Filip_Krstic/iStock via Getty Images

Up 258% so far this year, InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) stock still looks like at worst a solid buy. The aesthetics medtech company has posted impressive performance through even the worst of the novel coronavirus pandemic. And while the torrid 2021 rally means shares aren't in value territory anymore, the fundamentals still suggest room for upside going forward.

But the growth story here might not be quite as attractive as the numbers seem to show. The history of the aesthetics sector alone gives some reason for caution. InMode is far from the first company in the space to post torrid growth out of the gate. Buyers (of whatever stripe) have wound up disappointed in every single one of its predecessors.

Particularly after yet another guidance hike last week, investors don't need to rush for the exits just yet. But they should know where they are — or at least understand that there is a possibility a surprising rush occurs at some point.

We've Been Here Before

In 2017, InMode generated $53.4 million in sales, according to the Form F-1 filed ahead of its 2019 initial public offering. Four years later, InMode is projecting for 2021 revenue of $343 million to $347 million - more than six times above the 2017 level. Given a steady track record of conservative guidance, the actual number for this year may well come in even higher.

The top-line performance has been enormously impressive, with the top end of the 2021 range suggesting a four-year compound annualized growth rate right at 60%. An investor might guess that such growth is unprecedented, or close, in the aesthetics space. She would be wrong, at least to some degree. In fact, we've seen this kind of story multiple times before. They've never played out well.

Between 2012 and 2016, CoolSculpting manufacturer ZELTIQ Aesthetics grew its revenue 365%. Allergan paid $2.4 billion for the company in early 2017. CoolSculpting sales dropped 23% in 2019, including a decline in consumables (which in turn suggests fewer treatments). With Allergan now part of AbbVie (ABBV), CoolSculpting appears to be essentially an afterthought.

From 2004 to 2008, sales at Cynosure went from $40 million to $140 million. Following disruption from the Great Recession, that company recovered and posted consistent growth until it was acquired by Hologic (HOLX) for $1.65 billion in 2017. Less than three years later, Hologic sold the business for net proceeds of $138 million.

Starting in 2002, sales at Cutera (CUTR) rose 255% to $100 million in four years. The company wouldn't hit that bogey again for a decade. CUTR stock has returned almost 6% a year since its 2004 IPO, but thanks mostly to a recent rally that followed stomach-churning volatility over the past few years.

Syneron Medical did even better than these peers: its top line increased 5x between 2002 and 2004. As a result, shares soared after its 2004 IPO, but a crash followed. That company went private in 2017 for $11 per share; it went public at $12.

Why Aesthetics Is So Tough

For every one of these companies, investors or acquirers wound up with tremendous buyers' remorse. And while the individual stories have their differences, it does seem like the nature of the energy-based aesthetics industry plays a role.

The core problem is that products have a relatively limited lifespan. No less than InMode Chief Executive Officer Moshe Mizrahy alluded to exactly that in a well-done interview on this site last month, referring to a "5 to 7-year lifetime" for his company's systems. Once that lifetime ends, new products must be developed - and they then cannibalize old ones.

Even InMode does not appear immune to this issue. The newest platform, EmpowerRF, launched in August and targets the gynecology market. It's actually a replacement for the Votiva platform. According to the 2020 Form 20-F, the FormaV and FractoraV handpieces for that platform drove 10% of 2020 sales, and 23% of 2018 revenue.

There is also a somewhat limited market, at least in terms of installed systems. Practices can and do purchase more than one system, but each new launch generally attracts the easiest customers first.

Macro factors play a big role as well. Executives in the space long have talked up the demographic tailwind from an aging (and vain, at least according to the stereotype) population of 'Baby Boomers.' InMode itself has room to expand into new indications and new practices (more on this later). But wallets tighten when the economy does, as seen in the performance of the first wave of public market cohorts during and after the financial crisis.

Certainly, this is painting with a broad brush. The cautionary tales in the space all have their idiosyncratic factors at play. InMode's growth is not certain to follow the same pattern of so many of its older rivals. But we have seen, for roughly two decades, even fast growers stumble at the 4-5 year mark. InMode is coming up on that point.

The Case for InMode, Or Why This Time Is Different

Against that cautionary industry backdrop, there are several reasons to see INMD as the exception to the rule.

The first is that InMode simply is a far better company. Its top-line growth so far has been better. Again, the company is tracking toward nearly 500% growth over four years - a period that includes a worldwide pandemic. Its 2021 guidance, even adjusted for inflation, suggests higher sales than Cutera or Cynosure saw at their pre-crisis peaks.

Meanwhile, InMode's margins are absolutely spectacular, with adjusted operating margins likely in the high-40% range this year, and gross margins targeted to a whopping 84% to 86%. Few manufacturers in any industry can match those figures.

The second is that there are distinct reasons why other energy-based companies saw their growth come to an end. ZELTIQ never diversified away from CoolSculpting; InMode has ten platforms. Post-acquisition integration appears to have had a deleterious impact on both ZELTIQ and Cynosure.

Cutera's management has left much to be desired, and even in the stronger economy that company has consistently underperformed its publicly expressed targets. Syneron's impressive start in the mid-2000s was undercut both by the financial crisis and the departure of its co-founder and CEO, the same co-founder and CEO currently leading InMode.

The third reason for optimism is that InMode has levers to pull to avoid running into cannibalization and market saturation problems. InMode's platforms target multiple indications. As Mizrahy alluded to in the aforementioned interview, more are likely on the way over the next decade.

Growth in international markets continues to impress, and InMode management has talked up a large runway there. InMode has bought out a joint venture in China and is aiming to target that massive market over time. So even if EmpowerRF does cannibalize Votiva, or if other current products lose some steam, it does not at all mean that InMode's overall growth is simply going to stall out. And, given the steady increase in earnings expectations so far this year, even after the monster year-to-date rally INMD stock simply is not that expensive.

Why Did InMode Stock Split?

A note before moving on to the fundamentals: InMode announced a 2-for-1 split on Sep. 17, and began trading on that basis two weeks later. In this article, all pre-split figures will be adjusted.

It's worth noting as well that it's not clear why InMode executed the stock split. The press release announcing the decision gave no rationale; InMode hadn't tipped the split in prior communications.

At the end of the day, it shouldn't matter, and indeed so far hasn't mattered much. INMD stock did open higher in the session after the split was announced, but the gains quickly receded. Shares actually plunged on Oct. 4, the second post-split trading day, but quickly recovered those losses and then some.

Theoretically, the number of shares has no bearing on valuation; practically, the easy availability of fractional shares means the split should not affect trading. Indeed, while INMD stock has rallied - +21% since the split was announced, +7% since it became effective - it's reasonably clear that the business itself has been the driving factor. Notably, the guidance hike after Q3 led to a two-session, 23.5% rally.

Setting An INMD Price Target

The high end of the updated full-year revenue outlook of $347 million is a ~10% increase from the range given after the second quarter report in late July. At the time, InMode was targeting $1.55-$1.625 in adjusted EPS for the full year; that figure was not changed last week but needs to rise.

Incremental margins here shouldn't be that high, if only because existing margins already are so elevated. Still, it does seem like Q3 margins too outperformed expectations. And with adjusted EPS through the third quarter coming in around $1.40, any kind of sequential growth in Q3 (historically a stronger quarter seasonally, though it's not clear whether that will hold amid reopening this year) gets 2021 EPS in the range of $2.

That, in turn, leaves INMD trading at about 43x this year's earnings. That's an above-market multiple, certainly, but it's also a multiple that seems too low given InMode's growth profile. Adjusted EPS is likely to grow in the range of 90% from 2020's $1.055. The year-prior comparison does have some pandemic impacts, but the two-year annualized growth rate still should be in the 55% range.

In a broad market near all-time highs, 43x earnings for 50%-plus growth is not a combination on offer much, if at all. And it's not as if that 43x multiple is coming after a quarter that was poorly received or highlighted some near-term risk to the story. InMode is firing on all cylinders. Yes, shares have risen 250%-plus so far this year; but EPS expectations, at least based on guidance, have risen 60%-plus from guidance given with the Q4 release in mid-February.

Focusing solely on the fundamentals, there's a strong argument that INMD should be a triple-digit stock, and/or that the market already is pricing in industry risk to at least some degree.

Is INMD Stock A Buy, Sell, or Hold?

All that said, there has been quite a bit of multiple expansion here. After that initial 2021 guidance was given, INMD traded at 27x earnings. The P/E multiple was in the mid-teens last year even after recovering from pandemic-driven March lows.

At that multiple, I personally was bullish on the stock, even if in retrospect clearly not bullish enough. At this level, however, the risks seem more salient. Margin expansion is going to be difficult, to say the least. Gross margins simply don't have any room to go higher. Leverage of sales and marketing spend faces a headwind from the need for continued launches.

As a result, upside here has to come from revenue growth. And even with a ~43x multiple implying relatively reasonable expectations (something like mid- to high-teens annually seems to work, back of the envelope), there are risks on that front. Again, the history of the space shows how challenging consistent, multi-year growth can be. Glassdoor reviews, whether positive or negative, highlight an aggressive sales culture which no doubt has helped recent growth but can hit a wall as time goes on.

Saturation in the U.S. plastic surgery market is a concern, one amplified by the relatively low penetration of consumable revenue. (Year-to-date, just 11.3% of total revenue has come from consumables and service revenue. For ZELTIQ/Allergan in 2019, consumables generated 71% of sales.) Per the Q2 call, U.S. penetration of the dermatology market already is above 20%, and the argument that practices will buy multiple systems seems potentially too optimistic.

The 2020 20-F notes that cumulative consumable sales totaled 521,000 at the end of last year; the installed base was 7,250. While not all systems require consumables, 70% of first-half revenue came from minimally-invasive products. Applying a similar penetration to the overall base, the average InMode system has seen a little over 100 procedures in its lifetime. More recent data tells a somewhat similar story. On the Q2 call, Mizrahy said the company now was selling close to 100,000 consumables a quarter. With the installed base over 9,000, InMode is selling ~15-20 consumables per system each quarter, something like 6-7 per month.

As for the move into new specialties, it's not like InMode is the first to come up with that strategy. Cynosure, Cutera, and Syneron all had multiple platforms for multiple indications across several specialties. Executives at all three companies believed those efforts would drive years, if not decades, of growth. All three disappointed.

Even the more recent growth has a modest question. It's not guaranteed that the pandemic indeed was a negative. Traditional surgical options no doubt look far less attractive at the moment, and consumers worldwide have been flush with cash in 2021. Practices getting hit by lockdown orders and the dramatic reduction in visits and elective procedures no doubt looked to aesthetics as a way to get revenue in the door. All told, there is some cyclical risk here, even if that risk appears, for now, to be at least a few quarters out.

To be clear, none of this is to say that INMD stock is a short here. (I'd argue that even traders more bearish than I am at the least face significant timing risk.) Nor is this a case where current shareholders should take the money and run. It's worth emphasizing that InMode simply has done better than all of its peers, and it's possible that the company's technology, its salesforce, and its management simply are structurally better than other aesthetics plays.

But the bet that INMD stock represents has changed amid this 250%-plus rally here in 2021. At the start of the year, investors were getting significant upside if indeed InMode was better, and if the company could dodge the pitfalls that have captured so many of its rivals.

At this point, at 43x earnings, that blue-sky upside is much more limited. Yet the same risks remain. Increasingly, the market is pricing in significant, long-term success for InMode. That success is far from guaranteed.