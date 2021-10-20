Peter Fleming/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ) released its second-quarter FY 2021 results a few weeks ago.

At first sight, they were quite impressive, very similar to those of all the other furniture businesses at the present conjuncture.

After many years of constantly being in the red, revenue grew by 76% YoY and the company managed to post a profit that was driven by a good gross margin (36%, which is almost a record one for the company).

That accounts for the second quarter. The first semester also recorded very positive results: the top line was up by 46% YoY and net income came in at €5.9m.

Now, the first semester of last year was catastrophic for NTZ, therefore, the comparison is particularly favorable this time: nevertheless, the Italian sofa & furniture company posted a nice growth even in comparison with the first half of 2019. Actually, sales increased by about 6% compared to the first half of 2019, with a much better product mix.

The furniture business is enjoying a very positive momentum and NTZ (together with its many peers) is clearly taking advantage of that. But if everything is going so well, why did the stock price react to the quarter’s results in such a strange way?

Data by YCharts

As the graph above shows, an initial euphoria, which brought the shares price to $21 intraday on the release day, was followed by a steep decline down to $16.

My guess is that, after the conference call, Mr. Market realized that something could go wrong with this stock.

A Closer Look at Natuzzi’s Results

As mentioned before, NTZ’s growth is impressive YoY, although the Italian firm is not performing significantly better than other companies in the same market (RH's (RH) sales: +40% YoY, Bassett (BSET): +30%, La-Z-Boy (LZB): +84%). However, if we widen the scope to include the first half of 2 years ago, we can see that the progression is not that remarkable.

Source: Author's elaboration

It’s true that, today, the margins are better, which allowed the company to post a profit in the first semester, while, two years ago, a loss was accounted. However, that profit is small, especially if we adjust it for the non-recurrent items (NTZ sold some non-strategic assets in the first half, which resulted in the vast majority of its net profit in the period).

Moreover, FCF was negative in H1/21, even though the cash available as of the 30th of June was higher than at the beginning of the year: that is probably due to a credit line the company took during the period in order to finance its day-to-day operations. In fact, the debt increased significantly YoY (see the picture below).

Source: Company's report

That is because they are trying to cope with an increased demand, while dealing, at the same time, with significant disruptions in supply chains worldwide.

Pasquale Natuzzi mentioned that during the last cc:

Regarding the transportation cost increase, in -- I mean, we export in America -- in Italy for example since forty years. And, I mean, never -- anything like what happened today, I mean, I remember forty years. Okay. The price increase could be ten percent, twenty percent, more, less. But here we are talking about -- we used to pay twenty-five hundred dollars now, ten thousand dollars, twenty thousand dollars. This is a speculation situation. It’s something that it's -- there is no way to understand why it’s happening anything like that.

So, the firm is currently in need of cash, because it cannot fulfill its order backlog in a timely manner, while production costs are on the rise.

That is, in my opinion, a significant risk to consider. We just don’t really know now how long and to which extent the disruption in the supply chains (especially the container ship’s transportation) will continue.

So far, NTZ has managed to successfully raise the price of its products to make up for the production costs, but again: for how much longer can this go on?

The exceptional demand in furniture all around the world (regardless of what caused it) will cease at some point, because this is a cyclical market: at that point, the companies that have managed to gain more market share and build a better reputation with customers and suppliers will probably keep on doing well. For this reason, it would be much better if, at this time, NTZ focused its sales on higher quantity of items sold rather than higher prices, because that will allow it to better penetrate the market. Unfortunately, it is not in the position to do that.

All in all, it would be hard for them to decide to eventually increase their offer, for example, by opening new mono brand stores. It is perfectly within the realm of possibility that the investments would not pay off, given the bottlenecks in the supply-chain side and the uncertain future trend in the furniture market, when the current bonanza eventually slows down.

They seem to be, at least partially, aware of that. Again, from the last cc:

I think one of the most costly mistakes that a company can make is rushing into locations and leases that are not A locations at A level economics. And so often, when companies get into a very accelerated rollout, I think the wheels come off. I've actually watched that happen already, so they're opening twenty stores a year. And then two years later, they were nearly in bankruptcy. Jason Camp

Additional considerations on NTZ’s production setup: the management has talked extensively about a generic “reorganization” of their supply chain in order to meet the strong demand, with the aim of producing closer to the points of sale.

Although the idea makes sense, its actual implementation will not be that easy, nor fast. Actually, the company already devised a plan about two years ago to reorganize its production. It included:

Scaling down its Chinese factory with the outsourcing of additional production volume to Vietnam (now probably in pause because of Covid-related issues in Vietnam);

Outsourcing additional production capacity to Belarus (now in pause or definitively abandoned because of the problematic state of the country) and

Outsourcing some production to Mexico and, possibly, downsizing their Brazilian facility.

Now, they are claiming they are ready to go to Mexico and explore various possibilities, but that is something they were supposed to do many months ago and, in any case, it’s just one part of a larger plan, as summarized above.

Moreover, those additional production volumes won’t change the actual setup of Natuzzi Italia, which is the most important (and margin-generating) within the company’s offer. In fact, Natuzzi Italia’s products will still be manufactured in Italy, as required by the made-in-Italy label.

All in all, I don’t see the supposed reorganization of NTZ’s supply chain to be a significant game changer for the company.

Valuation and Takeaway

NTZ is executing its turnaround at a fast pace now. Both its top line and gross margin are rising and they have a consistent order backlog. However, the company is barely profitable right now, once you adjust for one-time items, like the sale of the non-core assets.

On the other hand, we are talking about a stock which has gone through a 30-fold surge in the space of 18 months. Therefore, my impression is that the easy money was already earned.

We could reasonably assume a P/E of around 20 at the end of this year, which is a low number if we assume a significant growth in the years ahead. The problem with that assumption is that the growth is now due to exceptional market conditions that are boosting the results of all the operators competing in the furniture market, which is cyclical.

Indeed, quarter over quarter, the growth trend is declining.

Source: Author's elaboration

Moreover, the company is facing serious issues with the supply-chain side, but, so far, it has been able to successfully resolve the problem by raising its prices.

We have increased prices in some geography and some brand up to 30% in nine months, which I think testified the resilience and the strength of our brand. Antonio Achille

The situation seems to be somehow critical, as the company is trying to stretch its pricing power as much as possible, while trying to contain the increase in its supply-chain and production costs. In theory, they should make investments to capitalize on the good momentum, but in reality, spending money to open more stores and adding new collections would be a risky proposition at the moment.

We should also factor in that there is a governance issue with this company, as it is controlled by the Natuzzi family (and actually by Pasquale Natuzzi, who owns the majority of the outstanding shares). More often than not, it’s not a good thing for the minor shareholders to be literally “in the hands” of one single person or family: a distributed ownership is preferable, generally speaking.

There is a true positive element to consider for NTZ’s shareholders and that’s the Chinese JV: as I underlined several times, this deal is a game changer for the Italian company, as the Chinese entity is a source of equity for NTZ itself and indirectly supports its global sales. In fact, the JV just owns the distribution rights of NTZ’s brand in China, while the Italian company is the only supplier of the finished products. However, the Chinese market is not a free one, as it’s widely exposed to the heavy and unlimited control of the PRC. There is also a general risk with the legality of the contracts that foreign entities sign with Chinese companies in the Chinese territory, as the rule of law is not that effective in China.

Moreover, Chinese growth is now challenged by several factors, both internal and external. Consequently, a potential slow-down in the Chinese growth in the years to come is not out of the question.

Source: Author's elaboration

All in all, despite the strong trend of Natuzzi’s sales, there are several risks looming on the horizon, the biggest one being a possible reversal of the global trend in the furniture market. If (or when) that materializes, we will need to evaluate the impact on the company’s business, of course.

That is something impossible to assess now, but I can’t see that NTZ made any particular progress in the various sections of its business, like production setup, marketing strategy, and so on. The risk for this company to lose its profitability again in the quarters or years to come is considerable, even though it doesn’t look very serious right now.

As such, I can see some margin of safety at around $10 per share, or, basically, the company’s book value, while the stock is trading at $18 at the time I’m writing this. Consequently, there are better opportunities for value investors out there.