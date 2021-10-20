Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

Consumer staples can be found all over the list of companies with lengthy dividend growth histories. They were in a prime position to use their brand power to establish dominant positions within their respective niches and J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) is no exception.

Smucker has transformed itself over the years after its humble beginnings of homemade cider and apple butter being sold from a horse-drawn wagon to now a leader in the jam/jellies space as well as ice cream toppings. Smucker also has the Uncrustables brand of ready-to-eat peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, which speaking from experience kids love, as well as the JIF brand of peanut butter.

Smucker also acquired Big Heart Pet Brands, expanding their offerings into the faster-growing pet food and treats space. In 2018, Smucker expanded further into the pet food business by acquiring Ainsworth Pet Nutrition.

Data by YCharts

Smucker has lagged well behind the S&P 500, via the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) and is down over 13% from recent highs while SPY is near the ATH. That underperformance at least piques my attention to see if there's a potential investment opportunity.

Dividend History

Dividend growth investing appealed to me when I first began investing my own capital as it provided a realistic and tangible way to see the progress being made. Dividends are also much more reliable than counting on the share price and investor enthusiasm being high whenever you need to sell. That's why a lengthy dividend history is one factor I use to help limit the investment possibilities to a more manageable universe.

Image Source: Author; Data Source: J.M. Smucker Investor Relations

Smucker has increased dividends for 24 consecutive years and assuming they make their 4Q payment will officially reach Dividend Aristocrat status, which is an impressive feat.

Smucker's streak began in 1997 and over that time, there have been 24 year-over-year periods with annual dividend growth ranging between 1.6% and 41.0% with an average of 10.2% and a median of 8.0%.

During that time, there have been 20 rolling 5-year periods with annualized dividend growth ranging from 5.9% to 13.1% with an average of 9.6% and a median of 10.2%.

There have also been 15 rolling 10-year periods with annualized dividend growth ranging from 7.5% to 11.7% with an average and median of 9.6%.

The rolling 1-, 3-, 5- and 10-year period annualized dividend growth rates since 1997 can be found in the following table.

Year Annual Dividend 1 Year DGR 3 Year DGR 5 Year DGR 10 Year DGR 1997 $0.39 1998 $0.55 41.03% 1999 $0.59 7.27% 2000 $0.63 6.78% 17.33% 2001 $0.64 1.59% 5.18% 2002 $0.72 12.50% 6.86% 13.05% 2003 $0.89 23.61% 12.21% 10.10% 2004 $0.98 10.11% 15.26% 10.68% 2005 $1.06 8.16% 13.76% 10.97% 2006 $1.11 4.72% 7.64% 11.64% 2007 $1.18 6.31% 6.39% 10.38% 11.71% 2008 $1.26 6.78% 5.93% 7.20% 8.64% 2009 $1.37 8.73% 7.27% 6.93% 8.79% 2010 $1.55 13.14% 9.52% 7.90% 9.42% 2011 $1.84 18.71% 13.45% 10.64% 11.14% 2012 $2.00 8.70% 13.44% 11.13% 10.76% 2013 $2.20 10.00% 12.38% 11.79% 9.47% 2014 $2.44 10.91% 9.86% 12.24% 9.55% 2015 $2.62 7.38% 9.42% 11.07% 9.47% 2016 $2.84 8.40% 8.88% 9.07% 9.85% 2017 $3.06 7.75% 7.84% 8.88% 10.00% 2018 $3.26 6.54% 7.56% 8.18% 9.97% 2019 $3.46 6.13% 6.80% 7.24% 9.71% 2020 $3.56 2.89% 5.17% 6.32% 8.67% 2021* $3.78 6.18% 5.06% 5.89% 7.47%

Table Source: Author; Data Source: J.M. Smucker Investor Relations

*Assumes a $0.99 payment made in 4Q that has yet to be announced.

The dividend payout ratio can be used to quickly gauge how safe the dividend payment is as well as the potential room for dividend growth that outpaces growth of the underlying business. The more stable and predictable a business, as well as more mature ones, are likely to carry higher payout ratios. All else being equal, the lower the payout ratio, the better.

Image Source: Author; Data Source J.M. Smucker SEC filings

Smucker's payout ratio has been fairly steady over the last decade. The 10-year average net income payout ratio is 50% with the 5-year average at 51%. Similarly, the average free cash flow payout ratios are 40% each.

Quantitative Quality

While lengthy dividend growth history is something I like to see in my investments, there are more pieces than that I use to gauge the quality of the business. I also like to see how the business has performed over time.

Image Source: Author; Data Source J.M. Smucker SEC filings

Aside from the acquisition in FY 2016, Smucker's revenues have been just a slow march higher. Over the last decade, revenues climbed 44.8% in total or ~4.2% annualized, inclusive of the acquisition. Gross profits climbed 70.1% in total or ~6.1% annualized.

Operating profits lagged gross profits slightly rising 62.7% or ~5.6% annualized with operating cash flow well outpacing revenue growth, increasing 114.1% or ~8.8% annualized. Free cash flow has shown tremendous growth, climbing 175.5% or ~11.9% annualized over that same period.

The following chart shows the rolling 5-year CAGRs for revenue, gross and operating profits, and operating and free cash flow.

Image Source: Author; Data Source J.M. Smucker SEC filings

I want my capital invested in businesses that are able to turn an ample amount of revenue into free cash flow that a portion of it can then be sent back to me as a shareholder. I expect to see high-quality businesses with a competitive advantage to be able to show consistent or rising free cash flow margins over time.

Image Source: Author; Data Source J.M. Smucker SEC filings

Smucker's margins have been trending higher over the last decade. Gross margins have averaged 36.8% over the last 10 years and 38.4% over the last 5 years. Similarly, Smucker's free cash flow margins have averaged 11.6% and 12.4%, respectively.

My preferred profitability metric is the free cash flow return on invested capital, FCF ROIC. The FCF ROIC represents the annual cash return of excess cash flow the business is generating compared to the capital invested in the business. Once again, I expect to see FCF ROICs that are stable or rising over time.

Image Source: Author; Data Source J.M. Smucker SEC filings

I want to see FCF ROIC greater than 10% which Smucker has only achieved once in the last ten years. The 10-year average FCF ROIC for Smucker is 7.4% with a 5-year average of 7.3%.

To understand how Smucker uses its free cash flow, I calculate three variations of the metric, defined below:

Free Cash Flow, FCF: Operating cash flow less capital expenditures Free Cash Flow after Dividend, FCFaD: FCF less total cash dividend payments Free Cash Flow after Dividend and Buybacks, FCFaDB: FCFaD less net cash spent on share repurchases

Ideally, the business will be generating ample cash flow through its core operations above what is needed to maintain and grow the business which it can then send back to owners via dividends. This can be seen in a strong FCFaD, and depending on the opportunity set for excess cash flow above that, share repurchases can be utilized to return additional cash.

Image Source: Author; Data Source J.M. Smucker SEC filings

Smucker has generated a total of $8.2 B in FCF over the last decade and has paid shareholders a total of $3.1 B in dividends. That puts the 10-year cumulative FCFaD at a very healthy $5.1 B. Smucker has also spent a net of $2.2 B on share repurchases over that time. The 10-year cumulative FCFaDB is quite strong at $2.9 B.

Due to the Big Heart Pet Brands' brand acquisition in FY 2016, Smucker's share count increased substantially from the prior year. Smucker isn't a prolific share repurchaser; however, they have consistently bought back shares.

Image Source: Author; Data Source J.M. Smucker SEC filings

Over the last decade, Smucker's share count has declined just 0.8% or 0.1% annualized. Excluding FY 2016 and the subsequent 15.4% share count increase, the average year-over-year decline is 1.9%.

I also want to make sure the balance sheet is reasonable by looking at the debt-to-capitalization ratio. The main thing I look for is that the capital structure isn't rapidly deteriorating.

Image Source: Author; Data Source J.M. Smucker SEC filings

Smucker's debt-to-capitalization ratio took a hit in FY 2015; however, it's generally been stable over the last decade. The 10-year average debt-to-capitalization ratio is 38% with the 5-year average at 41%.

I focus more on the net debt ratios which compare the net debt levels versus a variety of cash flow or profit metrics. I believe this gives better insight into how leveraged the company is and whether my equity stake is at risk due to excessive leverage.

Image Source: Author; Data Source J.M. Smucker SEC filings

In my opinion, Smucker uses a reasonable amount of leverage that is far from excessive at this time. The 10-year average net debt-to-EBITDA, net debt-to-operating income, and net debt-to-free cash flow ratios are 2.9x, 3.8x, and 5.5x, respectively, with 5-year averages of 3.0x, 4.0x, and 5.6x.

Valuation

I use several valuation methods in order to hone in on a potential fair value range for a prospective investment. The methods that I use are the minimum acceptable rate of return, MARR analysis, dividend yield theory, dividend discount model, and a reverse discounted cash flow analysis.

A MARR analysis entails estimating the future earnings and dividends that a business will produce. You then apply a reasonably expected terminal multiple on those future earnings and then calculate what the expected return would be given those assumptions. If the return is greater than your hurdle rate, you can feel free to invest.

Analysts expect Smucker to have FY 2022 EPS of $8.42 and FY 2023 EPS of $8.88. Analysts also expect Smucker to be able to grow EPS at a 4.1% rate over the next 5 years. I then assumed that Smucker could manage 3.5% annual EPS growth for the following 5 years. Dividends are assumed to target a 45% payout ratio.

For the reasonable expected terminal multiple, I like to compare how market participants have historically valued Smucker's earnings. As you can see in the following YChart, Smucker has typically traded between ~15x and ~25x TTM EPS.

Data by YCharts

The following table shows the potential internal rates of return that an investment in Smucker could generate provided the assumptions laid out above are reasonable estimates for the future. Returns assume dividends are taken in cash and that shares are purchased at $121, intraday pricing on Tuesday 10/19.

IRR P/E Level 5 Year 10 Year 25 18.7% 12.4% 22.5 16.5% 11.4% 20 14.1% 10.3% 17.5 11.4% 9.0% 15 8.4% 7.6% 10 1.1% 4.2%

Source: Author

Additionally, I've utilized the MARR analysis set up and calculated the price I could pay for shares today in order to generate the returns that I desire from my investments. My base hurdle rate is a 10% IRR and for Smucker, I'll also examine 8% and 9% hurdle rates.

Purchase Price Targets 10% Return Target 9% Return Target 8% Return Target P/E Level 5 Year 10 Year 5 Year 10 Year 5 Year 10 Year 25 $177 $148 $185 $160 $194 $174 22.5 $161 $136 $168 $147 $176 $160 20 $145 $124 $152 $135 $159 $146 17.5 $129 $113 $135 $122 $141 $132 15 $113 $101 $118 $109 $124 $118 10 $82 $77 $85 $83 $89 $90

Source: Author

Dividend yield theory is a valuation framework built on the concept of reversion to the mean around a "normal" dividend yield for a company. For Smucker, I'll use the 5-year average forward dividend yield as a proxy for the fair value of the business.

Image Source: Author; Data Source J.M. Smucker Investor Relations and Yahoo Finance

Smucker shares currently offer a forward dividend yield of 3.27% compared to the 5-year average forward dividend yield of 2.92%.

The dividend discount model is another simplified valuation method that uses the Gordon Growth Model using a constant dividend growth rate in perpetuity. In order to determine the value of the dividend stream, the future dividends must be discounted to the present.

Image Source: Author

For Smucker, I used a 5% dividend growth rate and an 8% discount rate for the inputs to the model. Using those inputs, Smucker is worth ~$139 per share.

A reverse discounted cash flow model can be used to figure out what the current share price implies about the margin structure and future cash flows of the business. I use a simplified DCF model using revenue growth, a tax rate of 25%, and an initial EBIT margin of 16.7% that improves by 10% to 18.3% across the forecast period. To discount the forecast cash flows to the present, I've used an 8% and 10% discount rate.

Under those assumptions, Smucker needs to grow revenues at just a 2.2% rate during the forecast period in order to generate the cash flows required to justify the current share price around $121 assuming an 8% required rate of return. Bumping the required rate of return up to 10% increases the required revenue growth to 4.3% annually over the forecast period.

Conclusion

Smucker is a good business; although I'd hesitate to call it a great business. The business is solid routinely generating free cash flow margins in the low-double-digits although free cash flow returns on invested capital are in the high-single-digits. Revenue growth, aided by the Big Heart Pet Brands acquisition in FY 2016, has normally been in the 4.0% range annually.

Dividend yield theory suggests a fair value range for Smucker between $123 and $150. The dividend discount model suggests a fair value around $139, assuming a 5% long-term dividend growth rate and an 8% discount rate.

The MARR analysis for a 10% required return looking out 5 years implies a fair value range between $113 and $145, assuming a terminal multiple between 15x and 20x. Dropping the required return to 8% increases the fair value for the same terminal multiples to $124 to $159.

While it's not my preferred method of generating per share growth, a commitment to share repurchases could be a potential catalyst. Based on the 3-year average FCFaD around $615 M that Smucker has generated, they could retire ~4.7% of outstanding shares annually based on the current market cap.

In my opinion, Smucker is relatively attractive at share prices around $120 or below. Although given the modest growth, it's a bit more of a re-rating game in order to generate mid-teens IRRs. That being said, shares should still provide attractive returns given the generous initial yield around 3.3% and annual growth that should trend around 5% annually over the next 5-10 years.

While margins are likely to continue to be under pressure in the short term, I expect Smucker to do just fine over time. The valuation appears quite cheap at roughly 14x FY 2022 estimates and compared to its counterparts in the packaged foods sector which trade on average for 23x current year estimates according to Fidelity.

I believe that Smucker falls into the camp of "heads I win, tails I don't lose much" at this time. As such, I'll be considering adding shares to my portfolio given its attractive initial yield and while growth prospects are modest, I believe that management will find a way through acquisition or manufacturing per share growth through buybacks.