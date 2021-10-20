posteriori/E+ via Getty Images

Dividend Kings are a rare breed in the market, considering that increasing dividends annually for 50 years is no small feat. That’s why stocks that achieve this status generally come with lower yields due to their perceived quality. National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) appears to be an exception, as it sports a yield over 3%, which is more than double what one can get with the S&P 500 (SPY).

NFG has performed well since my last bullish take on, providing an 11.3% total return, surpassing the 8.3% return of the S&P 500 (SPY) over the same timeframe. In this article, I highlight why NFG still remains an undervalued and high-quality Buy at the current valuation, so let’s get started.

Why NFG Is A Buy

National Fuel Gas is a diversified energy company, with natural gas assets in the highly productive Marcellus and Utica shale formations in Appalachia, and oil producing assets on the West Coast. What sets NFG apart is the vertically integrated nature of its operations, with upstream, midstream, and downstream utility, serving 747K customers in Western New York, Northwestern Pennsylvania.

These features help to shield NFG from commodity price volatility while also helping to capture value from every point of the energy life cycle. At present, upstream represents 44% of NFG’s EBITDA, and midstream and downstream utility represent 39% and 17%, respectively. As energy investors know, natural gas and oil prices have both seen an impressive run-up in prices this year, due to heightened demand and lack of enough supply infrastructure to meet this demand.

This especially benefits NFG’s upstream operations, which are more sensitive to commodity prices. As seen below, the natural gas price is now sitting at the highest point in over a decade, at $5.06 per MMBtu.

A similar story unfolds for oil price as well. As seen below, WTI crude oil now sits at $83.37 per barrel, and is inching towards early-2014 levels, before industry concerns around oversupply that drove multi-year stagnation in oil prices.

Meanwhile, NFG is executing on all cylinders, with adjusted EBITDA improving by 36% YoY in the third quarter (ended June 2021). This was drive by higher pricing for crude oil and natural gas, and higher natural gas volumes, with pipeline & storage adjusted EBITDA improving by 5% YoY, and gathering and E&P adjusted EBITDA increasing by a robust 43% and 79% YoY, respectively.

In addition, I’m encouraged to see that NFG’s E&P operations have become more efficient since its acquisition of Royal Dutch Shell’s (RDS.A) (RDS.B) U.S. Appalachia assets. This is reflected by the lower E&P Cash Opex, from $1.19/Mcfe a year ago to $1.13/Mcfe during the fiscal third quarter, as seen below.

Looking forward, I see management making meaningful moves towards reducing its carbon footprint. This is reflected by its construction program currently underway to replace 150 miles of older pipeline. This program goes a long way in reducing methane emissions, and to-date, it has driven a 64% reduction in emissions from NFG’s delivery system compared to 1990 levels.

Risks to NFG include lower commodity prices and ESG-related concerns around fossil fuels as renewable energy comes online. It shouldn’t be ignored, however, that natural gas has played a key role in helping the U.S. to significantly reduce greenhouse emissions over the past 15 years and remains a key fuel for the foreseeable future, as noted by the CEO during the recent conference call:

As we all know, natural gas has been a significant if not the biggest driver of greenhouse gas emissions reductions since 2005. In addition, natural gas and its related delivery systems have consistently proved their reliability, resilience, and affordability. Taking an electrify everything approach is neither rationale nor practical. The natural gas every system is safe and largely underground, which ensures greater liability and resilience compared with aboveground electric infrastructure. And this past winter was a textbook example of the importance of resilience. In addition, unlike the tens of thousands of windmills and millions of solar panels that would be needed to electrify the country heating load, the natural gas delivery system already exists and is largely paid for. To abandon it makes little sense, particularly when you consider that aggressive emissions reduction targets can be met through a mix of energy efficiency measures, hybrid heating technologies and low carbon fuels like renewable natural gas and hydrogen.

Meanwhile, NFG maintains a reasonably strong BBB- rated balance sheet, with $118 million in cash on hand, and a net debt to EBITDA ratio of 2.7x, sitting below the 4.5x mark I prefer to see for a midstream/utility company. This leverage ratio is also in-line with the 2.3-2.8x range between 2015 and 2019 (pre-pandemic).

NFG has also achieved what few companies have managed to do by becoming a Dividend King this year, after having raised its quarterly payout by a penny to $0.455 in June. The current 3.2% dividend yield is also well-covered with a low 45% payout ratio. Additionally, the payout ratio should shrink this year, to 39.6%, based on the midpoint of management earnings guidance of $4.60 per share.

This also means that NFG is trading at an attractive valuation at the current price of $57.63 with a forward PE of 13.1, based on the midpoint of the aforementioned management guidance. As seen below, this compares favorably to NFG’s normal PE of 17.7 over the past decade.

Analysts expect FY 2022 EPS to land at $4.91, bringing the forward PE down to 11.7 based on next year’s estimates, and have a consensus Buy rating, with an average price target of $60.

Investor Takeaway

National Fuel Gas stands out as a dividend stalwart that’s delivered an impressive 50-year dividend growth track record. It stands to benefit from the resurgence in natural gas and oil prices, and is making ESG-friendly moves by reducing its methane emissions. I see value in NFG for its steady and assured growth, and as it continues to trade below historical valuations. NFG is a Buy.