Investors in the precious metals sector have had to endure a rough 13-month stretch, with the Gold Juniors Index (GDXJ) sliding by more than 43% from peak to trough in the period, and many names, like Freegold Ventures (OTCQX:FGOVF), down as much as 60%. Despite Sandstorm's (NYSE:SAND) low-risk business model relative to its peers, the stock has not been immune from the sector-wide carnage, plunging 49% in just over a year from its recent low at $5.45. However, with the stock trading at less than 1.0x P/NAV, the sell-off looks overdone, with what looks like a capitulation low recently on October 5th. Given Sandstorm's meaningful organic growth opportunity if it can bring HM online by 2025, I would view any pullbacks below $6.20 as low-risk buying opportunities.

Sandstorm Gold released its preliminary Q3 results earlier this month, reporting attributable sales of ~15,500 gold-equivalent ounces [GEOs], a 28% increase from the year-ago period. However, Sandstorm was up against easy year-over-year comps last year due to COVID-19 disruptions, and on a two-year basis, quarterly attributable GEO sales fell by 10% (Q3 2019: 17,300 GEOs). This is one of the worst growth rates sector-wide, with companies like Franco-Nevada Gold (FNV) posting 25% growth on a two-year basis in the same period. Initially, Sandstorm dropped sharply on this news but recovered all of this gain immediately, closing up 6.6% for the week. When stocks stop falling on bad news, this is often a sign that they are near a turning point, suggesting that we've seen the lows for Sandstorm at $5.45. Let's take a closer look below:

As shown in the chart above, Sandstorm's attributable growth in GEO sales has been nothing short of pathetic, with a compound annual GEO sales growth rate of 2.0% since Q3 2017 (15,500 vs. 14,300). This pales in comparison to sector leader Franco-Nevada, with a 7.8% compound annual GEO sales growth rate in the same period. Relative to names like Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM), Sandstorm has a slightly higher compound annual GEO sales growth rate. Still, on a per-share basis, it's significantly lower, given that Sandstorm has seen moderate share dilution since 2017, related to its purchase of Mariana Resources (OTC:MRLDF). If the bonanza-grade Hod Maden Project were built on schedule (see below), this would have been a different story. In fact, Sandstorm would be trouncing its peers from a growth standpoint. However, with continuous delays and a revised timeline that has trailed well behind expectations, the company's growth has been disappointing.

TRANSACTION HIGHLIGHTS

100% increase in production for 19% dilution; Hot Maden anchor asset is expected to increase the Company's attributable gold equivalent ounces to more than 135,000 by 2022 , increasing operating cash flow to more than US$100 million (based on a US$1,250 per ounce gold price).



- Sandstorm Gold announces closing of Mariana Resources Acquisition, August 2017

Having said that, at a certain point, punishing a company for delays and looking in the rear-view mirror becomes old, especially if the stock has been punished by the market already for its missteps relating to guidance/timelines. I would argue that this is certainly the case here, with Sandstorm Gold sitting below its Q3 2016 highs when the gold price was sitting at $1,375/oz (below chart). Obviously, this disappointing performance can't change the opportunity cost for patient investors, but it does provide a very low-risk entry point for new investors, especially if the valuation is right. As we'll examine from a valuation standpoint later, Sandstorm continues to be very reasonably valued if it can execute successfully on Hod Maden from here on out.

Before digging into the valuation, it's worth discussing Hod Maden, which is due to release a Feasibility Study [FS] by year-end. Given the sharp increase that we've seen in upfront capital expenditures for other projects sector-wide, the delay in releasing the Hod Maden FS may have some investors nervous that we will see a massive increase in upfront capex, and the possibility of a much less robust study, with a smaller reserve base as feasibility studies are generally more conservative. The anxiety about upfront capex stems from inflation readings, which continue to remain elevated, the United States annual inflation hitting a 13-year high in September. As of the Pre-Feasibility Study, upfront capex was estimated at $272 million.

Even if we see an increase from $340 to $370 million in upfront capex, I do not see this as a deal-breaker for two reasons.

First, this would still be one of the most attractive gold projects globally, with an average annual production profile of more than 260,000 GEOs at all-in sustaining costs below $500/oz. There is a shortage of projects of this quality globally, and most cost much more than $400 million to build. For example, Sabina's (OTCQX:SGSVF) Back River is expected to produce ~$460 million to build, with an average production profile of ~230,000 ounces at all-in sustaining costs of $775/oz. Elsewhere, Troilus (OTCQX:CHXMF) is hoping to build its Troilus Gold Project this decade, with upfront capex that should come in above $450 million after adjusting for inflation, with ~245,000 ounces produced for the first 14 years.

The chart below shows how Hod Maden stacks up to other projects, and it's clear that it's one of a kind. Assuming upfront capex comes in even 25% higher ($340 million), this would still be well below the average for undeveloped projects of this size (~$410 million). The second chart below shows how robust Hod Maden is from an operating cost standpoint, with one of the largest production profiles but margins that are off the charts for undeveloped projects. In this chart, I have assumed a 20% increase to all-in sustaining costs to be conservative, with the chart showing how Hod Maden would stack up with a 265,000-ounce production profile and all-in sustaining costs of $447/oz ($372/oz PFS costs x 1.20). As is clear, Sandstorm has a 30% interest in arguably the most attractive undeveloped medium-scale gold project from a strict economics standpoint, outside of maybe Skeena's (OTCQX:SKREF) Eskay Creek.

The second point worth addressing is that Sandstorm's contribution is relatively small. This is because it's a minority project owner but has a massive 30% net profit interest and 2% net smelter return royalty. As of 2018, Sandstorm's contribution was projected at $28.5 million, with the majority of the project to be funded with debt and Lidya making up the other $66.5 million. If we adjusted these figures for ~$350 million in upfront capex, Sandstorm's portion would come in closer to $37 million, which is still a very small contribution for the company, and the higher capex should not lead to degradation in the After-Tax NPV (5%), given that the higher gold price assumption will easily offset the potential 25% increase in upfront capex.

Finally, from a reserve standpoint, proven and probable reserves stood at 2.61 million ounces of gold and 129,000 tonnes of copper in the Pre-Feasibility Study, with the study envisioning an 11-year mine life. In some cases, projects become much less robust as they move from the Preliminary Economic Assessment ---> Pre-Feasibility Study ---> Feasibility Study stage as more conservative assumptions are used, and in some cases, higher cut-off grades. However, with Hod Maden being one of the highest-grade undeveloped projects globally, it's unlikely that we will see much change in the reserve base.

In summary, a decline in the reserve base translating to a shorter mine life should not be much of a worry for investors either. This is because of the project's average reserve grade of 8.9 grams per tonne gold and 1.4% copper. As of the Pre-Feasibility Study, the cut-off sat at 2.60 grams per tonne gold-equivalent. Even if cut-off grades were increased slightly, this would not pull many ounces out of the mine plan with a gold-equivalent reserve grade that's 300% higher. Meanwhile, base case commodity price assumptions were $1,300/oz and $3.00/pound copper, with prices sitting more than 35% higher for each commodity currently. Let's look at the recent financials:

(Source: Company Filings, Author's Chart)

As shown above, increased metals prices have boosted Sandstorm's revenue; fortunately, even if attributable GEO sales have mostly flatlined over the past two years. Based on preliminary Q3 numbers, revenue is expected to come in at $27.6 million, up 15% on a two-year basis. While this figure lags sector leaders like Franco-Nevada, these are still solid results. Meanwhile, from an earnings standpoint, annual earnings per share [EPS] is expected to increase by more than 80% from FY2019 levels based on current FY2021 estimates ($0.17 vs. $0.09). On a five-year basis, there has been no growth in annual EPS ($0.17 vs. $0.17), but as discussed earlier, this is due to the timing of Hod Maden production and dilution related to the deal vs. the delays we've seen. Therefore, valuing Sandstorm on an earnings multiple basis is more difficult, given that it has massive growth in the tank that's paid for at Hod Maden that won't even show up in the FY2023 earnings estimates ($0.24 currently).

If we look at Sandstorm on a sum of the parts of net asset value basis, Sandstorm's NAV comes in at ~$1.30 billion, or $6.53 per share based on ~199 million shares outstanding. Currently, Sandstorm trades at $6.48, leaving the stock trading at just below 1.0x P/NAV. This is a very reasonable valuation for a company with the potential to double its annual GEO sales by FY2025 (130,000 GEOs vs. 65,000 GEOs in FY2021), and the lowest-quarter costs among its partners vs. peers (shown below). Having said that, this will require no further delays on Hod Maden, with the production timeline already pushed out to mid-2024.

Looking at the technical picture, Sandstorm's recent decline to a very reasonable valuation is lining up with a violent correction to its lower channel line, which has previously provided excellent buying opportunities. As we can see, the stock recently undercut this level but has since regained it, with this level coming in at $6.20 - $6.30. This is similar to what we saw during the March 2020 correction, and Sandstorm enjoyed strong forward returns after re-entering its channel from below.

Zooming in on the chart above, we can see that Sandstorm has updated support at $5.95, its lower channel line at $6.25, and no resistance until $6.75. This translates to a reward/risk ratio of 2.4 to 1, with $0.53 in downside to $5.95 support and $1.27 in upside to $7.75 resistance. To get to the ideal 5/1 reward/risk ratio, Sandstorm would have to dip below $6.25 and closer to $5.95 support. Obviously, this doesn't have to happen, and it is possible Sandstorm continues up from here, given its very reasonable valuation. However, the updated low-risk buy zone now sits at $6.25 or lower following the recent channel line break. In summary, if we see any weakness into year-end, this should provide a very low-risk buying opportunity.

Sandstorm may not have the best track record of meeting timelines, and it certainly doesn't have the best growth profile over the past few years relative to its peers from an attributable sales standpoint. However, it does have one of the best looking forward growth rates in the sector, with a potential compound annual GEO sales growth rate of ~18% looking out to FY2025. Given this solid organic growth profile, it's hard to ignore the stock at this very reasonable valuation. So, while this may not be an instance of buying an incredible company at an incredible price like Franco-Nevada in March 2020, this is the case of buying a decent company at a very fair price. As noted above, Sandstorm's updated low-risk buy zone comes in at $6.25, suggesting further weakness will present a buying opportunity.