AT&T (NYSE:T) will become a traditional telecommunications company after spinning off its WarnerMedia assets. Investors will get a sizable stake in the newly formed Warner Bros. Discovery and will have to accept a lower dividend payout in return. The future trajectory of the core AT&T business is easier to predict as it is a mature business with stable cash flows. However, the most important factor for investors right now is to gauge the growth potential of the newly formed Warner Bros. Discovery. Investors should find out if they should hold on to the shares they will get in the new company and whether it will make up for the lost dividends. Despite the recent dip in prices, AT&T stock is not a buy at the current level.

The recent updates by the management show that WarnerMedia was delivering good results. Net adds for HBO MAX and HBO were over 12 million in the past year with 30.7% growth in revenue. By the year-end, the management is forecasting 70-73 million subscribers in HBO MAX/HBO. However, these numbers hide the fact that WarnerMedia is going to face a massive challenge in the next few years as other big streaming players ramp up their own content budget. Investors who are betting on the future growth potential of Warner Bros. Discovery should look at the competitive field before making an investment decision for AT&T stock.

A trillion-dollar question

Streaming giants are throwing money in creating new content at a scale that has rarely been seen across any industry in the past. Netflix (NFLX) will be spending $17 billion in fiscal 2021. Disney (DIS) will be spending over $30 billion on content in 2021. Amazon (AMZN) is estimated to spend over $11 billion in addition to its $8 billion purchase of MGM Studios. Apple (AAPL) is also ramping up its spending budget to gain more subscribers.

Figure 1: Content spending by the main competitors. Source: Variety

This spending rate could increase over the next few years as the companies expand globally into new territories. WarnerMedia and Discovery together will be spending close to $20 billion in 2021 which is $3 billion more than Netflix. While the spending on content by Warner Bros. Discovery could still match other giants, it will be at a disadvantage due to its late entry into the streaming space. We have already seen that Disney+ has reported massive growth and has already crossed 100 million subs. Disney's subs are now forecasted to reach close to 300 million by 2025 and even exceed Netflix by that date.

It is difficult to see that Warner Bros. Discovery would be willing to match the spending rate of other big competitors. We could also see a lower net sub addition by Warner Bros. Discovery as the market saturates. Some analysts have recently pointed that investors are effectively getting the shares of Warner Bros. Discovery for free at the current AT&T stock price. However, we also need to look at the growth potential of the streaming business.

Limited or unlimited pie

Another big question in front of investors is whether the overall pie for streaming is limited or will customers be willing to subscribe to multiple services and expand their budget for streaming. During the early days of streaming, Netflix was able to lead the cord-cutting phenomenon because there was a massive difference between the expense of cable and a Netflix subscription. Many customers were willing to cut their cable bills and divert a fraction of that amount to Netflix. With the increase in streaming options, the streaming bill for customers has also increased.

Figure 2: Average expense on streaming service. Source: J.D. Power Survey

Figure 3: Number of streaming services used by customers. Source: J.D. Power Survey

During the pandemic, there was a bigger jump in the average spending and number of services used by customers. Many streaming companies have used this trend to increase their own prices. Hulu, Disney, and others have been increasing their prices. This will further limit the additional streaming services which customers can use.

It is likely that as the market matures we will see a bulk of customers opting for 2 to 4 streaming options. Amazon Prime Video streaming is already in a strong position due to its retail business and the value proposition of a Prime membership. Disney and Netflix have built a strong subscriber base in the domestic and international markets. This could end up making Warner Bros. Discovery a fourth or fifth choice of streaming service leading to a higher churn of subscribers.

Impact on AT&T investors

AT&T has already seen a substantial decline in value since the spinoff news was released. The stock has lost a quarter of its value since the management gave the details of the spinoff. Since June, the shares of Discovery have also declined by close to 25%. The biggest problem is the $55 billion debt that the new company will get. There is also uncertainty regarding the $3 billion synergies which Warner Bros. Discovery is claiming to achieve after the merger. Discovery's current market cap which is equal to 29% of the post-merger stock shows that Warner Bros. Discovery will have a market cap of $55 billion at current prices. Add the $55 billion in debt and the total enterprise value is already $110 billion.

As a comparison, Netflix's 210 million subscribers have given the company an enterprise value of $290 billion. HBO Max and HBO subscribers stood at 67.5 million. Being the market leader, Netflix has been given a premium by Wall Street. This could mean that unless we see some major subscriber additions in Warner Bros. Discovery, there will be lower bullish sentiment towards the stock. Streaming is a tough business that requires massive investments. WarnerMedia has some strong assets but it will need to compete with some of the best players who have been in the game for a longer time.

Scenario in 2025

The streaming industry is still evolving and it is difficult to predict the winners over the longer horizon. However, we can make some educated estimates based on the developments in the past few quarters. It is possible that Amazon will be one of the core streaming options for customers by 2025. Amazon has the resources to invest in new content and can also make few other big bang acquisitions like MGM. It is also selling its Prime services at a very attractive rate in international regions. In Australia, Prime membership costs AUD $59/year or $45/year and in India it costs INR 999/year or $13/year. All the Prime benefits are front-loaded in international regions which allow customers to view massive Prime streaming library at lower costs and to get benefits similar to domestic US customers.

Figure 4: Estimated content spend in 2024. Source: Variety

Looking at the current growth and investment trend, we could see Disney take the coveted second spot in streaming. Many analysts are predicting that Disney will move past Netflix in total subs by 2024. Netflix would have the third-highest subs and Warner Bros. Discovery would be fighting for the fourth position.

Another big unpredictable factor is the direction which Apple and Google (GOOG) will take. Apple is already ramping up its content spend and has the ecosystem to promote its own streaming content. Google also has YouTube Premium service which has recently hit 50 million subscribers. Both Apple and Google have the resources to invest massively in their streaming platforms. This will further shrink the available streaming dollars which Warner Bros. Discovery can corner.

It is likely that the leading streaming players would need to have at least 300 million subscribers by 2025 to justify the investment and to gain economies of scale. Disney's management has already forecasted that they would be aiming for 230 to 260 million subscribers by 2024. This could be revised upwards if Disney gains a better foothold in international regions. Netflix and Amazon would be hitting the 300 million mark in the next few quarters if they continue with their current growth trends. It seems highly unlikely that Warner Bros. Discovery will be able to get close to this level by 2025 due to slower international rollout and merger issues.

In this scenario, it would be better for AT&T investors to not bet on the future growth potential of Warner Bros. Discovery. Wall Street rewards growth and is already giving a thumbs down to AT&T and Discovery shares. The streaming business could end up testing the patience of AT&T investors. The scenario on the other side of the spinoff does not look particularly attractive. Hence, from a streaming business perspective AT&T stock is not worth getting into.

Investor Takeaway

AT&T would be splitting into a simpler telecommunications company and a streaming giant with its merger with Discovery. Investors looking for a strong growth runway in Warner Bros. Discovery could end up being disappointed as the competition is very strong in the streaming business. WarnerMedia has been a latecomer in this field and will need to get over the issues arising during the merger.

Other players are ramping up their content investment which will lead to an increase in competition over a limited streaming budget of customers. If the growth trajectory of new subs does not meet Wall Street's expectations, we could see a big decline in the value of AT&T stock and lower pricing of the future Warner Bros. Discovery.