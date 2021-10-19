bodnarchuk/iStock via Getty Images

Canada-based IAMGOLD Corp. (NYSE: NYSE:IAG) provided preliminary operating results for the third quarter of 2021 on October 18, 2021. The Company plans to release its third-quarter financial results after market hours on Wednesday, November 3, 2021.

Production Snapshot

IAMGOLD Corp. reported that it produced 153K ounces in 3Q21, down 3.8% from a year before.

Essakane mine in Burkina Faso delivered solid results. It achieved attributable gold production of 106K ounces, an increase of 11.3% compared to 3Q20, due to increased throughput and improved recoveries. The mine recorded lower grades this quarter.

Rosebel mine in Suriname achieved attributable gold production of 40K ounces compared to 42K ounces a year ago.

Finally, in Canada, production at the Company's Westwood mine still suffers from the additional safety measures implemented. Gold production in the 3Q21 was 7K ounces or 12.5% lower sequentially and 69.6% lower than a year before.

The Company expects that its total attributable production will reach the upper end of the 2021 guidance range. Also, the Côté Gold project remains on track for commercial production in the second half of 2023. Gordon Stothart, President and CEO of IAMGOLD, said in the press release:

We achieved attributable production of 153,000 ounces during the third quarter and are pleased that our total attributable production is trending towards the upper end of the guidance range.

Stock Performance

IAMGOLD has underperformed the VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA: GDX) significantly and is down 29% on a one-year basis. The Company had more than its fair share of technical issues. However, the stock has performed in line with a few of its peers (e.g., GOLD, EGO).

Data by YCharts

Investment Thesis

The investment thesis for IAG remains the same quarter over quarter. I am not impressed with the stock performance in general, even if the Company managed a better gold production sequentially due to Rosebel mine.

However, I believe IAG looks attractive at or below $2.35.

IAMGOLD - Financial Snapshot 2Q21 And Preliminary 3Q21 Available Data - The Raw Numbers

IAMGOLD 2Q20 3Q20 4Q20 1Q21 2Q21 3Q21 Total Revenues in $ Million 284.6 335.1 347.5 297.4 265.6 - Net Income in $ Million 25.5 -11.60 59.0 19.5 -4.5 - EBITDA $ Million 105.4 72.30 161.1 114.7 86.2 - EPS diluted in $/share 0.05 -0.02 0.13 0.04 -0.01 - Operating Cash flow in $ Million 72.4 105.10 128.7 101.7 37.3 - Capital Expenditure in $ Million 69.4 73.2 106.8 102.9 161.1 139.0 Free Cash Flow in $ Million 3.0 31.90 21.9 -1.20 -123.8 - Total cash $ Million 838.1 897.2 947.5 967.8 829.8 748.3* Long-term Debt in $ Million 401.9 471.2 466.6 466.7 456.5 - Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million 476.3 473.8 496.3 480.9 476.6 -

Data Source: Company release

*The Company said that the cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments totaled $748.3 million on September 30, 2021.

Gold Production Details; Total Production Was 153K Au Oz In 3Q21

IAMGOLD produced 153K Au oz during the third quarter of 2021 compared to 159K Au oz during 3Q20, as you can see in the graph above. Importantly, production was up sequentially from a record low of 130K Au Oz in 2Q21.

Guidance was revised down in the preceding quarter and expected to be between 565K and 605K Oz attributable in 2021 with CapEx up to $745 million and AISC going up the roof at about $1,415 per ounce (midpoint). The press release indicated that project CapEx is expected to be lower than the $485 million predicted precedently.

In the press release, the Company indicated a total CapEx for 3Q21 of $139 million, with cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments totaling $748.3 million on September 30, 2021

Mineral Reserves

The gold mineral reserves P1 and P2 are good with 13.937 Moz and could translate to an excellent cash flow down the road.

Source: Presentation

In the press release, the Company said:

As a result of updated closure costs in respect of the Westwood mine and a preliminary update in Rosebel's mine plan, the Company is reviewing the carrying amount of the Westwood and Rosebel mines to determine whether an adjustment is necessary.

Technical Analysis (Short Term) And Commentary

IAMGOLD's production results were better than expected this quarter, and the stock took off early last week on expectation. The preceding quarter's results were concerning, and I was glad to notice some progress at Rosebel/Saramacca. However, production at Westwood was lower than plan.

Technical Analysis (Short Term)

IAG forms an ascending channel pattern with resistance at $2.80 and support at $2.20.

The trading strategy is to trade LIFO about 50% of your total position. Trading LIFO allows you first to sell your most recent purchases while keeping your core long position for a higher target.

I suggest selling 25% between $2.75 and $2.85 and wait for an eventual breakout to sell another 15% above $3.

However, if gold turns bearish again, IAG will likely drop below $2.20 and could even cross the support (breakdown) to retest $2-$1.80 again, worst-case scenario. I suggest accumulating IAG below $2.35.

Watch the gold price like a hawk.

Warning: The TA chart must be updated regularly to be relevant. The TA chart is updated regularly for my subscribers, who access it through my stock tracker.

