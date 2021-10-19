Drew Angerer/Getty Images News

Thesis and Background

The Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) is well-positioned to benefit from the long-term secular trend as argued in my earlier article. Our need for healthcare will only intensify with population growth, longer life expectancy, more interconnected world, et al. The following projection from the US Medicare and Medicaid center highlights such long-term secular support. National health spending is projected to grow at an average annual rate of 5.4%, far exceeding inflation, for 2019-28 and to reach $6.2 trillion by 2028.

This article switches the focus to the near term. For a stable dividend stock such as BMY, this article describes a short-term market timing method based on its yield spread relative to the risk-free Treasury rate. The results show that the yield spread is within a very attractive range, signaling favorable odds for large returns in the near term also.

Source: Image from Getty Images provided via SA, and projection provided by US Medicare and Medicaid.

Yield spread introduction

For bond-like equities like BMY who enjoys stable income and regular dividends, a major indicator I rely on (and fortunately with good success so far) to gauge the near-term risk has been the yield spread. The risk-free rate serves as the gravity on all asset valuations. As a result, the yield spread of a given asset provides a measurement of the risk premium investors are paying for that asset. A large spread provides a higher margin of safety and vice versa.

Before I go any further, a strong warning is in order. I am NOT suggesting you go out and start buying every/any stock that shows a wild yield spread relative to the risk-free rate. As investors, we face many risks. Two of the major risks are A) quality risk or value trap, i.e., paying a bargain price for something of horrible quality, and B) valuation risk, i.e., paying too much for something of superb quality. The yield spread helps to avoid the type B risk AFTER the type A risk has been eliminated already.

And the key to eliminating type A risk for a dividend stock is, of course with no surprise, to check its financial strength and dividend safety, as elaborated below.

The next chart shows BMY’s financial strength by the most important metric in my view –interest coverage. The interest coverage here is defined as EBIT divided by interest expense. As seen, it has been essentially debt-free till 2019. In November 2019, BMY bought Celgene and the acquisition is mostly financed by debt. After the acquisition, the interest coverage dropped to the current level of 6.7x. There is no need to be alarmed by the drop of the leverage ratio, for at least two reasons. First, BMY is simply too conservatively leveraged before 2019. And secondly, to better appreciate the strength of its financial strength and debt service, the average debt coverage for the S&P index is about 6.1x - almost 10% lower than BMY. And the cash generation ability for most of the businesses in the S&P 500 index is nowhere near BMY.

Source: Author based on Seeking Alpha data

After checking its financial strength, the next chart shows its dividend safety. Here we will check dividend safety by the most important metric - payout ratio in terms of operating cash flow. BMY has been paying a regular dividend since 1933, and its latest streak of consecutive increases has started in 2010 and has been lasting for a respectable 12 years by now and counting. As can be seen from the next chart, BMY has been doing a remarkably consistent job of managing and growing its dividend. The cash flow payout ratio has been on average 58% in the past decade. And also note the payout ratio has been A) at a very consistent level near 30% in recent years, and B) significantly lower than the historical average in recent years – which is already very low and safe to start with.

The reasons behind such consistent and well-managed dividends are its strong and reliable cash generation ability, secular support as aforementioned, and its superb profitability as shown in the next chart.

Source: Author based on Seeking Alpha data

Source: Author based on Seeking Alpha data

Yield spread analysis

Now, with its financial strength and dividend safety confirmed, we can apply the yield spread method. As aforementioned, this method works best for bond-like equities like BMY who enjoys stable income and regular dividends. I have relied on this indicator in the past and fortunately have had very good success (so far). The underlying reason is that spread also provides a measurement of the risk premium investors are paying. A large spread provides a higher margin of safety and vice versa.

As can be seen from the next chart, currently the dividend yield is toward its historical high end, around 3.4%. It started the decade with a dividend yield of around 4.5%. And despite the continuous dividend increases, the price increased even faster and has driven down the yield to around 3.4% now. So in terms of dividend yield, the valuation of the stock has expanded by almost one-third over the past decade.

However, do not forget that interest rates have been in steady decline also over the past decade. As you can see from the chart, over the past decade, the dividend yield of BMY declined no faster than the interest rates (represented by the yield on IEF). Interest rates act as the gravity on all asset valuations. And when interest rates fall, the valuations for other assets such as BMY just have to go up. So there is nothing abnormal about the valuation expansion - even if there is no profitability improvement at all.

What is important is the spread, i.e., the difference between these two lines, as we are going to see in the next chart.

Source: Seeking Alpha

This next chart shows the yield spread between BMY and the 10-year treasury. The yield spread is defined as the TTM dividend yield of BMY minus the 10-year treasury bond rate. As can be seen, the spread is bounded and tractable. The spread has been in the range between about 0% and 2.5% the majority of the time, which makes sense for a stable and mature business like BMY. Suggesting that when the spread is near or above 2.5%, BMY is significantly undervalued relative to 10-year treasury bond (i.e., I would sell treasury bond and buy BMY). In this case, sellers of BMY are willing to sell it (again essentially an equity bond) to me at a yield that is 2.5% above a risk-free bond. So it is a good bargain for me. And you can clearly see the screaming buy signal during the 2011 and 2020 pandemic panic sales when the yield spread hiked to 2.5%.

And when the yield spread is near or below 0%, it means the opposite. Now sellers are demanding such a high price that drives yield to be the same as the risk-free yield - which begins to make less sense to me as a buyer because the risk-free treasury bond after all is risk-free. It is backed by the government's capability to print money, a capability that BMY does not have no matter how great its business model is.

And as of this writing, the yield spread is about 1.86%. In relative terms, it is near mid of the historical spectrum as seen.

Source: Author based on Seeking Alpha data

Also, the boundedness tractability of the yield spread opens up opportunities for dynamic allocation to benefit from the price movement in the short- to mid-term with good reliability, as seen in the next chart below.

This chart shows the next 2-year total return on BMY (including price appreciation and dividend) when the purchase was made under different yield spreads. As can be clearly seen, first that is a positive trend, indicating that the odds and amount of the total return increases as the yield spread increases. The correlation coefficient is 0.72, suggesting a clear positive correlation. For readers who are not familiar with the correlation coefficient, it is a number between -1 and 1. When it is 0, it indicates that there is no correlation at all between two variables (in this case, yield spread and return, respectively). And 1 indicates a perfect positive linear correlation between two variables. A number near or above 0.75 is usually accepted as an indication of a strong correlation. And in this case, the correlation is 0.72, suggesting a quite strong level of correlation. Particularly as shown in the orange box, when the spread is about 1% or higher as aforementioned, the total returns in the next one year have been all positive and sometimes very large (as large as almost 60% in many cases).

Again, as of this writing, the yield spread is about 1.86% as shown, close to the widest end of the historical spectrum, signaling very favorable odds for large returns in the near term.

Source: Author based on Seeking Alpha data

Conclusions and final thoughts

The Bristol Myers Squibb is a stable dividend growth stock. Its dividends are supported by a sound balance sheet in the near term, and by a strong moat and secular trend in the long term. Given its dividend stability, a yield spread analysis shows that the yield spread relative to the risk-free treasury rate is near the widest end of the historical spectrum. Particularly, as of this writing, the yield spread is about 1.86%, close to the widest level of the historical spectrum, signaling very favorable odds for large returns in the near term.