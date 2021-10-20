Dennis Stogsdill/iStock via Getty Images

Investment thesis

Welcome to a new edition of my series of articles focused on companies with dividend yields in the double digits. I've always liked high-yield dividend opportunities and my first ever SA article was about a gold producer with a dividend yield of over 7%.

Today, I'm taking a look at Sprague Resources (NYSE:NYSE:SRLP), which is a U.S. energy products supplier with over 150 years of history. It's planning to pursue growth capital investments, strengthen its balance sheet, and start shifting its business into renewables, which means the dividend needs to be cut. I think the balance sheet doesn’t look well and Sprague Resources recently changed ownership at a much lower valuation than its current market capitalization. In view of this, I’m bearish on this one.

Overview of the business

Sprague Resources was founded in 1870 and is involved in the purchase, storage, and sale of refined petroleum products and natural gas. It also provides materials handling solutions, and its operations are focused on the northeast USA and Quebec. Looking at the latest available financials, we can see that distillates account for the majority of sales.

(Source: Sprague Resources)

Sprague Resources is structured as a master limited partnership and its quarterly distribution currently stands at $0.6675 per unit.

Digging deeper into the financials, it’s obvious that Q2 2021 results were much weaker than a year ago. Adjusted EBITDA was just $3 million, compared to $28 million in Q2 2020.

(Source: Sprague Resources)

This was expected as there was strong contango for several quarters last year. Usually, Sprague Resources generates the majority of its income in the first and fourth quarters of the year. The adjusted EBITDA target for 2021 is currently $105 million to $120 million, which is in line with the results from the previous few years.

(Source: Sprague Resources)

Overall, I view Sprague Resources as a stable and predictable business. However, cracks start to appear when we turn out attention to the balance sheet. As of June, the unitholders’ equity was barely above $30 million and there were over $152 million in intangibles and goodwill. Sprague Resources also had debts of over $623 million and its total liabilities were close to $1 billion.

(Source: Sprague Resources)

Quarterly distributions currently cost $17.5 million, which means there’s little left over to pay off debts or invest back in the business. As Sprague Resources now wants to reinvest in its business and shift to clean and renewable energy, the dividend is getting cut. This is what the partnership revealed in the announcement of its Q2 2021 results on August 5.

The Board continues to evaluate our distribution policy each quarter, and we do expect a reduction effective with the 3rd quarter distribution. We believe this reduction will enable the Partnership to fund attractive growth opportunities in the transitioning energy landscape with cash from operations, a more sustainable financial model for the business. - source here

As you can see, the market immediately reacted to this shift in the distribution policy.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

I think this change in the distribution policy was coming and there were clear signs that Sprague Resources looked expensive. The partnership was owned by Axel Johnson for around half a century and this changed in May when the latter sold its interest to global energy and commodities firm Hartree Partners in a $290 million deal. Hartree paid $25 million for the general partner interest and incentive distribution rights and another $265 million for 16,058,484 common units. This is equal to $16.50 per unit and I think the low price paid for the incentive distribution rights was a sign that a dividend cut was coming. The incentive distribution rights entitle their holder to receive increasing percentages, up to a maximum of 50%, of the cash the partnership distributes above $0.7676 per unit per quarter.

Sprague Resources had a borrowing capacity of $101 million under its working capital and acquisition lines as of June. Also, it sold its Oswego terminal at a gain of $9 million in Q2 and more sales of non-core businesses coming in the next months as a shift to renewable products gains speed. However, it seems that the new owners have ambitious growth capital plans and a stronger balance sheet in mind and the distribution is getting cut. This is what Sprague Resources CEO David Glendon had to say at the Q2 2021 earnings call:

I do expect we'll make cuts to current distribution levels in order to fund compelling growth projects with cash from operations and maintain higher coverage levels. - source here

Overall, I think that Sprague Resources looks expensive at the moment. Considering that 2021 adjusted EBITDA should come in at between $105 million and $120 million, the partnership's forward EV/EBITDA multiple is between 9.9x and 11.3x as of the time of writing. This is high, especially taking into account Hartree paid $16.50 per unit just a few months ago.

Investor takeaway

Sprague Resources has a distribution yield of over 12% and it expects to close its fourth consecutive year with adjusted EBITDA of over $100 million. However, the new owners want the business to invest in growth projects and shift to renewables as well as strengthen its balance sheet. In view of this, the Q3 2021 dividend will be slashed. It’s still unclear by how much.

Overall, I think Sprague Resources looks overvalued even if the distribution rate is kept unchanged. The partnership’s forward EV/EBITDA multiple is between 9.9x and 11.3x and Hartree paid only $16.50 per unit. I think the unit price could be heading down to that level when the Q3 dividend gets slashed.

I’m bearish on this one, and investors can take advantage of this by short-selling the shares or buying put options. According to data from Fintel, the short borrow fee rate stands at just 3.55% as of the time of writing.

In case you prefer to protect the downside, I think put options seem a good idea.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)