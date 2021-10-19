baona/iStock via Getty Images

This article was prepared by Ubaidulla Sathar, CFA in collaboration with Dilantha De Silva.

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) has been at the center of controversy for a long period of time now, and it would be an understatement to say that its stock price has been volatile. At Leads From Gurus, we invested in GEO stock last January as a speculative dividend pick, and to be honest, the dividend part did not work out as expected. However, we decided to hold on to our GEO shares amid the chaos as we continued to believe its assets carry meaningful value. To validate our thought process, we thought it best to conduct an asset-based valuation for GEO Group to determine whether we are on the correct track with this investment.

A brief history of regulatory issues

The Geo Group, Inc. and other private prison operators have been at the center of a see-saw battle between the Republicans and the Democrats of late. This battle started on August 18, 2016, when the then-Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates announced that contracts awarded to private prisons operators would not be renewed, which sent GEO Group stock down by 65% in one single trading session. However, when Donald Trump was elected the President of the United States a few months later on November 9, 2016, the share price of GEO picked up once again and climbed 174% to a peak of $23.04 on April 26, 2017. This was due to the support extended by the Republicans towards private prison operators, along with the promise to reverse some decisions taken during the previous Administration. The Department of Justice (DOJ) also pledged to increase its contracts to private prison operators as well. Thereafter, we witnessed a sell-off of the stock since 2020 due to the expectations of a defeat for Donald Trump, and as expected, President Biden signed an Executive Order to phase out the Department of Justice’s use of private prisons.

There is an enormous negative external pressure for shareholders of the company as the business operations are highly impacted by the political climate of the country. Hence, we wanted to assess the worst-case scenario an investor would face – a forced liquidation of assets. In that case, is there more upside to the stock? Let's find out later in this analysis.

The revenue impact of the Executive Order

Geo Group reported revenue of $2.35 billion in 2020 with almost 67% of revenue attributable to the U.S. Secure Services segment. The Executive Order which is aimed at the DOJ is executed through the Bureau of Prisons (BOP) and the U.S. Marshals Service (USMS). The BOP houses inmates who have been convicted of federal crimes, and the USMS is generally responsible for detainees who are awaiting trial or sentencing in U.S. federal courts. Based on company filings for 2020, we are looking at a 25% hit to GEO Group’s revenue as a result of the Executive Order aimed at regulating private prisons. In analyzing this 25% impact, it is important to take into account the feasibility of this Executive Order and assess the impact based on the expiry date of these contracts. Also, it should be mentioned that an average contract usually lasts for a period of seven to ten years.

Following contracts are at risk in the near term (including one that has already expired), and we believe investors should take into account the negative impact resulting from the expiration of these contracts.

Exhibit 2: At-risk contracts with the Federal Bureau of Prisons

Unlike the BOP, the USMS does not own and operate its detention facilities. Thus, implementing this Executive Order is tricky for them as these detention facilities are generally located in areas near federal courthouses and contracts have been awarded through intergovernmental service agreements. We have already witnessed this difficulty with the Western Region Detention Facility in San Diego contract which was set to expire on September 30, which was eventually given a six-month extension. Elaborating on the nature of these contracts, senior vice president James Black said:

The U.S. Marshals contract for facilities primarily through intergovernmental agreements and to a lesser extent direct contracts. We currently operate three detention facilities that are under direct contracts and nine to 10 facilities that are under inter-governmental agreements with the U.S. Marshals. The three direct contracts are up for renewal at various times over the next few years, including one in late 2021. We are cooperating with the U.S. Marshals to assess various alternatives on how to comply with the executive order, which appears to be focused on direct contracts.

Going by this nature of contracts, we believe that the near-term negative impact resulting from the possible expiration of USMS contracts cannot be estimated with any degree of certainty. We believe GEO is likely to retain these contracts but not in the current form.

Looking at the remaining 75% of GEO’s revenue that is not covered through the Executive Order, we observe that the bulk is coming from Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and State contracts that make up 55% of the total revenue.

Exhibit 3: Breakdown of GEO’s revenue by customer type for 2020

Higher occupancies in ICE facilities post covid imply that this remains a growing essential area for the company. However, we cannot rule out further regulatory decisions from the Biden Administration that may impact the federal government’s use of public-private partnerships including the ICE.

There are other risks investors need to monitor

Before the Executive Order was issued, California enacted legislation in 2019 for phasing out contracts of facilities operated by private detention organizations within California and facilities outside of the state of California housing state of California inmates. Currently, the State of Arizona, the State of New Mexico, and the State of Washington have proposed legislation similar to the California law. However, GEO Group has successfully appealed to put the California ban on hold.

We feel the lack of access to financial markets is a major risk for GEO that needs to be factored into the analysis. Several financial institutions have announced that they will not be renewing existing agreements with the company. Some of these institutions have also ceased their equity analyst coverage of the company as well. Even though GEO is not facing a liquidity crisis at the moment, we feel the limited universe for sources of funds is a negative for the company going forward. The regulatory landscape doesn’t directly impact GEO’s debt obligation but the company will be forced to raise sufficient cash internally to honor repayment obligations. This situation led the company to suspend the quarterly dividend to preserve capital and the company is expected to decide on maintaining its REIT status in the next quarter. GEO is also exploring potential asset divestment opportunities as well.

As of the second quarter, the company had a total debt obligation of $2.97 billion with 60% of this value maturing in 2024. However, it should be noted that the revolver facility makes up $789 million.

Exhibit 4: Debt maturity profile

In March 2021, Moody’s downgraded GEO’s issuer rating to B2 and in May 2021, Standard & Poor’s S&P Global downgraded GEO’s issuer rating to CCC+ implying that the company is now seven levels below the investment grade. This also implies that the company now has a 50% probability of default.

Given this situation, what is GEO's fair value today?

Based on a hypothetical worst-case scenario, if we assume that GEO is unable to service its debt and is forced to sell its assets, would the company make a gain on the sale of properties? Just by looking at the cost of the property, plant, and equipment of $2.07 billion indicates that a loss of $900 million will be incurred if the company were to sell the assets today. However, to assess a realistic fair value of the properties, we believe the company can borrow at 200 bps above its weighted average fixed interest cost of 5.37% and equity risk premium of 8.9%, which gives a cap rate of 16.27%. On a conservative note, this provides us with a NAVPS of $8.91 and an upside of 7% based on the lower end of the NOI guided by the company for 2021.

Exhibit 5: Fair value calculation

Description In USD thousands (except for percentages) 2021 NOI estimated (low end) 616,500 Implied Cap rate 16.27% Estimated Value of operating RE 3,789,182 Plus: Cash and equivalents 483,048 Accounts receivable 313,831 Prepaid/Other assets 35,449 Estimated gross asset value 4,621,510 Less: Total debt (2,973,576) Other liabilities (574,239) Net asset value 1,073,695 Shares outstanding 120,470 NAVPS 8.91

Based on our calculations, we believe GEO stock is slightly undervalued at the current market price, but then again, we did this calculation to figure out whether we need to be divesting our stake today - not to figure out whether GEO is a good investment at these prices.

Final thoughts on GEO

GEO has found itself in a tough spot, and we would be surprised if the company comes out of all these problems in one shape. That being said, as existing investors, we feel comfortable holding on to our shares for the time being. We should also note here that GEO is a very small part of our portfolio, so we can afford to take some risks with this speculative stock.