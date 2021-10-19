October Billionaire Update: 37 Stocks; 20 Dividends; 1 Buy

Image Source/Stockbyte via Getty Images

Foreword

Dan Burrows in Kiplinger Investing says:

"They say on Wall Street that if you want to make a small fortune, start by investing a large one."

"Consider that the billionaires, hedge funds and big-time advisories listed below have a great deal at stake. And their resources for research, as well as their intimate connections to insiders and others, can give them unique insight into their stock picks.

Studying which stocks they're chasing with their capital (or which stocks the billionaires are selling off, for that matter) can be an edifying exercise for retail investors.

There's a reason the rich get richer, after all. Their resources for research, as well as their intimate connections to insiders and others, can give them a unique insight into their stock picks."

Any collection of stocks is more clearly understood when subjected to yield-based (dog catcher) analysis. The 30 Top Stock Picks That Billionaires Love from June 1 ,2021, combined with those 25 Top Stock Picks That Billionaires Love list of September 9, 2021 is perfect for the dogcatcher process. Both articles were by Dan Burrows,

For dedicated dividend collectors who adhere to and promote the dogcatcher's ideal of finding stocks whose annual dividends from a $1K investment exceed their single share price, note that one of these billionaire holdings currently qualifies: Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (GLPI).

Current vs fair-price tables, and a complete alphabetical listing by stock tickers (including the names of prime billionaire or hedge-fund benefactors) are to be found in the afterword at the tail of this article.

Below are the October 15 data for the 20 dividend paying stocks out of 37 recent picks in the Kiplinger (Dan Burrows) collection of stocks billionaire-owners have been known to love. There aren't 55 listed because 18 were duplicated between the two lists.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Analysts Estimated 16.5% To 26.05% Net Gains For Ten Top Billionaire Favorites As Of October 15, 2022

Six of the ten billionaire-held top dividend stocks by yield were also among the leading ten gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1-year target prices. (They are tinted gray in the chart below). Thus, this August yield-based forecast for billionaire dividend dogs was graded by Wall St. Wizards as 60% accurate.

Estimated dividends from $1000 invested in each of the highest yielding stocks and the median of their one-year analyst-estimated target-prices, as reported by YCharts produced the following data points. Note: one-year target prices by lone analysts were not counted. Ten probable profit-generating trades projected to October 15, 2022 were:

D.R. Horton Inc (DHI) was projected to net $246.93, based on the median of target price estimates from eighteen analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 66% greater than the market as a whole.

Comcast Corp (CMCSA) was projected to net $171.92, based on the median of target price estimates from thirty-two analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 4% greater than the market as a whole.

Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) was projected to net $218.52, based on the median of target price estimates from twenty-eight analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 44% greater than the market as a whole.

Mastercard Inc. (MA) netted $213.72 based on the median of estimates from thirty-two analysts, plus dividends. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 13% over the market as a whole.

Visa Inc. (V) was projected to net $202.91 based on dividends, plus the median of target estimates from thirty-two brokers, less transaction fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 2% under the market as a whole.

Walmart Inc. (WMT) was projected to net $201.72, based on estimates from thirty-two analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 51% less than to the market as a whole.

Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) was projected to net $190.71, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from nineteen analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 2% over the market as a whole.

AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) was projected to net $185.50, based on the median of target price estimates from twenty-one analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 14% under the market as a whole.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) was projected to net $168.19, based on the median of target price estimates from nineteen analysts, plus annual dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 27% less than the market as a whole.

Intel Corp (INTC) was projected to net $164.97 based on the median of target price estimates from thirty-seven analysts plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 40% under the market as a whole.

The average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 20.54% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten stocks. These gain estimates were subject to average risk/volatility 8equal to the market as a whole.

Actionable Conclusion (11): (Bear Alert) Analysts Predicted One Billionaire Holding To Show 9.14% Losses to October, 2022

The probable losing trade revealed by Y-Charts to 2022 was:

Xilinx, Inc. (XLNX) projected a loss of $91.43 based on dividend and the median of the target price estimates from fifteen analysts including broker fees. A Beta number showed this estimate subject to risks/volatility equal to the market as a whole.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs".

37 Billionaire Favorites Show 34 Top Broker Target Gains

37 Billionaire Favorites Show 20 Dividend Yields

Actionable Conclusions (12-21): Top 10 Billionaire Holdings By Yield

Top ten big billionaire-bought dividend stocks selected by yield 10/15/21 represented six of eleven Morningstar sectors.

One real-estate representative placed first, Gaming and Leisure Products Inc [1]. The second and sixth slots were occupied by the top two communications services representatives, Verizon Communications Inc [2], and Comcast Corp [6].

Four healthcare representatives placed third, fourth, eighth, and tenth, AbbVie Inc [3], Johnson & Johnson [4], Abbott Laboratories (ABT) [8], and UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) [10].

One technology sector member placed fifth, Intel Corp [5]. The lone consumer defensive stock placed seventh, Walmart Inc [7]. And one consumer cyclical stock in the top ten placed ninth, Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW) [9], to complete October's Kiplinger billionaire top-yield dividend ten.

Actionable Conclusions: (22-31) Top Ten October Billionaire Dogs Showed 14.79%-26.13% Upsides and One Had a 9.3% Downside

To quantify top dog rankings, the median of analyst price target estimates provided a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield metrics, analyst median price target estimates became another tool to dig out bargains.

Analysts Forecast An 18.08% Advantage For 5 Highest Yield, Lowest Priced Of Top-Ten Billionaire Dividend Stocks To October, 2022

Ten top billionaire dividend dogs were culled by yield for this update. Yield (dividend/price) results provided by YCharts did the ranking.

As noted above, top ten Kiplinger billionaire dividend dogs selected 10/15/21 showing the highest dividend yields represented six of eleven Morningstar sectors.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Predicted 5 Lowest-Priced Of Top Ten Highest-Yield Billionaire Held Dogs (32) Delivering 18.26% Vs. (33) 15.48% As Of October 15, 2022

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top ten dividend billionaire kennel by yield were predicted by analyst 1-year targets to deliver 18.08% more gain than $5,000 invested in all ten. The third lowest priced Comcast Corp, was projected to deliver the best net gain of 24.69%.

The five lowest-priced top-yield billionaire holdings as of October 15 were: Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc; Verizon Communications Inc; Comcast Corp; Intel Corp; AbbVie Inc, with prices ranging from $49.33 to $109.33.

Five higher-priced billionaire holdings as of October 15 were: Abbott Laboratories; Walmart Inc; Johnson & Johnson; Lowe's Companies Inc; UnitedHealth Group Inc, whose prices ranged from $117.49 to $428.07.

The distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

Afterword

Stocks and Their Prime Billionaire Benefactors Alphabetical By Ticker.

These 37 companies, (not counting 18 duplicates) of large sizes, are among the top stock picks held by billionaire investors or high-asset hedge funds.

For a complete summary of each stock go to The 30 Top Stock Picks That Billionaires Love from June 1 ,2021, combined with those 25 Top Stock Picks That Billionaires Love list of September 9, 2021. Both articles were by Dan Burrows,

For those seeking stocks whose annual dividends from a $1K investment exceed their single share price, it must be noted that just one of these October billionaire holdings currently qualifies: Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc, while Verizon Communications, is just $1.67 overpriced to that dogcatcher ideal standard as of October 15. Watch for Verizon to cross the line in the current market pullback

Price Drops or Dividend Increases Could Get All Ten Top Billionaire Dividend Dogs Back to "Fair Price" Rates For Investors

The charts above retain the current dividend amount and adjust share price to produce a yield (from $1K invested) to equal or exceed the single share price of each stock.

As you can see, this illustration shows one fair priced dog (GLPI) and nine out-of-bounds-priced stocks (VZ; ABBV; JNJ; INTC; CMCSA; WMT; ABV; LOW; UNH).

Except for VZ, the other eight outliers need to trim prices between seventeen and three hundred seventy dollars to realize the 50/50 goal for share prices equaling dividend payouts from $10k invested.

The alternative, of course, is that these companies could raise their dividends. That, of course, is a lot to ask in these highly disrupted and dollar-flooded-times.

Furthermore, my 'safer' survey of these billionaire holdings will be posted after October 26th on my Dividend Dogcatcher portion of Seeking Alpha's marketplace.

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your Kiplinger Billionaire Holdings stock purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same.

