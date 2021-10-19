sturti/E+ via Getty Images

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) have been under pressure in the last few months on what appears to be investor concern about the durability of the company’s narcolepsy franchise and these concerns were probably compounded by the poor biotech sentiment. I wrote about the stock earlier this year, but as it relates to the acquisition of GW Pharma as I thought Jazz was getting a potential blockbuster in Epidiolex along with some value from nabiximols and with nice upside optionality from the rest of the early-stage pipeline.

Jazz looks decently attractively valued at current levels, but there are risks. The first is the uncertainty around the company’s narcolepsy franchise with Xyrem going generic and with the likely increased competition. The second is the high debt burden and how it will be addressed if there is a worse-than-expected impact of generic Xyrem and competition on the narcolepsy franchise.

The threats to the narcolepsy franchise

Jazz has put in a lot of effort to address the elephant in the room – Xyrem (sodium oxybate) going generic in 2023. The company has developed a low-sodium version of sodium oxybate called Xywav and it was approved last year and is off to a strong start. Sales grew from $15.2 million in Q4 2020 to $75.4 million and $124.2 million in the first two quarters of 2021, respectively.

The growth came at the expense of Xyrem as most of Xywav’s growth is patients converting from Xyrem. Xyrem sales decreased from $454.4 million in Q4 2020 to $335 million and $334 million in the first two quarters of 2020, respectively.

The overall narcolepsy franchise is still growing, but at a relatively slow rate, between low and high single-digits in the last few quarters, and that includes Sunosi. Sunosi is indicated to improve wakefulness in adult patients with excessive daytime sleepiness associated with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea. Sunosi sales in the first two quarters of the year were $11.6 million and $12.1 million, an increase from $8-9 million in the last three quarters of 2020.

Jazz’s narcolepsy franchise is close to a $2 billion a year business for Jazz and, as mentioned, Xyrem going generic is probably the highest risk for the long thesis on the stock. That is why getting the majority of patients switched to Xywav is of critical importance in the following quarters.

Xywav is already at 27% of the combined sales of the two products at the end of Q2 and it looks likely that it will get above 60-65% by 2023, if not higher, as patients should be motivated to switch due to the much lower sodium content in Xywav and the associated reduction in cardiovascular risk for patients switching from Xyrem and there is also potential for increased use among patients with elevated cardiovascular risk who were concerned about the high sodium content of Xyrem.

The other risk for the narcolepsy franchise is competition.

Harmony Biosciences (HRMY) launched Wakix (pitolisant) in late 2019 and it is off to a pretty good start with quarterly sales reaching $73.8 million in Q2 2021. But so far, it appears that Wakix’s good launch is expanding the market rather than Wakix growing at the expense of Xyrem, Xywav, or Sunosi. I believe Wakix is not a major threat to Jazz’s narcolepsy franchise.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (AVDL) had a PDUFA date last week for FT218, a once-at-bedtime version of sodium oxybate for managing excessive daytime sleepiness (‘EDS’) and cataplexy in narcolepsy. But the FDA said it needs more time to review the application.

Convenience is the main advantage of FT218 over Xyrem and Xywav as it is to be taken once at bedtime versus twice nightly for Xyrem and Xywav. I believe it is likely that FT218 would take some market share from Jazz, but Xywav is differentiated from FT218 on the sodium content side. FT218 is a more convenient Xyrem, but Xywav is a safer version of Xyrem.

However, it is worth mentioning that there is a risk here for Avadel as Jazz has filed a patent infringement suit against Avadel in May (source: Jazz 10-Q). The suit seeks an injunction to prevent Avadel from launching FT218 and monetary damages if Avadel does launch the infringing product. Avadel filed an answer to the complaint and counterclaims asserting that the patents are invalid or not enforceable and that FT218, if approved, will not infringe Jazz’s patents.

While competition is a concern, I believe generic Xyrem is the largest competitive threat to Jazz in the next few years. And anyway I look at the outlook in the following years, I cannot see Jazz’s narcolepsy sales being close to $2 billion. Xyrem sales are likely to become negligible by 2024 as most patients will either convert to Xywav, generic Xyrem, or FT218 (if approved). The question is how high Xywav sales will be and what the erosion will look like.

In any case, I do believe Jazz’s narcolepsy sales will remain above $1.5 billion at least through 2023, and most likely well above $1 billion the next few years with Xywav generating the majority of sales and Sunosi contributing too.

Separately, Xywav has growth potential in a different indication. It was approved in August for the treatment of idiopathic hypersomnia. Jazz estimates that approximately 37,000 people in the U.S. have been diagnosed with idiopathic hypersomnia and are actively seeking treatment. Based on an estimated net price in the $60,000 to $70,000 per patient per year, this is a $2 billion-plus market for Jazz and Xywav could generate $400-500 million in annual net sales in this indication, assuming market penetration of approximately 20%. This may be enough to keep the combined sales of Xywav, Xyrem, and Sunosi close to $2 billion in the next few years.

The debt burden

The acquisition of GW Pharma is a potentially transformational deal, but to get there, Jazz took on a lot of debt. Total debt is $7.1 billion and net debt is $6.2 billion. This is pretty high compared to the cash flow from operations in the $800-900 million range in the last two years, but the company plans to get to below 3.5 times net leverage by the end of 2022.

The uncertainty around the narcolepsy franchise makes the debt situation somewhat problematic. If the situation ends up being much worse than anticipated, Jazz’s leverage ratio could start to creep higher by late 2023 and into 2024.

This is where the other growth opportunities could make up the shortfall or amplify the upside to cash flows if the narcolepsy franchise proves durable.

Real growth opportunities through GW Pharmaceuticals acquisition and other products

The acquisition of GW Pharmaceuticals is a very large deal for a company of Jazz’s size given the transaction value of $7.2 billion ($6.7 billion net of cash) and Jazz’s current market cap of $8.5 billion.

As covered in my previous article, the deal brought Epidiolex, which is on its way to blockbuster status, decent potential with nabiximols (if it works), and potentially other early-stage assets, including synthetic cannabidiols with potential for improved potency over Epidiolex.

Other products include the recently approved Rylaze which is replacing Erwinaze, and there are Defitelio, Vyxeos, and Zepzelca. I would not expect a lot from Rylaze and Defitelio in terms of revenue contribution as they do not have the potential to move the needle for Jazz.

Vyxeos has flatlined but there are growth opportunities through label expansion as Jazz is testing Vyxeos in various combination trials in myelodysplastic syndrome and acute myeloid leukemia.

Zepzelca has also stalled recently, probably due to its failure in a confirmatory trial in small cell lung cancer patients in late 2020. Similar to Vyxeos, Jazz will test Zepzelca in a phase 3 trial in small cell lung cancer in combination with a checkpoint inhibitor atezolizumab, and in a phase 2 basket trial in solid tumors.

Overall, it does look like Jazz has a collection of assets that could make up for any lost revenues of the narcolepsy franchise and not only that but to grow total net revenue in the following years:

Epidiolex is front and center, in existing and potentially new indications.

Xywav in idiopathic hypersomnia (along with the main goal of getting as many patients as possible to switch from Xyrem).

Nabiximols in MS spasticity and potentially other spasticity indications and PTSD.

Label expansion opportunities for Vyxeos and Zepzelca.

Next-generation synthetic cannabinoids (with potential for improved potency over Epidiolex).

And once debt goes down in a few years, Jazz can continue to expand its product portfolio and/or pipeline through M&A, and smaller in-licensing deals are possible in the near term.

Conclusion

Jazz Pharmaceuticals looks decently attractive at current levels as it does appear that the competitive and generic threats to the company’s narcolepsy franchise are manageable. The company has also significantly expanded beyond narcolepsy with Epidiolex as the main growth driver in the next few years, supplemented by nabiximols, Xywav in idiopathic hypersomnia, and label expansion opportunities for Vyxeos and Zepzelca.

The main risk for Jazz is its reliance on the narcolepsy franchise and the new branded competition and generic Xyrem in 2023. The debt burden is high too but is only a problem if the narcolepsy franchise does a lot worse than expected in the next few years and if the other growth assets do not make up for the losses.