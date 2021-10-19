Galiano Gold: A Good Trading Vehicle

Summary

  • Galiano Gold reported that gold production at the Asanko gold mine in Ghana was 49,543 ounces during 3Q21.
  • AISC has increased significantly in 2Q21 due to higher ore transportation costs and a new tax imposed by Ghana.
  • Galiano Gold's business model is too limited to be considered "safe" from a long-term investor's perspective. I believe the sole interest here is to use GAU as a trading tool.
Closeup of big gold nugget

bodnarchuk/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Note: Galiano Gold (NYSE:GAU) currently operates and manages the Asanko gold mine, located in Ghana, West Africa, jointly owned with Gold Fields (GFI). Also, Galiano Gold owns the Asumura project indicated below.

I recommend reading my recent article on GFI by clicking here.

Galiano Gold mines

Source: Presentation

On August 12, 2021, Galiano Gold reported its operating and financial results for the second quarter of 2021.

More recently, on October 14, 2021, Galiano Gold reported preliminary third-quarter operating results from the Asanko Gold Mine ("AGM"), located in Ghana, West Africa.

Snapshot

Galiano Gold reported that gold production at the Asanko gold mine in Ghana was 49,543 ounces during 3Q21, essentially unchanged from 48,974 ounces produced in 3Q20 and in line with 2021 production guidance.

Galiano Gold announced that 3Q21 gold revenue was $85.2 million based on 48,435 ounces sold at an average gold realized price of $1,758 per ounce.

Moreover, Galiano indicated that stripping at Akwasiso was nearly achieved and scheduled to be completed in 4Q21.

Matt Badylak, President and Chief Executive Officer, said in the press release:

Production for Q3 remained at similar levels to Q2 as we continued to develop Akwasiso for its third phase of mining [...] With Akwasiso pivoting to sustainable ore delivery in Q4 we expect gold production to revert to historical levels with per unit costs trending downwards positioning the AGM well for the achievement of restated full year guidance. We continue to remain on schedule to publish our updated Reserve and Resource statement in Q4 of this year.

Stock performance

Galiano Gold has significantly underperformed the VanEck Gold Miners ETF (GDX) and is now down 42% on a one-year basis.

Galiano Gold price change
Data by YCharts

Investment Thesis

Galiano Gold's business model is too limited to be considered "safe" from a long-term investor's perspective, and I believe the sole interest here is to use GAU as a trading tool only. Perhaps, it would be reasonable to hold a small core position long term and trade LIFO regularly.

Galliano Gold - 2Q21 Balance Sheet and Trend and partial production data from 3Q21. The Raw Numbers

Note: The Joint Venture is split 50/50 for the 90% economic interest, with Ghana Government holding 10%. Therefore, Galiano Gold owns 45% of the Joint Venture.

Galiano Gold 1Q20 2Q20 3Q20 4Q20 1Q21 2Q21 3Q21
Total Revenues $ million (100% basis) 104.80 101.50 100.70 111.10 110.80 95.20 85.20
Quarterly Earnings $ million 21.81 14.69 3.21 17.67 13.03 5.00 -
EBITDA $ million - 14.75 3.26 17.71 13.08 5.06 -
EPS (diluted) $ per share 0.10 0.07 0.01 0.08 0.06 0.02 -
Operating Cash Flow $ million -0.85 -1.02 -2.98 -1.56 -4.68 -3.13 -
CapEx in $ million 0.02 0.00 0.03 0.02 1.49 0.00 -
Free Cash Flow -0.87 -1.02 -3.01 -1.58 -6.16 -3.14 -
Total Cash in $ million (100% basis) 61.20 64.95 63.49 62.15 61.24 58.55 57.70
Total LT Debt (incl. current) in $ million 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Shares Outstanding (diluted) in million - 223.64 225.94 225.37 225.02 225.29 -

Source: Company release. Fun Trading files.

Analysis: Revenues, Free Cash Flow, Debt, and Gold Production

1 - Quarterly revenues were $95.2 million in 2Q21 (100% basis). Also, revenues for 3Q21 were $85.20 million (100% basis).

Galiano Gold balance sheet historical snapshot

2 - Free cash flow was minus $3.14 million in 2Q21

Free cash flow is cash flow from operations minus CapEx. Trailing twelve months of free cash flow ttm was a loss of $13.89 million with a loss of $3.14 million in 2Q21.

3 - Still, no debt in 3Q21 and total cash of $57.70 million

Note for 3Q21: At the end of the quarter, the JV held approximately $53.0 million in unaudited cash, $5.6 million in gold sales receivables, and $4.7 million in gold on hand. The AGM remains debt-free with $30.0 million available on its revolving credit facility.

Galiano Gold total cash history

4 - Quarterly gold production analysis

Galiano Gold reported that gold production at the Asanko gold mine in Ghana was 49,543 ounces during 3Q21, up 1.2% compared to 3Q20, and the company said it was in line with 2021 production guidance.

Galiano Gold production

AISC has increased significantly in 2Q21 due to higher ore transportation costs and a new tax imposed by Ghana.

Galiano Gold AISC and gold price realized

Galiano Gold production and sales

Source: 2Q Presentation

Note: Updated reserves are expected to be published in 4Q21.

Mineral reserve estimates

Source: Presentation

Reserves P3 were 2,377K Au Oz as of December 2019.

5 - Full-year 2021 guidance

The company is now expected to reach the lower end of the guidance. AISC is up from $1,200 per ounce to $1,400 per ounce (mid-point).

Galiano Gold on track for lower end of 2021 production guidance

Source: Presentation

Technical Analysis and Commentary

Galiano Gold stock chart

GAU forms an ascending triangle pattern with resistance at $0.90 and support at $0.78. The trading strategy is to sell partially between $0.89 and $0.91 and buy/accumulate between $0.80 and $0.78, whichever comes first.

If the gold turns bearish due to the Fed turning more hawkish to stabilize inflation, the gold price will likely drop below $1,700 per ounce, and GAU could eventually retest $0.70.

Conversely, if the gold price turns bullish and crosses $1,825 per ounce (not likely but possible), GAU could eventually break out the actual pattern and reach $1.00 again.

I recommend trading LIFO with a medium position and eventually keep a tiny core long position for a higher target.

Watch the gold price like a hawk.

Warning: The TA chart must be updated frequently to be relevant. It is what I am doing in my stock tracker.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may trade GAU short-term

