article, I hoped to revisit my original thesis on Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania based F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) as I viewed the shares to be exceptionally attractive going into third quarter earnings. As time slipped away from me, I realized I would not get a draft out in time. However, given the solid third quarter results that FNB just reported, I feel like there continues to be noteworthy upside in the stock.

Core earnings and operational leverage continue to improve and FNB’s current valuation presents an attractive point for those looking to buy-and-hold for a multi-year period. While the Mid-Atlantic and lower Northeast banking landscape has often proven to be consistently competitive, I believe FNB’s third quarter results highlight its solid operations and ability to break away from the pack.

My current bullishness is predicated on the discounted valuation continuing to improve. In fact, I find the solid core operations to likely support the stock’s eventual revisit to the last decade’s valuation highwater mark (around 2.4x). As one can see from the chart below, FNB currently trades at 1.5x price to tangible book value per share. While its current valuation has clearly improved from late 2020 lows, when looking back over the past 10 years, there is clearly some additional upside potential.

When it comes to operational excellency, it's difficult for a bank to maintain solid performance year-in and year-out. With that being said, FNB has clearly shown solid operational momentum and strong profitability improvement. Its credit profile continues to hold up well and the fee income franchise has once again shown no signs of slowing down. While FNB is not likely going to be the very best performing bank over the next 12-months, I do believe the current set up provides ample opportunity to outperform both the banking index and the broader stock market in general.

Past Results and Future Expectations

Whenever I dig into freshly released earnings results, the first thing I look for is the net interest margin. Since most banks typically get 75%+ of revenue from the spread between loans and deposits, the net interest margin's trajectory is a telling sign for future profitability trends. In the third quarter, FNB reported a net interest margin of 2.72%, which is up 2 basis point from second quarter levels.

While most of the banking industry is likely to see flat to slightly compressed linked quarter margin results, FNB’s modest expansion is likely to stand out as being above average once all the banks release their repetitive earnings. Partially driven by the strong margin, spread revenue also continues to show improving momentum.

After digging into both loan growth trends, past excess liquidity levels, and opportunities to lower funding costs, I believe FNB should continue to see modest margin improvement as we work into 2022. On top of that, if the Federal Reserve decides to increase interest rates, FNB stands to benefit with its better than average asset sensitivity profile.

The third quarter's strong core revenue trends were also supported by an uptick in fee income. Overall, third quarter results were bolstered by improving service charges, strong capital markets revenue, and strong mortgage banking results. While mortgage banking is likely going to compress in the fourth quarter (given normal seasonality trends), I find the modestly diversified momentum to be a net-positive for future fee income expectations. On top of that, as the Northeast continues to see industry consolidation, FNB also stands to benefit from possible market share gains caused by competitor (and customer) disruption.

Finally, when getting to the expense base portion of the income statement, one would likely see that linked quarter costs were up, yet bottom-line results showed solid improvement. Nearly all of the roughly 2% increase in total costs was caused by higher salaries. While FNB has hired additional bankers as of late, the modest headwind associated with new hires was clearly mitigated by strong revenue trends.

Going forward, I would not expect to see another sizable loan loss provision recapture anytime soon. While the economic backdrop has shown remarkable improvement, the new bank accounting standards require the rate of change (which is minimal) to be half of the driving force behind CECL related reserve levels.

Finally, when looking out to the future of FNB, I find management’s fourth quarter guidance to be very attainable. In fact, if future results match the guidance, it will prove that this new-found, solid growth momentum is more than just a fluke. In my mind, the most important aspect of the guidance (below) is the portion on net interest income expected to be up low-single digits. Since this guidance backs out PPP related contributions, from my modeling, I find management to be indirectly giving guidance for slight margin expansion.

Concluding Thoughts

While we are still very early into third quarter earnings, I would venture to guess that FNB’s third quarter results likely exceed what will be considered the average when it is all said and done. Positive operational momentum is a great thing to have as we work into the last quarter of 2021. In my mind, I find the shares to be too discounted as they offer an attractive risk versus reward entry point.

Over the long-term, FNB has been a very solid operator and continues to grow its balance sheet well. When looking out to the next couple of quarters, I believe FNB’s recent operational improvements will yield stronger than peer earnings results. Its loan growth has shown solid momentum, fee income has proven to be rather resilient, and the expense base should trend lower near-term. I continue to recommend the shares to long-term focused investors.