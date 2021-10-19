Nico De Pasquale Photography/DigitalVision via Getty Images

The First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) is a closed-end fund whose primary goal is to provide a high level of current income (currently you get to pocket a sturdy yield of nearly 5.5%!). FDEU does this by pursuing a portfolio of 88 European-based stocks that are noted for their income-producing prowess; in other words, the focus here is on common and preferred stocks that pay dividends, depositary receipts, and real estate investment trusts.

Unlike a lot of products in this space that only track high dividend-yielders, FDEU also seeks to generate additional income by selling call options on the stocks that comprise the portfolio (for an amount up to 40% of the value of its managed assets).

Those who keep an eye on the timeline of The Lead-Lag Report would note that these last few weeks, I’ve been bringing to notice various data points related to the dollar.

Since September, investors have been gravitating towards the greenback and this will likely have dampened the returns of a lot of non-US-based funds. I’d like to think that FDEU has been relatively well-prepared to cope with its currency risk as it utilizes a dynamic currency hedging process (left to the discretion of the fund managers) whereby forward FX contracts are used to hedge a portion of the fund’s currency exposure.

European considerations

Even though the primary goal of the fund is to provide income, there’s also the capital appreciation component to consider and I’m not sure conditions in Europe are necessarily tip-top to facilitate that.

Firstly, note that growth expectations for next year are expected to be much lower than the US. As per the IMF’s October 2021 update, growth is only expected to come in at 4.3% next year, nearly 100bps lower than the corresponding figure for the US.

Currently, the most daunting issue afflicting the EU is this theme of heightened price levels which are making firms less cost-competitive. As flagged in The Lead-Lag Report, Europe's largest region- Germany recently saw double-digit growth in producer prices for the second successive month (incidentally, the most recent reading represents a level not seen for 47 years!)

The heightened supply bottlenecks have dampened the forward-looking ZEW sentiment index which has been on a downward slump for five straight months now.

If you think this is an issue limited to Germany, you're wrong. FDEU has a sizeable exposure to the UK region (~38% weight). Earlier in the year, the country was heralded for its vaccine program and was expected to put out strong growth numbers but it's all gone pear-shaped with minuscule sequential progress in recent quarters.

Currently, UK consumers are facing the brunt of heightened gas prices (at levels last seen 8 years ago) and labor shortages in areas such as transportation of key staple goods.

So much so that inflation expectations for next month have been revised upwards once again. This erosion of purchasing power isn’t a good sell for UK assets and the pound too has been taking it on the chin as a consequence of this. As pointed out in The Lead-Lag Report, it’s worth noting that even over the long term, the market seems to be pricing in this revised stance of UK as a high-inflation terrain.

Recently the ex-Italian Prime Minister- Mario Monti, gave us something to mull over when he stated that the theme of stagflation was being underappreciated by the markets and it would be something that could be a recurring theme for the Euro region.

Look, also think about what heightened intermediate prices and persistently high inflation does for these European companies’ capital distribution plans. They can either choose to absorb higher costs and take a hit on margins or if they pass this on, they may not quite see the necessary volume growth that the market typically associates with them. So then to make allowances for this, you could find these high European yielders pulling back on their dividend distributions, which in turn would reduce the allure of a lot of holdings that FDEU holds.

Also note that FDEU is dominated by the banking sector (22% weight) and as pointed out in The Lead-Lag Report, traditionally it has struggled to generate ample relative alpha. In fact, the likes of Barclays, Credit Suisse, and Deutsche have actually delivered negative returns. The head of The European Banking Federation believes the European banks have suffered due to a lack of dynamic regulation which is what is required for an otherwise fragmented market.

In the US, regulators tend to be less onerous with requirements such as capital buffers and the like, and this has translated to higher relative valuations versus the European peers. European banks also suffer from the lack of optionality with things like cross-border deposit transfers. What could potentially help these European banks now is a likely pivot towards higher rates by the ECB given this persistent theme of inflation but then again they are more or less expected to move at the same pace as the US Fed so I’m not sure we will see a drastic flow of capital towards this segment.

Conclusion

FDEU comes across as a well-rounded income-based product with a relatively high yield, call-writing mechanism, and also some currency hedging practices but the conditions in Europe remain far from ideal and the fund's heightened exposure to the UK region and banking sector may prove to be troublesome.