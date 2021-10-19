2checkingout/iStock via Getty Images

Big stock drops create opportunities to buy fear. But there are times when discretion is the better part of valor. We look today at CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. (NYSE:CTT) and tell you why we are still staying away even after the big drop.

The REIT

CTT is a REIT involved in harvesting and management of timberlands. Based on the last update, it controlled close to 400,000 acres of fully owned timberland in Southern and Northwestern parts of the US. Do also note the 1.1 million acres that are part of a joint venture which is the feature of the story today.

Prior to the recent drop, CTT had produced ho-hum results and trailed the two other REITs that we follow in this segment. Note these results go from January 1, 2014 (shortly after CTT's IPO) to October 1, 2021.

The Big Drop

CTT shocked investors on October 15.

CatchMark Chief Executive Officer Brian M. Davis said: "One of our primary objectives over the last year and a half has been maximizing CatchMark's exit value from Triple T. This transaction was the best course to support long-term growth in light of CatchMark's position in the Triple T capital structure and the required per acre price increases needed to satisfy our partners' accruing preferred return. It is also another important step in delivering on our strategy of simplifying our business model to focus on our core portfolio, strengthening our balance sheet, and positioning the company for future growth." CatchMark expects to pay a new annualized dividend rate of $0.30 per common share, beginning with the fourth quarter of 2021.

For investors who are unaware, The Triple T venture was brought front and center with a lot of fanfare. The slide below is from 2018. CTT invested about $200 million immediately and total investment over time was supposed to be $227.5 million. The entire presentation is worth looking at but we must admit here that we would have not grasped the complexity of that deal by the presentation.

The recent sales from that asset were not exactly bad.

This comes back to the sentence we bolded above. CTT's structure in this deal was so bad that a 31% increase in the price of acreage over 3 years, still required them to take an 80% loss. Now this realized loss was telegraphed for some time. One just needs to see the earnings reports after the Triple T joint venture. Here's one with a single quarter loss of $27.5 million on Triple T. Perhaps investors were hurt by the crystallization of that loss, but more likely than that, they were hurt by the huge dividend reduction.

Why We Stayed Away

We were on the lookout for a quality play in timberlands around mid-August and we settled on PotlatchDeltic Corporation (PCH). The quality of the asset base and the larger market capitalization certainly played a role in us gravitating towards PCH, there was one main factor that made us stay away from CTT. The leverage ratios were just too high for us for such a tiny company.

In Q2-2021, CTT was running at 6.9X debt to EBITDA and PCH had a net cash position. Even on an FFO multiple basis, PCH was trading cheaper to CTT. If that leverage looked dangerous back then, we think it will likely continue to look scary, despite some deleveraging via the Triple T resolution and a second asset sale.

Despite multiple slides in their recent presentation stressing about a "superior management", we are having a hard time digesting the $200 million disaster that was Triple T. CTT also was one that could least afford to make an error of that size.

Is There A Long Case Today?

There is a lot of reputational hit when the dividend is cut. Recovery takes some time. The case here is made worse by a rather high base leverage. If there is one thing here that looks compelling though, it is the NAV. Analysts last estimated NAV to be about $14.16. Now we must remember that this is an average estimate and these estimates can be far off, especially when there is a lot of debt involved. Small changes in land values can make huge changes in ending equity NAV. We saw that in the case of Brookfield Property Partners (BPY) that was running a sweet 19.5X debt to EBITDA before Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) took them into the fold. Of course, CTT is not running remotely at those levels, but debt is high for its size and CTT does use a lot of land sales to reach its adjusted EBITDA and that to us creates an additional level of risk.

On an FFO basis, CTT is telegraphing about 37.5 cents in 2022. We get that from the comments that the payout ratio will be between 75%-85% (30 cents dividend/0.8=37.5 cents FFO). So perhaps we are looking here at a 22-23 multiple on FFO, which is again more expensive than PCH, but about in line with Weyerhaeuser Company (WY). So despite the drop, we don't find the valuation attractive here.

Conclusion

Leverage complicates a lot of things. Take for example, the Triple T deal itself. If CTT made a straight unleveraged and uncomplicated investment in those timberlands and exited in 2021 with the price per acre 31% higher, they would have netted over $220 million above what they actually got. As it turns out, in a bid to get to maximum returns, they gave up certain preferred returns to other partners and ultimately took a big loss.

Despite the harrowing decline, FFO multiples are still not attractive and just as we passed this in August, we pass this today. One thing however, could make this interesting is if CTT decided to go on a liquidation pathway or look for suitors. We think there might be some juice in the NAV to get a higher price than today. But for now, we stay out.

