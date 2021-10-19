shannonstent/E+ via Getty Images

We wrote about Ocean Power Technologies (NYSE:OPTT) back in February of this year when we reiterated the company's significant potential if indeed the stock could start to post some encouraging numbers. However, not long after we penciled that piece, once the 10-day moving average was breached to the downside, we decided to bail out of our long position.

Now eight months later, shares find themselves down close to 50% ($2.11) from when we initially wrote that February commentary ($4.15). In real terms, however, the loss is actually more than 49%+ as the S&P 500 has rallied close to 16%. This is what we mean by opportunity cost which is the last position we want to be in over an extended period of time.

As we can see from the long-term chart below, the fall from grace in recent years in OPTT has been brutal to say the least. This though to a point is why investors may stay interested here as long as shares can print some type of hard bottom. The reason being that if shares of OPTT can simply recover a fraction of what they used to trade at, the potential gains would be spectacular indeed.

If we go to a more near-term chart, we can see that shares have been fighting to stay above support at the $2 level. With the possibility of a bearish descending triangle playing itself out, staying above near-term support is crucial to keep the bullish case for this stock intact.

From a financial standpoint, the company continues to hemorrhage cash with the net income-loss for the most recent first quarter coming in at $3 million and the net operating cash-flow loss coming in at $5.3 million. When we span this cash-flow number out to a trailing twelve-month average, we get an operating cash-flow burn of $14 million which demonstrates a growing trend. The $78 million of cash on the balance sheet based off current cash-flow trends will keep the company afloat for some time to come, although costs also have been on the rise. The real question though is how patient the market will remain considering the amount of capital which Ocean Power Technologies has burned up until now.

We state this because well over $200 million has been invested in Ocean Power Technologies already and we have yet to see any significant change in the financials. When pushed on this on the first quarter earnings call, management stated that the pivot from a product-based firm into a more data and power services orientated provider (recurring income model) should finally be able to change the paradigm here. It goes without saying that accurate maritime data will continue to be in prime demand from the right customer. This means if OPT can successfully monetize its data from its buoy technology from the likes of climate research agencies (governmental) and illegal fishing authorities, the scope is certainly there if the OPTT's “data as a service” can gain some type of traction.

Despite the lack of any sales and earnings growth, there are plenty of encouraging trends happening within OPTT as well as the industry as a whole. Recently, software firms Greensea & Fathom5 partnered with OPTT to develop the updated version of OPTT's Maritime Domain Awareness Solution (MDAS). Moreover, strategic consulting services continues to increase its customer base on the back of the 3Dent acquisition which was completed earlier this year. Furthermore, given the environment we are in with respect to the need of more clean energy, OPTT received an award from the DOE to continue its research in developing a wave-energy device.

These initiatives all point to Ocean Power Technologies gaining more time to prove itself but we will continue to go off the charts with respect to timing another entry. The first objective for shares would be a rally above the down-cycle trendline on the daily chart which is approximately at the $2.25 mark. Beng chartists, we believe that all known fundamentals have already been priced into the share-price action on the technical chart. The market remains in wait-and-see mode but share-price action over the past 3+ months or so definitely gives room for encouragement for the bulls.

To sum up, Ocean Power Technologies remains a very difficult stock to value due to its lack of sales and high cash-flow burn rate. Under the hood, however, there have been some encouraging trends such as the partnership with Greensea & Fathom5 (meaning these third parties see obvious value) and government awards which buy the company time to develop its technology. Let's see what the second quarter brings. We look forward to continued coverage.