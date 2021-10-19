metamorworks/iStock via Getty Images

Investors in DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI) have had a tough go since the IPO earlier this year as the company became one of the poster children for China's regulatory crackdown. DIDI also hit a sales growth wall during Covid, but early 1Q21 results show that sales, at least in China, are picking back up. For DIDI to justify its current valuation, the company will have to continue growing sales while decreasing expenses. The company's best chances to achieve those goals are through investments in its own vehicle fleet and autonomous driving to supplement its human drivers. There are considerable risks and competition, but if DIDI's management can utilize partnerships to fill in the gaps where it lacks expertise, this sell-off may have left the company undervalued by 30%.

Business Model

Whether you measure by annual active users, drivers, or average daily transactions, DIDI had grown into the world's largest ride-hailing platform at the time of its IPO earlier this year.

2018 2019 2020 1Q20 1Q21 China Sales $20.3B $22.6B $20.4B $2.9B $6.0B Int. Sales $0.06B $0.3B $0.4B $0.1B $0.1B Total Sales $20.7B $23.6B $21.6B $3.1B $6.4B Cost of Sales $19.5B $21.3B $19.2B $2.6B $5.7B Total Expenses $22.5B $24.9B $23.7B $3.6B $7.5B Loss from operations $1.9B $1.2B $2.1B $0.5B $1.0B

Source: DiDi Form F-1 Page 101, numbers in billions USD at time of filing (exchange rate of 6.55RMB to 1 USD)

In DIDI's context, cost of sales, are mostly the fees paid to drivers consisting of the driver's share of ride fares and other incentives. The cost of sales as a percentage of total sales has remained relatively high over time, 94.2%, 90.3%, 89.9%, 89% in 2018, 2019, 2020, and 1Q21 respectively. That's not surprising because higher sales inevitably means more money paid to drivers. With such high cost of revenue, DIDI doesn't have a lot of room left for its remaining expenses like operational support, SG&A, and R&D resulting in consistent operating losses. The company can continue to grow total revenue, but unless DIDI can decrease the cost of sales as a percentage of total sales, it will have a tough time earning a profit to justify its valuation. DIDI doesn't have an easy path forward because price hikes are limited by competition, and path to reducing driver expenses with initiatives like autonomous drivers means DIDI will incur an entirely new set of costs.

Can DIDI Raise Prices?

With roughly 90% market share in China, you might think DIDI should be able to raise its prices to increase margins, but there are an estimated 230 ride-hailing apps standing in its way. Many of these, are backed by major Chinese automakers, for example, Cao Cao Mobility is Geely's mobility service. Unfortunately, it's not just auto manufacturers as DIDI faces competition from deep-pocketed tech rivals like Meituan's relaunched taxi app and Alibaba.

DIDI is particularly vulnerable at the moment, in Chinese Communist Party's (CCP) crosshairs, after the company was banned from signing up new customers while a data security investigation is underway. Reports suggest that DIDI lost 30% of its users since the CCP's crackdown. Raising prices at the moment would be difficult because the company has no way to sign up new users and a price raise could spur government officials to further action. If this was only a problem in China, DIDI could probably make a pledge towards "common prosperity" and most of its troubles would subside in time. Unfortunately, DIDI also scrapped launches in the UK and EU over data protection concerns.

DIDI's prospects aren't as great outside China where it has to compete with ride-hailing apps like Uber globally and Grab in Southeast Asia. International sales growth had already ground to a halt from 2020 to 2021 in Q1 after nearly quintupling from 2018 to 2019. The company also doesn't have the market share dominance outside China to even consider raises prices for many years.

DIDI's operating environment is challenging today, and pricing tools will add to the company's challenges going forward. In the U.S. if I need to use a ride-hailing service, I open the Lyft app because I know there will be drivers in the area. However, when I book a flight, I don't start with United Airlines, I start with 3rd-party price comparison service like Expedia, and often book directly through them. As these types of pricing tools become more prevalent in ride-hailing, Google Maps is most of the way there already, competitive pricing pressure will only escalate. DIDI will eventually need to earn billions in profit to justify its valuation, but I don't see an easy path through higher prices.

DIDI's Ability to Lower Cost of Sales

DIDI has three possible pathways to lower its driver expenses:

Lower the portion of service fees shared with drivers or reduce driver incentives, possibly offsetting with tips. Reduce driver costs associated with vehicle maintenance and operations. Develop technology, like autonomous driving to reduce driver dependency.

Option 1: Directly Reduce Revenue Sharing and Driver Incentives

The least creative and least likely to succeed option would be to directly reduce the amounts DIDI pays drivers. Gig driving is often a minimally profitable endeavor to begin with once you factor in fuel, maintenance, and insurance costs. Additionally, with so many competitors, drivers have choices, and companies will struggle to stop them from driving for multiple services. The CCP plans to fine rival Meituan $1 billion over an exclusivity practice forcing restaurants to choose it over competitors. If DIDI could break into a market where tipping is customary, the company might have the ability to pass on driver fees to consumers, but that path is a non-starter in DIDI's primary market. DIDI workers established their first union this year, so DIDI's expenses paid to drivers, which are mostly part-time and lack benefits, are more likely to increase going forward.

Option 2: Reduce Driver Incurred Expenses and Compensation Proportionally

Electric and hybrid vehicles tend to have lower daily operating and regular maintenance costs than cars with internal combustion engines, specifically in stop-and-go city driving. The problem is that higher upfront costs tend to balance out those savings, and the typical Chinese gig driver would have a hard time fronting the cost of a new vehicle. However, it's an interesting time in electric vehicle sales where government incentives and manufacturers willing to operate at a loss to capture market share have depressed the cost consumers pay for electric vehicles. Because DIDI has so many drivers it may be able to push for government incentives, particularly local incentives, where air quality is bad.

The DiDi Auto Alliance launched back in 2018 which consisted of 31 auto partners including major Chinese auto manufacturer and state-owned enterprise, BAIC Group, formalized DIDI's plans for a purpose built ride-hailing fleet. Then in November 2020, DIDI unveiled the D1, a custom electric sedan built for ride-sharing in partnership with BYD. DIDI has also been busy setting up EV charging stations throughout China, sometimes with surprising partners like its joint venture with BP as the oil and gas company looks to diversify operations.

At first glance DIDI appears to be at a disadvantage compared to mobility services offered by auto manufacturers, but DIDI's scale has allowed it to attract some of the best partners. In fact manufacturers often need to partner with tech companies to provide those services, for example, the Baidu-Geely partnership known as Jidu Auto to produce L4 autonomous EVs designed for use on BIDU's Apollo Go platform. By owning its fleet of vehicles DIDI can reduce the costs historically shouldered by drivers more efficiently than the individuals. By lowering those costs, the company may be able to reduce driver incentives far enough that both DIDI and its drivers come out ahead. This path requires continued investment, but there's a good chance DIDI will need to start treating its drivers more like employees anyway, so the strategy makes sense on multiple fronts.

Option 3: Reduce Driver Costs Through Transportation Technology

Source: automacha

Autonomous driving is simultaneously DIDI's greatest opportunity and biggest threat. DIDI began to investigate autonomous driving in 2016, and the company's F-1 filing stated that they are developing Level 4 autonomous driving technology for a fleet with a team of over 500.

When I hear autonomous driving in China, Baidu's Apollo comes to mind as the leader and name to beat in the field. Apollo Go is already deployed in five cities, and earlier this year, BIDU and BAIC Group introduced Apollo Moon, an L4 autonomous, fully electric, luxury SUV for ride-hailing. It has an expected manufacturing cost of $74,680 which the company said is 68% lower than the per unit production price of the average autonomous ride-hailing vehicle. They plan to roll out 1,000 of these vehicles over the next three years.

DIDI may not have the first mover advantage, but 1,000 vehicles would barely make a dent in China's mobility market. There's definitely room to catch-up and DIDI's scale should allow them to add partners to supplement their in-house team. Technological competition isn't DIDI's biggest problem though. The risk is that autonomous driving has the potential to eat away at DIDI's deepest competitive moat, its network of 15 million annual active drivers as of 1Q21.

DIDI provides ride-hailing services in nearly 4,000 cities compared to Apollo Go's 5. Because its services are available everywhere, most customers don't need to think, they can reach for DIDI and know transportation will be available. No other ride-hailing company has reached that scale of availability because they simply don't have the drivers that DIDI does. With autonomous vehicles, those companies don't need the drivers, or at least not as many, and can begin to offer a competitive breadth of service.

DIDI's primary counter to the threat of autonomous vehicles is that the ride-hailing market is expanding so rapidly that autonomous vehicles will barely be able to keep up with the growth in demand. That's true in the short/medium-term, but there's an inflection point somewhere on the horizon where that's no longer true. DIDI's eventual profitability hinges on leadership in autonomous driving or finding alternate positions for its network of drivers to expand into new services. The company has time, but until DIDI can gain traction in attempts to diversify its business outside ride-hailing, autonomous driving is a space the company has to win.

Valuation

There are two main variables impacting DIDI's valuation:

What level of sales can DIDI achieve? How low can DIDI bring the cost of revenue as a percentage of total sales?

DIDI's sales in China have leveled off, and while 1Q21 showed some promise, the subsequent crackdown left them vulnerable to competitors. With 90% market share DIDI's best days of growth in China might be in the rearview mirror anyway. Let's say DIDI can't gain any traction internationally, and competition in China keeps DIDI from expanding in the country, in the bear case leaving sales to hover around $22 billion. DIDI planned to use 30% of its IPO proceeds to expand overseas, so let's assume international expansion in the base case for total sales of $29 billion, the additional $7 billion would be about half of Uber's annual sales. In the bull case, I'll add another $7 billion to total $36 billion in revenue.

Cost of revenues as a percentage of sales have come down slowly over time, but even if the company can make the shift to a fleet of its own autonomous EVs, most companies in the auto industry experience low margins due to its cyclical and competitive nature. Without a full shift to autonomous vehicles which is probably at least a decade out, it will be difficult to bring the cost of sales below 80% of total sales from 90% right now. I'll use 90%, 85% and 80% as the bear, base, and bull cases respectively.

For these cases, sales - cost of revenues is represented by the following matrix:

90% 85% 80% $22B $2.2B $3.3B $4.4B $29B $2.9B $4.35B $5.8B $36B $3.6B $5.4B $7.2B

The remaining expenses don't scale directly with revenue. For simplicity, I'll assume these can be held constant at 2020 values as DIDI shifts towards profitability although that may be optimistic.

Expense Category Cost (billions of USD) Operations & Support $0.7B Sales & Marketing $1.7B Research & Development $1.0B General & Administrative $1.2B Total $4.6B

The fully bearish case is not very interesting because $2.2 - $4.6 gives DIDI a loss of $2.4 billion, roughly the loss recorded at the end of 2020. The fully bullish case implies an operational profit of $7.2 - $4.6 = $2.6 billion. At a 15 PE ratio this would imply DIDI's fair value market cap of $39 billion, not far off its current market cap, although that doesn't factor in DIDI's balance sheet.

Incorporating DIDI's Balance Sheet

The company's F-1 filing provides the following information on F-6 through F-10 (pages 289-293 of the pdf) in billions of USD:

Total Assets Total Liabilities Total Mezzanine Equity Total Shareholder's Equity $22.5B $4.6B $29.5B -$11.6B

The mezzanine equity appears to take the form of convertible preferred shares which should be treated as liabilities. As a sanity check, total shareholder's equity = total assets - total liabilities, which is true if mezzanine equity is counted as a liability. Footnote 21 states that all mezzanine equity will be automatically converted into ordinary shares prior to an IPO, which DIDI obviously underwent this year, and therefore no longer needs to be counted as debt.

DIDI shows $7.5 billion of goodwill on its balance sheet which can't be used to pay down debt, make investments, or fund operations. Finally, since this filing, DIDI raised $4.4 billion in its U.S. IPO. From my bull case fair market value of $39 billion, I have to add cash from the IPO and DIDI's total assets, then subtract the goodwill and liabilities. This gives me a final fair market value estimate of $53.8 billion or ~$11/share fully accounting for DIDI's balance sheet.

Final Risks and Thoughts

One issue is that DIDI utilizes the VIE structure common to many U.S. and Hong Kong listed Chinese stocks depicted below :

Source: DiDi Form F-1 Page 13

I've written in a previous article why I don't believe the structure is in jeopardy, but its something shareholders need to factor in.

The CCP has made it clear that it will have a much lower tolerance for monopolistic behavior going forward. Because DIDI has such a large share of China's ride-hailing market, if competitors don't take part of it, the government might get involved instead.

DIDI is facing a difficult operating environment, but if you believe DIDI's management can achieve expansion plans into international and adjacent markets, the stock could be undervalued by about 30%. Competition and a changing transportation landscape are risks for DIDI, so it would likely take another drop for me to add to my small existing stake. Finally, I saw a nice comprehensive DIDI article on SA by a new author that I have no relation to, but it provided a look from so many different angles that I wanted to share it here.

I, The Stock Dudar, tend to write longer form articles to give the most complete picture I can. If you find that style appealing or the information I provide useful, please consider leaving a comment to let me know you appreciated the article.