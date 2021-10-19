icestylecg/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) is one of the largest multinational biopharmaceutical companies. BMY's stock price has been suffering recently due to rising concerns about drug price control and the threat of biosimilars and generics to future revenue. However, I believe these threats are overestimated, and BMY presents a great opportunity for a value investor because:

1. BMY has a strong portfolio of drugs and robust pipeline obtained through R&D and acquisitions.

2. BMY has been a profitable and cash-rich company for a long time.

3. Their long history of dividend payment and current solid yield add some more attractiveness to the stock.

Strong portfolio of drugs and impressive pipeline

BMY has an impressive portfolio of drugs (Revlimid, Eilquis, and Opdivo, to name a few). However, this is no surprise. They have been spending between 20-30% of their gross profit on R&D expense to develop new drugs organically, and have not been shy about acquiring key companies to strengthen their portfolio when they see the right opportunities. Some recent examples of acquisitions include Celgene in 2019, and Forbius and MyoKardia in 2020. Thanks to this strong portfolio of drugs and acquisitions, BMY's revenue has been growing at an impressive pace (5-year average of 21.83%), and they have a pipeline to support revenue as existing products face competition and the resulting growth deceleration. Their drug portfolio and pipeline are shown below.

Currently, the market is undervaluing BMY because of 1) the concern of price control pressure from the government and 2) threat of biosimilars and generics. Regarding the price control pressure, drug prices involve complicated dynamics among numerous entities (government, insurance companies, hospitals, doctors, pharmaceutical companies, patients, etc.). As much as we may all want affordable drugs and treatments, I don't foresee any substantial price reduction in the near future. Congress does not have the unilateral support to push through drastic regulation reforms at the moment. Regarding biosimilars and generics, development is a challenging business (7-8 years to develop followed by challenging manufacturing and distribution processes). Even when a company achieves a sellable generic, it usually only captures about 10% of market share. Given that, I believe the recent sell-off of BMY is overdone, and that BMY is substantially undervalued.

Track record of profitability and cash generating ability

BMY has been a profitable company and has been generating substantial cash year after year. Their 5-year average EBIT margin (24.71%) and EBITDA margin (33.02%) are well above the sector median. Additionally, their cash from operations increased from $4.8 B in 2011 to $12.5 B in 2021. This strong cash generating ability gives them significant resources to put towards R&D spending for pipeline projects and to acquire strategic companies to round out their already impressive portfolio. Their history of profitability and strong cash generation shows technological, managerial, and operational quality. The trend for cash from operations is shown below.

Dividend payment history and currently attractive yield

BMY is the poster child of consistency. They have long history of dividend payment (31 years and counting), and have been increasing their dividend for the past 12 years. What makes this particularly impressive is that the past 31-year time span includes several major periods of economic turmoil (doc.com bubble, hosing bubble, and pandemic). This consistency in paying and increasing their dividend demonstrates financial discipline and business stability. BMY has managed this stability while simultaneously expanding and growing. Thanks to the recent drop in stock price, the dividend yield is quite attractive at 3.36%, an added bonus to BMY investors. The dividend payment history graph is shown below.

Intrinsic Value Estimation

I used DCF model to estimate the intrinsic value of BMY. For the estimation, I utilized EBIT ($8,232 M) as a cash flow proxy and current WACC of 6.3% as the discount rate. For the base case, I assumed EBIT growth of 10% (5% lower than the Seeking Alpha Estimate of 5%) for the next 5 years and zero growth afterwards (zero terminal growth). For the bullish and very bullish case, I assumed EBIT growth of 12% and 15%, respectively, for the next 5 years and zero growth afterwards. This EBIT growth rate is certainly reachable, given that their 5-year average is at 16.24%.

The estimation revealed that the current stock price represents 15-30% upside. Not surprisingly, the base case scenario shows 13% upside using rather conservative DCF assumptions. These numbers indicate that BMY is severely undervalued. With the steady revenue growth achieved over the past several years and strong profitability, I believe the stock price should ultimately converge to its fair value.

Price Target Upside Base Case $64.22 13% Bullish Case $69.51 22% Very Bullish Case $78.16 37%

The assumptions and data used for the price target estimation are summarized below:

WACC: 6.3%

EBIT Growth Rate: 10% (Base Case), 12% (Bullish Case), 15% (Very Bullish Case)

Current EBIT: $8,232 M

Current Stock Price: $56.94 (10/18/2021)

Tax rate: 30%

Risks

Threats from generic pose a risk, as major blockbusters approach patent cliffs (Revlimid beginning in 2022, Eliquid and Opdivo beginning in 2026-2027) and sales for these drugs are expected to decelerate. However, BMY has a strong pipeline that will offset generic pressures. These include recently launched drugs such as Reblozyl (hematology treatment), Zeposia (multiple sclerosis and immunology), and Abecma and Breyanzi (cancer). They also possess a strong pipeline of drugs, driven by high levels of R&D spending above 20% (compared to the industry average in the high teens) and recent acquisitions of Celgene and MyoKardia. They also maintain ready cash to take advantage of potential acquisition opportunities on short notice. The expected loss of exclusivity (LOE) table for their top drugs is shown below.

Political pressure to reduce drug pricing may put downward pressure on biopharma revenue. BMY generates 60% of total sales within the U.S. market and is therefore sensitive to policy reforms. However, Morningstar estimates a bearish scenario of a 1% hit to US drug sales from Medicare Part D redesign and 4% hit from Medicare inflation caps. Additionally, BMY has been positioning itself towards specialty immunology and cancer drugs, with over half of their late-stage pipeline focusing on these areas, which enjoy strong pricing power and are less sensitive to political pressure.

Conclusion

I believe BMY represents a good investment opportunity for the value investor. Their stock price is undervalued by the market. Although the sluggish stock momentum over the past several years is surprising and may be off-putting to many investors, it also provides the opportunity to grab stock at a P/E well below the industry average. BMY has a history of strong performance with a robust pipeline, so I don't expect the threat of drug price control and biosimilars to significantly undermine their business. I believe the current price of BMY represents 15-30% upside, with a greater than 3% dividend as an added bonus to the investor.