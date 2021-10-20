Mario Tama/Getty Images News

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) popped in after-hours trading, after the company posted half-decent third quarter results on October 19. The all-around beat on revenues and earnings was a rarity: this was the first time that United exceeded expectations on both the top and bottom lines since late 2019. Regarding the foreseeable future, headlines like "remains on track to meet 2022 targets" and "poised to capitalize on international reopening" probably helped to drive post-earnings bullishness as well.

More importantly than recent results, or even the pace of the recovery in the airline space over the next few months, is an understanding of how UAL is likely to react to sector-wide forces going forward. Investors who choose to place a bet on this stock should be aware of the higher risks that they need to assume to (hopefully) produce outsized returns in the next several years.

Brief look at the results

To be clear, third quarter 2021 still looked weak compared to pre-pandemic levels – but this was fully expected. Capacity was down 28% vs. 2019, a number that United expects to only mildly improve to -23% next quarter. Revenue passenger miles dropped by a steeper 37% since before COVID-19, suggesting a substantial decline of around 10 percentage points in load factor (a measure of occupancy).

But the story that investors probably care most about is the 2022 recovery. In that regard, United's management team had encouraging targets to share. Among them, the reopening of international destinations is expected to lead to slightly higher capacity next year compared to 2019. Driven by cost containment efforts, CASM (a measure of per-unit cost, excluding certain items like fuel) should drop in 2022 vs. two years ago. These two items combined should lead to margins that are at least as strong, if not stronger, than what they were before the start of the pandemic.

If it all works out for United in the next few years, the company projects EPS of $20 by 2026. While this is a long-term aspiration that will likely depend on a number of factors, including the pandemic recovery process and the price of crude oil, this type of bottom-line firepower suggests that UAL is currently valued at an unreasonably low forward P/E multiple of only around 2.5x.

On the stock

Valued at just short of $50 apiece, UAL remains well off its all-time high of nearly $100 per share reached in November 2018. The global economies remain in the grip of the COVID-19 crisis, even if the pressure has been easing slowly in the past few months. Therefore, it is understandable that some might feel compelled to buy airlines stocks now in hopes that a "return to normal", however long it may take, will propel shares like UAL back to all-time highs and produce gains of around 100% in the process.

In my view, the rationale is defensible. Value investors and bargain hunters must be having a hard time finding deals in the market, especially when the S&P 500 (SPY) gears up to reach fresh highs at any moment now. But better than merely buying UAL and hoping for the best, I think that investors need to understand the value proposition here – and the risk-reward dynamics.

I maintain my view, published last time around six months ago, that UAL is one of the riskiest plays within the US airline space. This is the case for three key reasons: the company (1) is among the most indebted, (2) is more heavily exposed to international and business travel than many of its domestic peers, and (3) still has a fairly heavy cost structure compared to sector average, even if it is expected to improve.

Data by YCharts

The graph above, which depicts the share price movements in United stock vs. the overall sector (JETS) since late 2016, suggests that the higher risks associated with the company have effectively made UAL a leveraged play on the airline space. When the industry did well in the past, UAL performed above average (see 2016-2019). When the opposite happened, UAL underperformed noticeably (see 2020-2021).

I think that the same dynamic will continue to play out going forward. Therefore, I would only consider investing in United shares if (1) I believed that the space will eventually fully recover, especially the international and business verticals, and (2) my risk tolerance were high enough (or my allocation to this stock were small enough) to let me weather the ups and downs without being tempted to sell too early.

At the end of the day, I choose to stay away from UAL, as I believe better risk-adjusted returns can be found elsewhere in the market. Even within the airline space, I continue to lean towards Delta Air Lines (DAL) over its Chicago-based legacy competitor.