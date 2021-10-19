Rasi Bhadramani/iStock via Getty Images

Background

First Wave BioPharma (NASDAQ:FWBI) recently announced the acquisition and up-listing of First Wave BioPharma and AzurRx Inc., who had previously licensed gastrointestinal drug assets from FWBI earlier this year. This acquisition and up-listing was essentially an IPO because they changed their name, raised money, and acquired an exciting new pipeline. For all practical purposes, this transaction represents a new company with a pipeline that is rich with catalysts in the IBD market, where the company is now advancing six clinical indications. Many of these catalysts are expected within the next year or two. Weighing on the merger was a press release that included a $229 million stock sale, but omitted details of the payment milestones. The sell-first mentality hurt the stock price, but it recovered after a shareholder letter spelled out the $3.0 million in cash paid at closing along with 624,025 shares of stock. Another $15 million was a tranche due March 31, 2022, but the actual sales price is far below the initial shock of the $229 million which caused a deep sell-off on fears of massive dilution.

Source: AzurRx Corporate Presentation, September 13th, 2021

Recent GI Pipeline Expansion

The merger added additional indications to FWBI’s gastrointestinal (GI) pipeline. There are different formulations of niclosamide and FWBI has developed one to specifically target the gut. Since niclosamide is already an approved and well-known drug, the company can use the faster 505(B)(2) pathway for approval in the GI indications. Since the company demonstrated probable efficacy of its PERT (pancreatic enzyme replacement therapy), the pipeline is both de-risked and undervalued compared to before. FWBI also announced data demonstrating improvement in outcomes in combination therapy with PERT, but now the focus is on niclosamide.

Niclosamide is an FDA-approved (since 1982) small molecule anti-parasitic drug used to treat intestinal tapeworm infections which has an excellent safety profile with a long history of use. AzurRx was developing two of First Wave’s niclosamide assets; FW-COV for COVID-19 GI infection with a phase 2 topline readout expected in Q1 2022, and FW-ICI-AC for immune checkpoint inhibitor-associated colitis (Phase 1b/2a, launching in 2H 2021).

The reasons AzurRx was particularly interested in these two niclosamide GI assets include:

FWBI has developed strong IP and patent protection around the assets

There are significant unmet medical needs for these indications

The assets have demonstrated encouraging early data

Niclosamide is ideal as a gastrointestinal drug target since it is poorly absorbed, blocks inflammatory pathways, and is nonsteroidal

The drug can be combined in the future with the standard of care for multiple indications without risking systemic immunosuppression. This also translates into higher drug concentration in the gut as well as avoiding steroid-related complications

ACE2, the entry receptor for SARS-CoV-2, is significantly expressed in the gut

The company can follow an expedited regulatory process called the 505(B)(2) pathway for both assets as niclosamide is a well-known compound.

There is also the potential for Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for COVID-GI infections and Breakthrough Designation (BTD) for ICI therapy-related colitis.

FWBI specializes in improving drug formulations. Their primary focus is on improving the niclosamide formulation. In clinical trials, the drug demonstrated a 200x improvement in GI concentration of micronized niclosamide compared with the non-micronized, regular niclosamide. Their legacy product, MS1819, is undergoing an improved formulation in order to optimize the treatment to enhance the efficacy through improved drug concentrations in the gut. The drug has the potential to be the first PERT replacement therapy.

With the merger, there are three additional indications added to the pipeline, which include; ulcerative colitis (UC), ulcerative proctitis (UP, UC constrained to the rectum), and Crohn’s disease (CD), which significantly expands the market opportunity for the newly combined company.

The COVID Opportunity

Vaccines are designed to prevent infection or at least severe and critical symptoms in COVID-19 cases as well as preventing deaths. They are not designed to treat some of the symptoms. With so many vaccine players, one might be asking the question; why COVID-19 is an attractive indication? In general, there is a lack of understanding of how large the opportunity really is. This is probably why Wall Street hasn’t been able to grasp that FWBI is a great opportunity.

From the looks of it, COVID-19 is quickly becoming endemic, which means it's here to stay. The coronavirus continues to mutate, and the delta variant is now the most dominant strain in the U.S. This variant is more virulent because it replicates more rapidly, reaching 1000x the viral titers compared to the original virus. Thus causing people to have symptoms by day 4 of infection rather than day 6. The delta variant is less sensitive to neutralizing antibodies in patients who have been vaccinated or previously infected. Additionally, the vaccines are less effective in preventing infection with the delta strain. All this, as well as antibodies wearing off over time leads to decreased effectiveness against the virus especially because it continues to mutate.

This doesn’t mean that vaccines do not work, what it does mean is that there will likely be a residual, long-term COVID market for breakthrough infections that require hospitalization or significant treatment. There will almost definitely be a residual “long-COVID” or “long hauler's” syndrome market.

Secondly, the “long hauler's” syndrome, aka Post-Acute Sequelae of SARS-CoV-2 Infection (PASC), is very common and can occur in those that have had asymptomatic COVID-19. This market is largely untapped. Assuming over 175 million people have had COVID-19 infection, with more every day, and 10-30% of patients are expected to have long-term symptoms (some studies show 80% of patients have at least 1 long-term symptom), that totals about 17.5-52.5 million people globally that might have “long-hauler’s” syndrome. According to a study cited by AzurRx, 60% of patients report GI symptoms including diarrhea, and 10% of “long-hauler’s” syndrome patients report symptoms 6 months post-infection. Using the more conservative numbers, that could be a 10 million person global total addressable market, discounting all the acute COVID-19 cases. In the U.S., that works out to be over 2 million “long-hauler’s” syndrome patients with GI symptoms.

The tricky part of “long-hauler’s” syndrome is that it is a new and novel disease which is still being studied. There are still many unknowns. It is becoming more accepted that chronic inflammation drives part of the disease, but what is not consensus is exactly why this is. Some studies indicate that there is a viral reservoir that can flare up later or prevent complete eradication of the disease, much like herpes (HSV) or HIV. These reservoirs have been found in some studies in the gut. Other papers suggest that aberrant cellular or humoral (in the bodily fluids—antibodies) immune responses are the primary cause. One review paper poses a variety of potential culprits:

“a) COVID-19 survivors with persistent symptoms may harbor the virus in several potential tissue reservoirs across the body, which may not be identified by nasopharyngeal swabs,

b) delayed viral clearance due to immune exhaustion resulting in chronic inflammation and impaired tissue repair,

c) cross reactivity of SARS-CoV-2-specific antibodies with host proteins resulting in autoimmunity,

d) mitochondrial dysfunction and impaired immunometabolism,

e) alterations in microbiome, and

f) imbalance in renin-angiotensin system leading to the long-term health consequences of COVID-19.”

Source: Ramakrishnan, Rakhee K. et al. Unraveling the Mystery Surrounding Post-Acute Sequelae of COVID-19. Front. Immunol, 30 June 2021

Hope With Niclosamide’s Multimodel Antiviral Mechanism of Action

Niclosamide is almost in a category by itself in the fight against COVID-19. It is thought to promote antiviral activity through a variety of mechanisms. Specifically, when used against COVID-19, it has been shown to increase a process called autophagy (through interfering with SKP2), whereby a cell recycles dysfunctional parts through the lysosome. This probably has an antiviral effect due to promoting antigen presentation (through both MHCs), which typically directs the adaptive immune response against a virus through recognizing and reacting to those antigens. There is also direct inhibition of viral entry through reducing receptor-mediated endocytosis of the virus. Niclosamide was shown in in-vitro and in-vivo preclinical studies to inhibit SARS-CoV-2 replication.

Source: Pindiprolu, S. K., & Pindiprolu, S. H. (2020). Plausible mechanisms of Niclosamide as an antiviral agent against COVID-19. Medical Hypotheses, 140, 109765.

The multimodal mechanism of action for niclosamide against COVID-19 GI infection, both as an antiviral and anti-inflammatory agent, could potentially mean it helps patients with heterogeneous disease. Niclosamide should help whether the pathology is an acute infection with viral replication, “long-hauler’s” syndrome with inflammation, or somewhere in between with residual viral replication and inflammation. This makes it an ideal candidate for both acute COVID and “long-hauler’s” syndrome GI complications.

Niclosamide in ICI Colitis

The difficulty of using drugs to treat side effects of ICI therapy is due to the fact that many of these side effects are immune-related. Treatment for these kinds of symptoms typically involves corticosteroids, anti-TNF treatment, or stopping therapy, all of which have a negative effect on treating cancer (corticosteroids are immunosuppressive and also come with systemic side effects). Niclosamide has also been shown to reduce pro-inflammatory cytokines. This leads one to wonder whether it is immunosuppressive or anti-inflammatory, which could have a negative effect on cancer therapy. However, there are some studies showing that niclosamide actually has a positive effect when treating cancer. It functions as an inhibitor of pSTAT3 (Signal Transducer and Activator of Transcription 3), an activated transcription factor that has been shown to induce PD-1 expression. Merck’s (MRK) Keytruda and Bristol Myer’s (BMY) Opdivo cancer treatments block PD-1 and promote myeloid-derived suppressor cells (MDSCs) [1,2,3,4,5,6], which mediates resistance to chemotherapy (through renewing of cancer stem cells), and negatively influence the tumor microenvironment. These mechanisms that niclosamide has been shown to block are key processes that tumors use to evade or suppress the immune system from killing the tumor. Bottom line is, the anti-inflammation effects of niclosamide work in a way that could promote anti-tumor activity, if there is any effect.

Thus, niclosamide not only has the potential to alleviate symptoms associated with ICI-related colitis, but it might also have some positive effects on the immune system and suppress the tumor (if the drug is even present at the relevant sites). The point is that there is not much concern about niclosamide having a negative effect on the cancer patient’s therapy like steroids. As shown below, immunosuppressive steroid therapy to manage ICI colitis has a negative impact on survival.

Source: Company Reports

There are a surprising number of potential mechanisms by which niclosamide may be worth pursuing specifically in ICI-AC. The anti-inflammatory mechanism is mediated by blocking pSTAT3, as previously explained. However, niclosamide has also been found to activate PPAR-gamma, which is thought to be the mechanism that mediates the therapeutic benefit of 5-ASAs in IBD treatment, and ICI-AC shows very similar pathology to IBD (ulcerative colitis as well as Crohn’s). According to the First Wave BioPharma’s studies, niclosamide also selectively kills (induces apoptosis) oxidative Th17 cells, which are a pathogenic inflammatory phenotype of T cells that are increasingly being recognized as important in several autoimmune diseases. These pathogenic Th17 cells accumulate in IBD and drive the excessive, misdirected inflammatory response, and are not the same cells that are fighting the patient’s cancer. They also upregulate anti-apoptotic proteins, so that they are resistant to death, and they are oxidative.

Source: Company Reports

The drug also blocks pathogenic Wnt signaling, which is present in chronic inflammation and drives cell proliferation. Pathogenic signaling can be reduced by niclosamide, and this actually helps with mucosal healing as Wnt requires balancing for ulcer healing. As the Wnt/beta-catenin signaling pathway also drives the cell cycle and proliferation, blocking it would be beneficial against colon cancer. Perhaps most interestingly, niclosamide also could block neuropathic pain by reducing group 1 metabotropic glutamate receptors. Healing the gut mucosa, preventing cancer, selectively killing pathogenic bacteria in the gut while leaving other important active T cells alone, and blocking neuropathic pain are characteristics of niclosamide which are not part of the current standard of care.

Source: First Wave BioPharma Investor Presentation, September 2021

The number of patients eligible for ICI therapy is estimated to be about 267,000 annually [7,8]. It is estimated that, depending on the monotherapy ICI regimen, about 1-20% of patients will develop colitis, and typically those with immune-related adverse events respond to therapy better—their immune systems are more active against the tumor but also unfortunately against their gut. The rates of diarrhea and colitis in the most commonly prescribed mono-ICI therapy are shown above in FWBI’s presentation. While the numbers vary based on ICI therapy or combination therapy, about 30% of patients will develop diarrhea on monotherapy while about 50% of patients [9,10] develop diarrhea while on combination therapy (typically PD-1 and CTLA-4 inhibitors), so the TAM can be estimated as over 80,000 patients. While it's difficult to determine what First Wave BioPharma might charge for this indication, Big Pharma might be interested in licensing the asset to increase ICI revenues as patients may remain on ICI therapy longer.

Niclosamide: Enviable Position in UC Market Opportunity

The UC and Crohn’s opportunities constitute even more patients than ICI-AC, and there are slight differences in pathology between the three, though mostly similarities. First Wave BioPharma has discovered and detailed new mechanisms of action for niclosamide in IBD indications—something that nobody else has ever shown before—and these anti-inflammatory mechanisms, as described above, translate into UC, UP, and ICI.

Source: First Wave BioPharma Corporate Presentation, September 13th, 2021

Clearly, this is a very large market with enormous potential for a small micro-cap company like FWBI. Some may wonder why FWBI is going after a market where there already are some efficacious therapies to compete against? The reason is, the efficacious therapies are reserved for those with more serious disease because they come with significant side effects, as well as, a high price tag. Another disadvantage is that they require injection. Thus, those with mild disease don’t want to risk the side effects so they resort to treatments that are more tolerable but largely ineffective:

"Treating the patient with disease on the milder spectrum presents a conundrum. On the one hand, agents proven to be effective in patients with moderate-to-severe disease, such as anti-TNF agents, are undoubtedly effective in mild disease as well, even if such patients were not explicitly studied in randomized controlled trials. On the other hand, the risk of adverse effects and high cost of such agents may not be justifiable in a low-risk population. Unfortunately, few agents studied in milder disease populations have proven to be effective.” - ACG 2018 Guidelines

Source: Company Reports

Patients refractory to 5-ASAs will require corticosteroids, anti-TNF therapy, or other agents—all of which have significant systemic side effects. For instance, those drugs with serious side effects include JAK inhibitors like Pfizer’s (PFE) tofacitinib, which puts patients at risk of infections (including serious infections) as well as cancers, lipid levels, and cardiovascular events. Another example is AbbVie’s (ABBV) Humira, which can cause headache, heart failure, lupus-like syndrome, nerve disorders such as multiple sclerosis and seizures, anemia, liver damage, allergic reaction, and cancer.

FWBI’s phase 1 low dose cohort patients who had failed 5-ASA treatment (typically 58% remission with oral 5-ASA) showed better results—a 59% clinical remission, with no drug-related adverse events. Time will tell what a higher dose can do and if the higher dose will be as well-tolerated as the lower dose, but this represents a significant step forward for the patients with mild-to-moderate disease who indeed have no satisfactory treatment options.

The market size for UC/UP and CD is about 3 million patients, of which 70% have mild or moderate disease or 2.1 million patients in the U.S. Niclosamide could be used to delay biologic or steroid therapy as well as replace inefficacious 5-ASA therapy in a significant number of patients. For instance, if about half of patients on 5-ASA experience remission and need to switch to FWB’s proprietary niclosamide formulation, that 15% of the UC market represents about $1 billion in sales potential alone at similar prices. Importantly, FWBI is the first to use niclosamide as an anti-inflammatory and has secured formulation, use, and method patents around micronized niclosamide and its use in the various IBD applications.

These blockbuster indications for FWBI’s niclosamide formulations are highly promising, but don’t represent the entire opportunity with AZRX/FWBI. The company is shifting focus away from its legacy asset, adrulipase, for use in exocrine pancreatic insufficiency. However, adrulipase also has significant value which will be highlighted later, since investors seem to be discounting the evidence that it works, and can be a better solution than what is currently offered to patients using PERT therapy.

Adrulipase in EPI

FWBI achieved two milestones in 2021 for adrulipase (or MS1819). The first is a recombinant lipase for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency (EPI) in patients with cystic fibrosis (CF). The company also completed its OPTION 2 monotherapy trial and reported topline results in Q1 2021 and completed its combination therapy trial, with topline results reported in Q3 2021.

The results from the OPTION 2 monotherapy trial, which used both immediate and enteric delayed-release capsules in escalating doses, were mixed. MS1819 showed efficacy in advancing approximately half of the patients in the study to a coefficient of fat absorption (CFA) above the 80% endpoint, but it did not do so for the entire cohort on average, compared to standard of care (porcine PERT—pancreatic enzyme replacement therapy). The safety profile was strong, without any SAEs. The key takeaway, however, was that it appeared the drug worked but needed an improved formulation with better gastric protection and dispersion. The Company has announced that it is developing an enteric micro-granule formulation, similar to what is being used by PERT competitors. This new formulation should de-risk the next phase 2.

The drug was also used in a phase 2 clinical trial in combination with standard of care (PERT) in severe EPI patients who were uncontrolled with PERT, and it recently showed promise. There was a clinically meaningful improvement of 6.6% in CFA from baseline, with positive secondary endpoint outcomes, including a 3-pound increase in weight over the course of the 12-week study.

Cystic Fibrosis Reboot

Cystic fibrosis is an inherited (genetic) disorder that causes severe damage to the lungs, digestive system, and other organs in the body. The affected gene is called the transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) protein and the defect in this protein affects cells that secrete mucus, sweat, and digestive products. These fluids are normally thin, but people with CF secrete viscous fluids. Instead of acting as lubricants, the secretions clog passageways, particularly in the lungs and pancreas. This results in debilitating symptoms.

One interesting physical characteristic of cystic fibrosis patients is that they are thin. They have a really hard time gaining weight. The reason behind this is EPI (exocrine pancreatic insufficiency) which is a result of highly concentrated and viscous pancreatic “juice” blocking the pancreatic ducts due to CF. This blockage ultimately leads to acinar atrophy and scarring of the pancreas. The end result is a number of nutritional and digestive issues; fecal urge, greasy diarrhea, weight loss, and abdominal pain, due to malabsorption of nutrients. PERT therapy and MS1819 are designed to improve digestion by adding in enzymes to digest fats, replacing those that should have come from the pancreas. MS1819 is not made from pig pancreas like porcine PERT but is instead a completely non-animal derived product. It is a lipase enzyme derived from plant-based resources that break up fat molecules in the digestive tract so that EPI patients can better absorb nutrients.

The prior phase 2 trial had an issue with its formulation, the adequate amount of drug didn’t consistently reach the patients’ gastrointestinal systems according to the post hoc analysis of MS1819’s phase 2 trial for EPI (monotherapy). The enzyme needs to mix with the food but avoid stomach acid, while later being active in the duodenum and intestines. The prior formulations both had the MS1819 affected by stomach acid by releasing the enzyme too early, or the capsules dissolved slowly and became active too late. In the latter case, the bioavailability was too far past the intestines, which obviously doesn’t help patients digest food.

According to the topline results webcast:

“So the dilemma is clear. We need a well-dispersed enzyme among the stomach contents. And, we need acid protection. In order to achieve this, we will need to prepare a new formulation of MS1819. Specifically, we are making preparations to formulate MS1819 as enteric-coated beads. These beads would be placed into immediate-release capsules so that they will release enzyme contents into the stomach and allow a mixing among the meal bolus, while being protected from the harsh acidic gastric environment. They would not activate enzyme activity, however, until they reach the duodenum, where the higher pH will trigger dissolution of the enteric coat encasing the MS1819.”

The webcast also revealed to investors that other PERT therapies such as those made by AbbVie and Nestle (OTCPK:NSRGY), ran into the same roadblocks in their formulations when they were in development. They were forced to move to the microbead formulation that FWBI is now going to use. This is a well-studied formulation. So there is a reason for investors to be optimistic about the drug efficacy as the company reformulates it so that patients can realize improved active enzyme concentrations in the duodenum in the next bridging study. A bridging study is defined by the FDA as a “study performed to provide nonclinical or clinical data that allows extrapolation of the existing data from the drug product produced by the current process to the drug product from the changed process.” So, the FDA can then look at the data from both studies but primarily on the new study with the new formulation. The value proposition in monotherapy hinges upon the great pill burden that patients have to undergo with PERT therapy (up to 40 pills per day), which results in patient noncompliance. Additionally, the side effects (commonly constipation, diarrhea, nausea, and abdominal discomfort, gas, cough, and vomiting) are significantly reduced using MS1819. The additional advantage of requiring a reasonable number of pills is a bonus, whereas PERT therapy requires an unbelievable number of pills as shown in the chart below.

Source: AzurRx August 2021 Investor Presentation

The other reason to be optimistic is that the combination trial with PERT + MS1819 in severe EPI patients, showed clinically meaningful improvements in coefficient of fat absorption (compared to thresholds of meaningful improvements as cited in literature).

As opposed to monotherapy and pill burden, the goal with combo therapy is to assist PERT therapy to improve outcomes for severe EPI. According to First Wave BioPharma, about 25-30% of refractory patients with severe EPI are malnourished even with PERT monotherapy. So the value proposition for the combination trial (PERT + MS1819) is for improved nutrition for patients with some of the worst EPI, as well as, improvement in side effects related to maldigestion. Furthermore, MS1819 has had an excellent safety profile, with no reported adverse effects in the more than 100 patients who have been dosed with the drug in four Phase 2 clinical trials.

Now, the stock is back where it was before the phase 2 data (head-to-head compared with PERT), and the company has reloaded the CF gun, demonstrating combination therapy with PERT showed non-inferiority to just PERT. For monotherapy, the company plans to reformulate MS1819 so that it works more efficiently across all patients so that it doesn’t get destroyed by the harsh acid in the stomach. But, it’s fairly clear that MS1819 works.

The company has had to raise more cash to fund the trials. The new formulation should result in more consistent efficacy and it should allow the company time to complete more GMP work before eventually entering phase 3. One thing investors are missing is that the monotherapy trial took less than a year from initiation to topline results (about 8 months). While FWBI has to run trials with the new formulation, the timeline here is not as long as some other trials that take months to years to enroll, as well as, months to years to treat. After the company’s phase 2 readout, it is possible FWBI licenses the rights to another pharma company.

Financials

The company has about $13 million in cash after their recent $5 million equity raise, with a net income loss in prior years of between $10-35 million per year. This doesn’t look fantastic as a snapshot of their current cash position, but they have adequate funding options. First, they have an ATM in place with HC Wainwright with $94 million left on the shelf as well as an equity purchase agreement with Lincoln Park. It is unclear what their longer-term cash burn and cash position will be after the FWBI acquisition, but during the company’s update webcast conference call, FWBI’s CEO hinted towards a partnership with another pharma company to help move forward the MS1819 in EPI monotherapy trial after they complete their upcoming phase 2 trial, which is expected to start in 1H 2022. It is expected that FWBI has the cash runway into Q1 next year, but with the ATM and equity purchase agreement in place, it could be a while before another stock offering is necessary. There is no imminent stock offering that the public is aware of.

Investors Currently Missing the Forest For the Trees

FWBI shares really didn’t make a significantly positive move on this significant acquisition. One reason might be that they are misinterpreting the cash requirements for FWBI to complete the acquisition. The $229 million total price of the acquisition is really designed to highlight how valuable of an asset AzurRx is merging with, considering they’re only at a $38 million market cap, now with four significant or potential blockbuster indications moving forward. But that is not what the acquiring AzurRx is paid “up-front.” Only $22 million was required up-front, while $207 million is included in milestones. And, that $22 million is a tranched number—only $3 million of cash and $4 million in FWBI stock was required immediately, with the rest paying out over the coming months.

Another thing investors are missing is that the reverse split recently executed was a big positive. Investors have a negative opinion of reverse splits normally since companies frequently use them to regain NASDAQ compliance as they are failing to execute and their shares crater. FWBI was in compliance with the NASDAQ, but the reverse split was done to get institutions to look at the company. Many institutions cannot invest in companies that have too low of a share price. So the CEO will now have more ability to bring on respected, better institutional investors and improve the investor base. And this could have a very important impact on the share price without a large amount of the stock float in weak hands or with many shares being available for shorting.

While investors don’t know the exact deal milestones, the acquisition was not expensive in the near term and adds programs to the company’s pipeline that have significant potential with strategic positioning in a very large market.

Valuation

To estimate the value FWBI shares, it makes sense to do a SOTP (sum-of-the-parts) analysis for each of their pipeline candidates.

MS1819

Given the >$1.5 billion EPI market in the U.S., $500 million peak sales estimate, which is 20% market penetration in year 2026 of a $2.55 billion market in EPI, a 20% chance of clinical success, and a 4x peak sales multiple, and 8 years until peak sales at a 15% discount rate, we can estimate that MS1819’s current value is about $131 million.

Simple Chronic IBD Indications: UC, UP, CD

Since we don’t have as good of an idea of how much each niclosamide formulation and indication might cost, we can assume equivalent pricing as alternatives and take a slice of the overall market as a peak sales figure. The estimated aggregate market for these three indications is just over $10 billion in 2026 according to FWBI breakouts of the mild-to-moderate segment (see investor presentation).

Assuming about a 10% market penetration at equal pricing to competing products, and therefore $1 billion in sales by 2030, with a peak sales multiple of 3x discounted 15% year-over-year to the present, with a 16% chance of clinical success, we arrive at a $136 million present value.

IBD as Complications: COVID-19 GI and ICI-AC

Treating COVID-19 GI complications is a gigantic market, though patients might not remain on a therapy forever. It’s an evolving landscape and the space isn’t completely understood. In one sense, however, First Wave BioPharma is a leader in the space since this is an untapped, new market. Assuming COVID-19 GI diarrhea patients might take a $5,000 regimen of niclosamide for 6 weeks. If FWBI can treat just 100,000 patients out of the 17.5-52.5 million patients globally, sales would be $500 million, and this obviously represents a significant market.

This indication has the potential to receive EUA from the FDA due to the pandemic and the unmet medical need, so peak sales are estimated in 2025. We only use a 1x peak sales multiple of 2024 sales because the long-term size of the COVID-19 sequelae market is unknown, the potential for other therapeutics, and more efficacious vaccines may have a significantly negative impact on this market. Discounted by 15% to the present and using a 16% chance of success, the present value is calculated as $46 million.

ICI-AC is an indication where we can model stronger market penetration because of the dire situation and the ability of pharma to continue to extend ICI revenues and improve patient outcomes by keeping patients on immunotherapy. Assuming 25% of the 80,000 U.S. patients on ICI could take niclosamide to prevent progression to colitis, and the treatment would cost $12,000 per year. This indication could make peak sales of $240 million. Discounted at 15% from peak sales at 2031 and using a 16% chance of success since ICI-AC shares many similarities with UC and CD, and a 2x sales multiple since competition in this space is uncertain, we arrive at a present value of $19 million.

The total present value of FWBI pipeline is estimated at $332 million. Assuming 10 million shares outstanding after the reverse split, this equates to $32 per share. Using the fully diluted share count of about 17 million shares and ignoring their anti-dilutive effects, this equates to $19.5 per share, or over 5 times the current share price.

Conclusion

First Wave BioPharma shares appear significantly undervalued given their strategic positioning in multiple large markets and their promising early and mid-phase data using new, IP-protected formulations, of a well-known safe drug. Many drugs fail to make it to FDA approval because of safety problems, so using a well-known drug lowers clinical development risk. Even with conservative forecasting with the niclosamide/IBD indications, investors can model over a billion dollars worth of sales across indications with niclosamide.

In addition, First Wave BioPharma’s PERT therapy has data that suggests it is efficacious. With both programs in the pipeline, FWBI boasts multiple active potential blockbuster programs. Investors will be hard-pressed to find another micro-cap company with so many potential blockbuster shots on goal.