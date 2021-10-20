gorodenkoff/iStock via Getty Images

In the eight or so months since I walked away from Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN), the shares are up about 20% against a gain of ~17% for the S&P 500. I decided to review this company again as the profits I've made on it over time brings back pleasant memories. I'll make that determination by looking at the financial history here, and by reviewing the stock as a thing distinct from the underlying business. In addition, I've been short a number of puts on this stock, and I think now is a good time to review how those have done. Not that I want to brag or anything, but I think it's worth reminding investors of the risk-reducing, profit-enhancing potential of these things. I apologize. One of the promises I made to myself when I started writing on this forum is that I will never lie to my readers. I just broke that promise, and I hope to undo the damage done by confessing to you. Every fiber of my being very much wants to brag. I hope you can forgive my transgression, dear readers.

I'll come right to the point, because you're busy people, and I've got a pretty packed schedule today. I like this company very much, but I must continue to avoid the shares because the valuation isn't that compelling to me. While I'm generally impressed by the financial performance, I'm concerned about the massive deterioration of the capital structure. This deterioration wouldn't be a "deal breaker", but I would want to see shares trading at a relative discount as a result. Unfortunately, the shares aren't much cheaper on a PE basis than when I last looked at this name. In addition, it's obvious that this is a cyclical company and that cyclical companies. In my experience, buying cyclical companies when they're performing best is fraught with peril. Thus, I think it's best to keep "powder dry" at this point, rather than strive for a few percentage points of upside from here. I'll go through my logic in greater detail below.

Financial Snapshot

To suggest that the financial history here has been spectacular would be an understatement in my view. I've written at length about the long-term financial history elsewhere, so I'll save you the trouble of wading through repetition. If you're really keen to hear my perspectives on the long-term financial history here, feel free to check out my earlier work here, here, or here.

In this piece, I'll focus in on the financial performance during the most recent quarter. In general, I'm impressed by the performance during the quarter just ended. Specifically, compared to the previous year, sales are up a very impressive 26.6%, and net income is up an even more impressive 41%. In case you are worried that these comparisons are "easy", given that 2020 was such a monstrously bad year, fear not, dear readers. The fact is that the most recent quarter was quite good even when compared to the calendar 2019 period. You can check this for yourself in the below table that I've reproduced for your enjoyment and edification. You're welcome.

It's not all sunshine and lollipops at Hawkins, though. Most troubling to me is the erosion of the capital structure. In particular, long-term debt has exploded by ~46%, while cash is up only ~16%. I'm still of the view that the dividend is quite safe, but this reduction in the capital structure is such that I'll demand a discount from the stock price. In other words, I'll want to see the risk from a less good balance sheet to be reflected in the current price.

Source: Company filings

The Stock

I'm of the view that not overpaying for a given investment is more than half the battle. The reason for this is that there's a strong negative relationship between the price paid for a given stock and the subsequent returns from that stock. For instance, the people who purchased at the end of August 2021 are sitting on a small loss of ~1.7%. The people who happened to buy only one month later are sitting on a gain of ~14.5%. It's not like the people who bought in late August are less intelligent than those who bought at a more advantageous time. Both groups were acting on approximately the same information, but one group suffered a small loss, and the other enjoyed a decent return. The only variable is price, and the example of Hawkins itself reveals the importance of never overpaying for an investment. This is what guides my thinking on stocks, and why I insist on "buying cheap."

I try to determine whether or not a stock is cheap in a number of ways. One of the simple tools that I use is the relationship between price and some measure of economic value. The greater the price, the higher the risk. Ideally, I want to see the stock trading at a discount to both the overall market and its own history. When I look at Hawkins, I uncover what I consider to be interesting phenomena. Let's go through it.

Here's a longer term chart tracking the price to sales ratio for the stock. In spite of the dramatic surge ~a decade ago, there's a very clear cyclicality present in my view. Obviously, the shares are trading near the high end of their historical range on a price to sales basis.

Data by YCharts

This has me somewhat concerned given the obviously tight correlation between price and price to sales. It seems that sales is the variable the market seems to be focusing on, and if it tends to mean revert, that may spell trouble for longs.

Data by YCharts

That said, the company is cheaper on a PE basis than when last I looked at the stock, per the chart below. That said, I got excited about the company when it was trading at a PE of ~14, so the fact that the company is about 4% cheaper on this measure doesn't get me too excited.

Data by YCharts

As my regular reader-victims know, I'm also always curious to know what the market is currently "thinking" about a given company. In order to try to uncover this, I turn to the work of Professor Stephan Penman and his book "Accounting for Value." In this tome, Penman walks investors through how, using the magic of high school algebra, they can isolate the "g" (growth) variable in a standard finance formula to work out what the market must be thinking about a given company. Applying this approach to Hawkins implies that the market is forecasting a long-term (i.e. perpetual) growth rate of ~6%. Although this is a great company in many ways, I consider that to be a fairly optimistic forecast of future growth. All of the above suggests it's a good idea to continue to avoid this name for the moment.

Options Update

In my previous missives on this name, I recommended selling put options as a way to generate extra income, and, perhaps, lock in an even lower share price. In my earlier missive, I recommended selling the June 2021 puts with a $35 strike for $1.80 each. That was written prior to the 2 for 1 split, so the puts expired worthless. The premium received obviously enhanced my returns. Had I been exercised on these, I would have purchased at a lower price, which, as I hope I established earlier, is how we reduce the risk of stock investing.

I normally like to repeat success, obviously, but it's not possible in this case in my view. The reason for this is that the premia on offer for strike prices that I find acceptable are just too thin for me. Specifically, I'm willing to write puts with a strike of $30, as I'd be willing to buy back in at that price. The problem is that the December, March, and June puts associated with that strike are currently bid at $0, $.10, and $.15, respectively. It doesn't seem worth it in my view. The result is that I'm forced to bask in the glow of pleasant memories of short puts of old, and wait for the price to drop or for the market to become less sanguine about this company's future, which may result in a spike in premia.

Conclusion

I like Hawkins a great deal, and I think management has done a great job enriching shareholders. This company is still very much on my watch list, but I just can't pull the trigger on either the stock or any short puts at the moment. I imagine that one of the more tiresome cliches I offer up is that "price" and "value" can remain unmoored for some time, but will eventually meet. I think it would be prudent for investors to eschew shares at current prices until they fall to more closely line up with value. Capital loss is painful, and I think avoiding the risk of capital loss is preferable to buying back in with the hope of capturing 5-10% of further upside.