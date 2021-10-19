MicroStockHub/iStock via Getty Images

Elevator Pitch On Janus Henderson

My investment rating for Janus Henderson Group Plc (NYSE:JHG) stays as Neutral or Hold. My previous write-up for JHG was published five and a half months ago on May 3, 2021.

Janus Henderson's growth in assets under management or AUM and earnings is expected to be more muted in 2022. This takes into account the continued redemptions for the company's quantitative equities strategies and the outlook for financial markets in the next year. Besides AUM growth, it is also necessary to pay attention to JHG's new Global Chief Operating Officer appointment, which could possibly set the stage for a structural improvement in the company's profitability in time to come.

I keep my Neutral rating for Janus Henderson, as I don't think the expected flattish top line and bottom line growth for fiscal 2022 are able to justify its current valuations.

JHG's AUM Growth

Janus Henderson witnessed robust top line & bottom line expansion in the second quarter of 2021, while its AUM continued to see strong growth in the most recent quarter. But JHG's financial performance and outlook are not as good as what one will expect based on headline numbers.

JHG's revenue jumped by +43% YoY from $518 million in Q2 2020 to $738 million in the recent quarter, which surpassed the sell-side analysts' quarterly sales estimates by +9%. Similarly, Janus Henderson's diluted earnings per share surged by +73% YoY from $0.67 in the second quarter of 2020 to $1.16 in Q2 2021, that was +19% higher than the market consensus' profit forecasts.

On a QoQ basis, Janus Henderson's revenue and earnings per share increased by +15% and +27%, respectively. This was largely driven by a +6% increase in JHG's AUM from $405.1 billion as of March 31, 2021 to $427.6 billion as of June 30, 2021.

But it is noteworthy that the decent increase in JHG's AUM is the result of the positive effects of market gains and foreign exchange changes offsetting net redemptions. In my prior May 3, 2021 update for JHG, I mentioned that "good market performance has masked the continued net outflows for Janus Henderson", and I also noted that JHG's "quantitative equities strategies have not performed well" and the company "has seen the departures of several high-profile fund managers in recent years."

If market gains and foreign exchange changes were excluded, Janus Henderson's AUM would have actually declined on a QoQ basis in Q2 2021. In the recent quarter, JHG saw -$20.9 billion of redemptions that were partially offset by +18.4 billion in sales. On the positive side of things, Janus Henderson's net redemptions or net outflows narrowed from -$3.3 billion in Q1 2021 to -$2.5 billion in Q2 2021. But the continued net fund outflows in the most recent quarter is still disappointing.

Specifically, JHG's quantitative equities strategies remain an area of weakness for the company. Janus Henderson saw -$1.3 billion in outflows for the quantitative equities strategies in the second quarter of this year, and only 2% of the company's quantitative equities strategies AUM beat their respective benchmarks for the five-year time period up to June 30, 2021. At its Q2 2021 earnings briefing, Janus Henderson acknowledged that "quant equities remains challenged" and that "quantitative equity flows will take longer to heal."

Looking ahead, sell-side analysts see JHG's revenue growth slowing from +21.0% in fiscal 2021 to +0.8% in fiscal 2022, and expect the company's normalized earnings per share to moderate from +33.9% to +0.7% over the same period, as per S&P Capital IQ data. These financial estimates are pretty reasonable. Janus Henderson should continue to see net fund outflows in 2022 with quantitative equities strategies being a drag, and there is a lower likelihood of the good performance of the financial markets in 2021 being repeated in 2022 without the benefit of a lower base in 2020 due to COVID-19.

New Hire

Putting Janus Henderson's near-term financial performance & outlook aside, it is worth noting that a new employee has joined the company's C-Suite since the start of this month. Earlier in late July, JHG disclosed that James Lowry was appointed as the company's Global Chief Operating Officer.

This new appointment is meaningful in two key ways.

Firstly, James Lowry is not filling the shoes of someone who left; this is a new position that was created.

Secondly, James Lowry was State Street Alpha's former COO. On its website, State Street Alpha refers to itself as an "open architecture platform (that) provides seamless access to investment data from both internal and third-party services." Notably, the State Street Alpha platform was also recently "recognized as the best integrated front-to-back office servicing platform for institutional investors in Asia Pacific" at the Waters Technology Asia Awards in June 2021.

Janus Henderson stressed at the company's Q2 results call that James Lowy will work at "uniting all the different parts of the firm to push forward in infrastructure, in data stewardship and architecture", so as "to deliver excellence for our clients and our internal investors and teams."

The new Global Chief Operating Officer could play an important role in improving operating efficiency at the company, and this could lead to higher-than-expected profit margins for JHG in the medium to long term. It is worth paying attention to any new initiatives or organizational changes put in place going forward.

Valuation And Risk Factors

I do not view Janus Henderson's valuations as sufficiently appealing to support a Bullish or Buy rating for the stock.

JHG's Peer Valuation Comparison

Stock Consensus Current Fiscal Year Normalized P/E Multiple Consensus Forward One Fiscal Year Normalized P/E Multiple Consensus Current Fiscal Year Revenue Growth Consensus Forward One Fiscal Year Revenue Growth Janus Henderson 11.1 11.0 +21.0% +0.8% Affiliated Managers Group (AMG) 9.3 8.2 +16.9% +9.3% Invesco Ltd (IVZ) 8.3 8.2 +17.1% +4.7%

Source: S&P Capital IQ

On a peer comparison basis, Janus Henderson's forward P/E multiples are higher than that for Affiliated Managers Group and Invesco Ltd. Although this appears to be justified by JHG's faster revenue growth expectations in fiscal 2021, Janus Henderson's valuation premium over its peers is likely to narrow as the market prices in the company's relatively slower top line expansion in FY 2022 as per the chart above.

On a historical comparison basis, Janus Henderson's three-year average consensus forward next twelve months P/E multiple was considerably lower at 9.5 times.

After assessing Janus Henderson's valuations against its peers and its own trading history, a Hold or Neutral rating for JHG seems more appropriate.

The key risks for JHG are weaker-than-expected AUM growth in 2022, and a failure to deliver operating efficiency improvements over time despite the establishment of a new Global Chief Operating Officer role.