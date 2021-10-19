I Don't Often Buy Disruptive Tech Stocks, But When I Do, I Buy These 3 'Emerging Amazons'

summerphotos/iStock via Getty Images

Cathie Wood and her disruptive innovation ETF (ARKK) have burst onto the scene over the past year and a half thanks to an outstanding performance that left the rest of the market in the dust.

Despite high yield (SPYD) (DIV) crushing ARKK this year so far, we believe ARKK's holdings' valuations remain stretched.

In fact, we see a poor total return outlook for ARKK as it faces the following headwinds:

A hefty 0.75% management fee on the value of ARKK's holdings regardless of the fund's performance will weigh significantly on total returns for investors. As Warren Buffett says: "Performance comes and goes, but fees last forever." The heavy volatility of the fund and its underlying holdings combine with its large size to make transactions suffer a lot of Bid-Ask spread drag. Finally, the move towards a post-COVID-19 economy eliminates some of the biggest tailwinds for most of its businesses even as their valuations remain significantly elevated from pre-COVID-19 levels.

As a result, we maintain limited exposure to Cathie Wood stocks and instead typically prefer investing our money into undervalued, high-quality dividend stocks as we discuss in Forget ARKK: 3 Reasons Why I'm Buying High Yield Hand-Over-Fist Instead.

That said, we do see three emerging Amazons in their respective industries among her holdings, which we do own and will detail in today's article.

What Do We Mean By "Emerging Amazon?"

Before we discuss the picks, we want to briefly define what we mean by "emerging Amazon" so you can better understand the lens through which we see these other stocks.

By "emerging Amazon" we mean companies that possess significant early mover, network, and data advantages in industries with massive disruption and/or growth potential and whose mission sets them up to grow with the disruption and/or grow via disrupting their respective industry. AMZN did this, of course, primarily in the retail space by enjoying status as an e-commerce leader and leveraged its strong network and data advantages to generate decades of massive growth and become a dominant player in retail to the point of reinventing the consumer shopping experience and expectations for customer service.

Despite all of the technological innovation that has taken place over the past decade, in particular, there remain several massive industries that are full of corrupt and opaque practices and plague consumers with massive and unnecessary inefficiencies, making them ripe for new "Amazons" to emerge and completely disrupt the business model and consumer experience.

Thanks to recent market volatility, we have had golden opportunities to open positions in three such companies recently and will discuss our theses on them in the paragraphs that follow.

#1. Coinbase Global (COIN)

COIN isn't just an emerging Amazon in our eyes, its own management recently said its goal was to become one on its latest earnings call:

We want to be the Amazon of [crypto] assets

Thus far, COIN is off to a great start with its visionary CEO Brian Armstrong casting a vast vision for the company that involves leveraging its current top-tier position as a cryptocurrency exchange and institutional crypto partner of choice to develop the global crypto economy.

The company enjoys several competitive advantages that we believe will enable it to achieve its ambitions and which will combine with the massive growth potential of cryptocurrency and blockchain technology to upend the current financial industry.

First, its large retail and institutional networks give it an enormous network effect advantage similar to what AMZN enjoys, thereby enabling them to attract their pick of business partners in maximizing their offerings and developments of crypto assets which in turn serves to attract more retail and institutional customers. This then establishes a virtuous cycle that should enable COIN to grow with the broader crypto economy without having to compete viscously on price over crypto exchange terms, much like AMZN is no longer focused solely on offering the best retail prices on all of its products either.

Second of all, its superior data and technology make it the partner of choice for crypto start-ups, giving it access to countless lucrative growth verticals and investments. COIN is already pursuing this opportunity aggressively and fully expects to generate over half of its revenue from non-trading activities within half a decade.

Third, management has announced that it plans to reinvest a meaningful percentage of its retained cash flows into actual cryptocurrencies, which will make it increasingly similar to what Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) is in the real asset space: a split business model between asset management/exchange on behalf of retail and institutional clients as well as an investor of its own within its circle of competence. In that sense, COIN may actually slowly turn into a partial crypto mutual fund of its own. Given COIN's obvious expertise in the space and its access to countless data points within the industry that retail investors could never hope to get access to, it stands to reason that COIN is likely to generate meaningful outperformance in its crypto investments, especially given how inefficient the crypto market remains today.

All of these forces should increasingly combine to reduce the company's dependence on and correlation with leading cryptocurrencies like Ethereum (ETH-USD) and Bitcoin (BTC-USD), making it a nice complementary investment to these cryptocurrencies within a broader portfolio.

While we purchased COIN aggressively around $230 per share and have since been richly rewarded, the price still remains reasonable when you consider that this company has a viable path to becoming the Amazon of the crypto economy. Its forward Price to Earnings ratio is still well below the S&P 500 (SPY) average at just under 22x, making it an attractive buy for investors with a stomach for volatility and a long-term perspective. To read more about our views on COIN, read this article: Forget Bitcoin - 3 Reasons To Buy Coinbase Instead After Q2 Results.

#2. Teladoc Health (TDOC)

Between onerous government regulations, an increasingly stark undersupply of medical professionals, and excessive bureaucracy in hospitals, massive costs for healthcare services and medical insurance are becoming increasingly unbearable for the average working family.

As a result, the time is ripe for disruptive technologies to emerge that improve the speed, efficiency, and affordability of healthcare while simultaneously maintaining a decent level of quality. We believe that telemedicine company TDOC is in the pole position to emerge as a leading - if not the leading - AI-powered healthcare solutions company in the coming decade and beyond and thereby assume the mantle as the "Amazon" of the healthcare industry.

While profitability will likely be challenged by the abundance of competition in the space from the likes of Amwell (AMWL), CVS (CVS), Doctor On Demand, MDLIVE, One Medical, AMZN, and even Walmart (WMT), there is such enormous growth potential in the space that we believe competitive players like TDOC will still see plenty of profitability alongside significant revenue growth in the space.

Furthermore, TDOC's acquisition of Livongo gives it a treasure trove of valuable consumer and provider network advantages along with a significant edge in consumer data that should power its A.I. technology.

As a result, we expect that TDOC has a very viable chance of maintaining at least some of its robust growth momentum over the next decade, which from current valuations should generate outsized total returns.

In fact, if TDOC can maintain a ~33% revenue CAGR over the next 8-9 years, it should capture 5% of the estimated $500 billion global telehealth total addressable market in 2030. Furthermore, assuming EBITDA margins can expand from the 15.5% estimated by analysts in 2020 to 25% by 2030 (which is not that difficult when you consider that gross margins are expected to be 69% in 2022 and the company is scaling rapidly), TDOC should generate mid- to high-teen CAGR total returns for investors from current levels. We think this is very reasonable given that revenue is expected to increase by 84% in 2021 and EBITDA is expected to increase a whopping 109.4% in 2021 and 51% in 2022.

As a result, we are long TDOC and have high expectations for its long-term total return potential. To read more about our views on TDOC, read this article: Teladoc: Massive Upside Potential Over The Next Decade.

#3. Zillow Group (Z)

Last, but not least, we recently added Z to our portfolio after its dramatic year-long pullback finally pulled it down to a level where we could no longer ignore it:

The company's EV/Revenue has fallen to a mere 2.35x which is about 1/3 of its historical average of 6.76x even as its revenues are expected to grow by 97% in 2021 and 47.4% in 2022. While the EV/EBITDA ratio and Price to Normalized Earnings ratio are fairly high at 39x and 115x, respectively, growth projections are sky-high as well. For example, EBITDA is expected to grow by 75% off of 2020 levels by 2022 despite EBITDA surging by 782.1% in 2020. Normalized earnings per share, meanwhile, is expected to grow by a whopping 323% off of 2020 levels despite normalized earnings per share growing by 181.5% in 2020. As a result, the price to normalized earnings ratio for 2022 is a much more reasonable 60.2x with very strong growth potential moving forward.

Where will this prodigious growth come from? Well, the real estate market is worth trillions of dollars in transactions and Z does not even make up 1% of that yet, so the company has immense runway for growth.

It currently has three business segments: (1) Homes, (2) Internet, Media & Technology, and (3) Mortgages.

Its homes segment offers sellers a convenient way to transact by providing quick and competitive cash offers, then the company fixes up the property as needed and flips it to a new buyer for a profit in a short period of time. In addition to being a nice source of profit for Z, it also provides increased liquidity and convenience for sellers without having to sacrifice much in the way of selling price (at the expense of many fix and flip investors like HomeVestors, for example).

Even better, this business nicely complements its other two business segments as its internet business houses its wildly popular real estate website and its treasure trove of real estate data. Furthermore, it makes money from advertising for real estate agents and can also be leveraged to promote its own homes for sale.

Last, but not least, both of its aforementioned business segments also help promote its mortgage financing segment that provides mortgage loan originations, resale, and lender ad services.

The real value and power of Z lie in the fact that its monthly unique average visitor network lies in the hundreds of millions, making it the Facebook (FB) of sorts of real estate. With so many unique eyeballs hitting its site on a consistent basis, Z has tremendous advertising power that alone should drive strong profitability for the business.

Even better, however, is that it can turn its amazing online real estate empire into becoming the true Amazon of real estate. It can truly disrupt the industry by moving further into commercial real estate brokering, it can effectively end the realtor industry as we know it by combining its massive network with incredibly low fees like those being offered by much smaller companies like HomeLister, and it can even enter the real estate investing business by approaching the hard money lending space like companies like Groundfloor are doing and serving as an investment property sales marketplace like companies like Roofstock are doing. Eventually, we could see them even starting their own real estate investment funds and becoming a real estate investment trust (VNQ) of their own like Fundrise has done with wild success.

Best of all, each of these ventures will not only boost their homes business but will also enhance the cash flows received in their internet and lending businesses. The growth runway is truly limitless, and the best part is that real estate transactions will likely become much more efficient and convenient as frictional costs, liquidity potential, and even sub-divisibility all improve dramatically.

Ultimately, Z today is a real estate data company, a real estate "Facebook", and a real estate AMZN all rolled into one. As artificial intelligence technologies mature and are increasingly developed and applied to real estate marketing and investing, Z is positioned to be one of the primary beneficiaries. We also believe it could play a leading role in eventually innovating to make real estate more affordable and ownable for lower income members of society as well, which makes it an even more important company.

Trading at a little over 2 times forward sales and 60x 2022 normalized earnings, we believe Z is a very compelling buy here.

Investor Takeaway

The disruptive tech sector has lost a lot of its appeal after its massive run-up over the past few years and with COVID-19 tailwinds dissipating. That said, there are several major industries that have massive disruption ahead of them and the leading companies still have a long way to go to accomplish that disruption.

Given the steep valuation pullbacks in TDOC and Z and the still reasonable valuation in COIN, we are bullish on all three and are choosing to invest in them alongside our favored value and income investing approach.