PhilAugustavo/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

The last time we wrote up Enerplus Corp, (NYSE:ERF), the stock was trading at $3.30 per share, and we gave it a bullish review thinking it had further to go. We did a pretty detailed write up here, so please give this one a look for a complete rundown on the company if ERF interests you. The main point of this article is to catch up on ERF news as we come into earnings season.

We were dead on here with our bullishness, and the stock has tripled in the intervening months. Up 300% in 6-months, we count ERF as one of our top wins for this year, and hope you took you took a hard look at it after reading the article.

Source

In this article we will review recent acreage dispositions and some Q-2 metrics to see if there is further room to run for ERF.

The company has continued to build up its core position in the Bakken while shedding non-core acreage for cash. The company has hit its Q-2 production target of 115K BOEPD, and expects further increases in cash flow from developing the new properties picked up in Q-2. A 15% increase in the dividend was announced as well.

All of that said, we think the stock is fairly close to be fully valued at present prices, but acknowledge that current momentum might carry it a bit higher. We are neutral on ERF at its present price.

The thesis for ERF

This Canadian company has built a solid Bakken footprint through strategic acquisitions. The Bakken, known for high yields per foot of interval when properly completed, is ERF's core holding and provides about 3/4 of its daily production. It has grown organically and through timely acquisitions as noted above. This provides scale, a factor we have identified in the past as being critical to success. Ian Dundas, CEO comments on the second quarter Bruin and Hess acreage pickups.

We achieved record quarterly production of over 115,000 BOE per day in the second quarter, 26% higher than the prior quarter. We expect another meaningful sequential increase to production in the third quarter, which will be the first quarter that fully reflects our two Bakken acquisitions, which closed in the first and second quarters of the year.

Source

ERF

This was a pretty good strategic pickup as you will note how it fills in ERF's core position in Dunn County. It brought about 6K BOEPD of production of mostly light oil (76%) and gas liquids (10%) and natural gas (14%), and 115 Tier I drilling locations that will add to ERF's longevity in the basin. Ian Dundas commented further on the significance of the new acreage to ERF-

These assets are a strong strategic and operational fit for Enerplus, further extending our high-return Bakken drilling inventory. The addition of this Tier I resource into our development plan is expected to generate strong financial returns and enhance our free cash flow growth.

Source

The ERF acreage shuffling in the Williston has continued with the Q-3 sale of the Sleeping Giant-cool name, field to undisclosed interests. They netted $115 mm in this deal. It makes sense as this isn't where they were spending money, and will only cost them about 3K BOEPD of production. Isolated from ERF's core acreage in North Dakota, it couldn't compete for capital and monetizing it was the way to go. Dundas mentioned in the press release that much of this money would toward reducing debt.

Source

Operations efficiency

The company has made some improvements in pad design and the use of a high-spec walking rig that driven down days vs depth in their core acreage. Frac stages per day are also 20% higher with this rig. All of this together has dropped D&C cost by 25% to USD$5.7 mm.

Source

Risks

We will cut to the chase here. The main risk to the Bakken has been identified as the DAPL continuing saga. In the absence of that exit portal, ERF would be forced to rail most of the ~90K BOEPD it is producing in the Bakken, adding significantly to transportation costs.

I've said in the past, I don't see a scenario where the DAPL gets shut down, but I could be wrong. So there you have it.

It is also facing some risk in its Marcellus-non-operated, production due to pipeline maintenance, and seasonality in in-basin differentials to NYMEX strip pricing for gas.

Enerplus Q-2 Results

The company saw OCF quadruple to CAD$ 450 on annualized basis, and for the entire year they expect to hit that target. Free cash was higher in the quarter and expected to land out at CAD$330 mm for the year. Their Bakken differential guidance improved materially in the quarter from USD$3.25/bbl to USD$2.35/bbl, thanks to reduced shipping costs on the DAPL.

Source

The company ended Q-2 with liquidity of CAD$700 mm as a combination of cash and their credit line. Net debt stands at CAD$1.1 bn, which the company expects to reduce through cash flow by about 30% this year to CAD$700 mm.

Strong cash flow expectations led to a 15% increase in the dividend this quarter.

Your takeaway

When we first wrote up ERF it was trading at 3.5X OCF, and was a no-brainer. Now its trading at 8X so has probably reached much closer to a true valuation. On a P/FB basis it's at $31K per barrel- not cheap, but not out of line either in today's market.

The analysts are pretty like-minded here with only one hold recommendation and no sells. The consensus is for the stock to hit about $11.30 Canadian, or about where it is now in USD. There is one analyst calling for $21, it should be noted, and would imply an additional 52% upside from its present price.

WSJ

It's a bit of a gamble before earnings. If the company were to show some additional organic growth when earnings are released as expected, the stock might be propelled higher. I don't see an obvious catalyst other than that, so am not tempted to add prior to earnings. It should be noted that while WTI prices remain at multi-year highs, the trajectory higher has flattened in recent weeks. Any softness will impact ERF's share price.

In short the company has shown the ability to grow its production through acquisitions and organically. Long term I think the company is one you want to own for growth and income. The sharpness of the Q-3 increase has us wanting to protect profits in our Q-1 position, rather than chase it higher.

One of the things the past couple of years has taught investors paying attention, is that entry points in small cap companies like ERF are key. No amount of dividends can offset the sharp losses that can follow downward fluctuations in oil or gas prices. It can take years to recover, and in some cases where companies become insolvent, recovery never happens.

Our rating for Enerplus at present is neutral.