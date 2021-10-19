David Becker/Getty Images News

On the first of this month, Rivian Automotive, LLC, a developer and manufacturer of electric vehicles (EV), filed for an initial public offering. Filing through a syndicate led by Morgan Stanley (MS), Goldman Sachs (GS) and JPMorgan (JPM), the plan is to have the company trade on the NASDAQ under the ticker symbol (NASDAQ:RIVN).

Rivian has backers with deep pockets, a contract to provide 100,000 delivery vehicles over the next five years, and a pickup truck and SUV that are poised to hit the market.

Even so, competition will be fierce with Ford’s (F) F-150 Lightning, Tesla’s (TSLA) Cybertruck, and GM’s Hummer comprising a shortlist of manufacturers in the EV space.

When Will Rivian IPO?

Rivian’s goal is for the IPO to hit around Thanksgiving, although the date is dependent on SEC approval.

Rivian is well-funded, having raised $10.5 billion to date, with Amazon (AMZN), Ford, BlackRock (BLK), Soros Fund Management, Fidelity, T. Rowe Price (TROW), and Saudi auto distributor Abdul Latif Jameel among the most prominent backers of the company.

If Rivian is successful in its target to raise between $5 billion to $8 billion in its IPO, that would result in a valuation of up to $80 billion. This would place it ahead of Ford, with a market cap of about $62 billion and just below GM, with a market cap of nearly $84 billion.

Since 2011, only three companies raised more than $8 billion in IPOs: Facebook (FB) garnered $16 billion in 2012, while Alibaba (BABA) raised a world-record $25 billion in 2014, and Uber (UBER) hit $8.1 billion in 2019.

What Rivian’s IPO Filing Revealed

Rivian has nearly 48,400 pre-orders for its first electric pickup and SUV. While that may seem impressive, as of August, Tesla’s Cybertruck had logged more than 1,250,000 orders, and Ford’s F-150 Lightning racked up 120,000 pre-orders just two and a half months after its debut.

The filing also provided insights into Ford’s investment in Rivian. In 2019, Ford purchased approximately 66 million shares at $7.60. Ford invested $820 million in Rivian in two fundraising sessions, but the SEC filing did not include information regarding the July fundraising round that included Ford.

Rivian has $3.6 billion in cash on its balance sheet, but the firm lost $1 billion in 2020, and $994 million in the first half of 2021. However, that can largely be accounted for by the company’s $1.5 billion investment in its manufacturing facility in Normal, Illinois.

Source: Rivian

The SEC filing revealed that the deal with Amazon to provide 100,000 EV delivery vehicles will be filled by 2025. Initial reports state the vehicles would not be delivered until 2030.

The Amazon/Rivian Collaboration

Amazon has a $1.8 billion stake in Rivian. The EV vans Rivian will deliver to AMZN are custom designed to meet the e-commerce giant’s needs. AMZN reportedly spent 18 months evaluating a variety of EVs from a number of manufacturers before choosing Rivian.

Rivian has three delivery van models to supply Amazon, the 500, 700, and 900. The model number denotes the cubic feet of storage each van offers. The vehicles have a 150-mile battery range.

Recruiting and retaining drivers is a problem for many logistics companies, and Rivian designed its vans with driver retention in mind. The CEO of Rivian claims the company contacted thousands of AMZN delivery drivers in an effort to design a vehicle that met their needs.

A few of the features Rivian’s vans sport include a touchscreen infotainment system, heated and cooled seats and heated armrests, and a variety of safety features.

Amazon has the first of those vans operating in Los Angeles and San Francisco, and the company plans to deploy the vehicles in 15 more cities by year's end.

Amazon also has exclusive rights to purchase the vans for at least four years followed by a first right of refusal thereafter. Both companies can withdraw from the agreement under certain conditions. Should Amazon fail to order a minimum of 10,000 vehicles in two consecutive calendar years, Rivian can exit the deal, and AMZN would be required to reimburse the company for certain costs.

While Amazon’s order for 100,000 vans may appear impressive, keep these facts in mind: during a recent earnings report, Amazon revealed the company increased its logistics network by 50% in 2020.

Amazon is now the fourth-largest delivery service in the US. Since 2014, Amazon invested at least $60 billion building its logistics service. Even so, the percentage of revenue UPS derives from AMZN grew from 11.6% in 2019 to 13.3% in 2020.

AMZN delivered 5.1 billion packages in 2020. To match UPS, Amazon would need 127,000 vehicles in its fleet. Additionally, AMZN has pledged to be carbon neutral by 2040.

While Rivian may be in a dogfight with the likes of Tesla, Ford, and GM for the truck and SUV markets, it has the inside track on future delivery van orders from Amazon.

A Look At Rivian’s Truck And SUV

Rivian rolled its first pickup truck, the R1T, off the assembly line last month with a sticker price that starts at $75,000.

The R1T Performance model produces 750 horsepower with 823 pound-feet of torque. This compares quite favorably to the most powerful half-ton diesel pickup in its class, the 2020 Ram 1500. By contrast, the Ram has 260 horsepower and 480 pound-feet of torque.

The pickup has a towing capacity of 11,000 pounds and level 3 autonomous capabilities on freeways.

While the current models have a 300+ mile battery pack, Rivian has plans for a 700 horsepower model to provide longer range. A battery with a 400-mile range is expected to debut in 2022.

The R1T comes with a number of features designed to turn buyers’ heads. Displayed below is a picture of the truck’s “Gear Tunnel.” The Gear Tunnel is a storage area that can be accessed from the truck’s exterior and lies between the cab and bed.

Source: Autoblog

Some other standard features include an integrated air compressor with a line long enough to refill all four tires, a Bluetooth-enabled portable speaker that docks in the center console, an anti-theft device that displays a warning on a screen when tethered items in the bed are moved, and an 11 cubic foot storage area beneath the hood.

Rivian’s SUV, the R1S, is expected to roll off the assembly line this fall. The R1S will be offered with 5 and 7 passenger models. The SUV will also offer a choice of 105 kWh, 135 kWh, and a 180 kWh batteries. The model debuting this fall will have a range of 316 miles, and ranges for other options will vary from 240 to 400 miles.

Customers choosing the 180 kWH battery will have an SUV with a 750 horsepower engine that accelerates from 0 to 60 in 3.0 seconds. The 105 kWH option accelerates from 0 to 60 in 4.9 seconds.

The R1S will have a towing capacity of up to 7,700 pounds and a starting price of $77,000.

Rivian’s Initiatives

Rivian has plans to build a charging network for exclusive use of its customer base. With the moniker of Adventure Network, the company’s goal is to have 3,500 chargers spread throughout 600 sites. Powered by 100% renewable energy, the sites should be in operation in all 50 states by the end of 2023.

For owners of Rivian vehicles, all that will be needed to use the chargers is to drive up to an open station and plug in a charger.

For public use, Rivian has designs for a system that will be known as Waypoint. When completed in 2023, 10,000 Waypoint chargers will be in place in the US and Canada.

The IPO filing noted the company currently has 24 Adventure Network charging sites in seven states, and 145 Waypoint charging sites in 30 states.

Rivian has a factory in Normal, Illinois and is in talks with multiple locations to open a second plant. The Plant in Normal has an estimated annual production capacity of 150,000 vehicles.

Rivian is projected to invest $5 billion in the new facility. The proposed plant, dubbed “Project Tera,” will manufacture EVs as well as 50 gigawatt-hour (GWH) battery cells.

Management claims it holds a competitive advantage over other OEMs due to a high degree of vertical integration in its manufacturing processes.

Rivian produces many of its components in-house. Unlike most rivals, the Normal plant can stamp nearly 300 distinct body parts for its product lines. The drive-unit assemblies are made in-house, and the company has plans to scale up its battery pack production.

It’s a competitive advantage for us. We can control our own quality. We can control all our own raw material. We can make design changes on the fly. And any of the savings we make, we get to keep it all, rather than sharing it with a supplier Rivian manufacturing chief Erik Fields

Rivian is also taking a page from Tesla’s playbook in that the company plans to control the financing, servicing, and insuring of its vehicles.

Is Rivian Stock A Good Opportunity?

Beauty is in the eye of the beholder, and the amount of risk an investor takes is often weighed against the reward one might receive should a company prosper.

There are estimates that Amazon owns somewhere between a fifth and a quarter of Rivian’s shares pre-IPO. With a stake that large, Amazon has a vested interest in the success of the start-up.

The deal for 100,000 vans should serve the EV manufacturer well. Meanwhile, Rivian will sink money into a second plant while sales of its trucks and SUVs hopefully gain traction.

I have three concerns: one is that the company’s vehicles have a sticker price that is close to double that of the F150 Lightning and Tesla’s Cybertruck.

The Lightning lists for $41,000, and the Cybertruck for just under $40,000 (Note: a few hours before I submitted this article, Tesla removed pricing for the Cybertruck from its website.)

A second concern is that while Tesla has 1,250,000 pre-orders for the Cybertruck, and Ford has 150,000 for the Lightning, Rivian has a mere 48,400 for both its truck and SUV.

However, my greatest worry is that Rivian is up against Tesla, Ford, and GM, companies that have far greater resources than Rivian.

Ford and GM garnered $127.1 billion and $120.5 billion respectively in revenues in 2020. Tesla had 2020 revenue of roughly $31.5 billion, and has projected revenue of over $44 billion in 2021.

In my recent articles on Ford and General Motors, I relate how both companies are evolving into EV manufacturers. Add to that the fact that each has very popular trucks and SUVs that are propelled by internal combustion engines (ICE). Those markets will not disappear overnight.

The following excerpt, taken from Rivian’s IPO filing, sums up my concerns.

We do not expect to be profitable for the foreseeable future as we invest in our business, build capacity and ramp up operations, and we cannot assure you that we will ever achieve or be able to maintain profitability in the future. Even if we are able to successfully develop our vehicles and attract customers, there can be no assurance that we will be financially successful.

I fear investors seeking another Tesla in Rivian will be disappointed. Tesla had a first-mover advantage that no other company will likely match.

That does not mean that Rivian is doomed to failure. My research taught me that Rivian manufactures very high quality products. I’ll admit that I was intrigued by the R1T. (My wife, who has zero interest in trucks, was practically mesmerized by the new Hummer.)

For the first time in my life, I am monitoring the progress of EVs to determine whether I should consider an electric vehicle in the years to come. However, like millions of Americans, I’m unlikely to own a vehicle that is incapable of a road trip without lengthy delays and possible detours to maintain a battery charge.

A prospective investor in the company should acknowledge that there is a great deal of uncertainty and risk associated with Rivian.

I’ll pass on Rivian. My risk/reward profile excludes investments of this sort. If I miss out on a millionaire making stock, so be it. I would have to wait until the company can demonstrate that it can be profitable before I could recommend the stock as a buy.

(You can access the IPO filing on the SEC’s website using this link.)