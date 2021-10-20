anyaberkut/iStock via Getty Images

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:NASDAQ:CSGP) is a leading provider of commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces. CSGP provides clients with a comprehensive subscription-based platform for commercial real estate intelligence, allowing them to make well-informed decisions. Through the use of technology and consistent acquisitions, CSGP is able to expand its geographical footprint and expedite future growth.

The digitization of residential real estate markets is a significant trend that allows customers to have a more personalized experience while saving time and money and decreasing the stress of house hunting. CSGP is well positioned to capitalize from this trend, as multifamily search activity has already surpassed pandemic levels, resulting in an increase in transaction volume in Q2 2021.

CSGP is committed to transitioning their commercial real estate marketing to online platforms and has already made investments in a number of outlets. Traditional television advertising, such as the NBA finals, as well as new trending venues such as streaming audio, video-on-demand, and social media platforms like Twitch, Esports, and TikTok, are included. Beginning in March 2020, this initiative resulted in a 123 percent increase in exposure to high-quality consumers, leading in increased AD revenue.

Source1: Company Filings, prepared by the Author, amounts in Million

CSGP boosted their total revenue to $480.3 million, a 20% increase year over year. Aside from management initiatives, the economy as a whole is recovering, and leasing volume has already surpassed its pre-pandemic level in Q2 2021, thanks to a lower vacancy rate.

Comprehensive Brand

Source2: CoStar Group, Inc.

When it comes to business expansion, CSGP is well-known for shopping for businesses as a form of their expansion strategy. BureauxLocaux, a leading French commercial property digital marketplace, was acquired by CoStar Group in October 2021. This article, provides an overview of the French company:

Launched in 2008, BureauxLocaux is a digital marketplace for buying and leasing commercial real estate in France. It runs a subscription-based commercial property listing platform with a client base that includes over 90% of France's top commercial property brokers. Since the start of 2018, traffic to the company's website has grown by over 30% on a compounded annual basis.

This expansion will benefit CSGP by giving it more skin in Europe, particularly in France, where annual investment transaction value is expected to reach €40 billion ($54.95 billion) as of this writing.

2021 Fiscal Outlook

Another value-adding criterion for CSGP is that it continues to provide outlook despite being severely impacted by the pandemic. Revenue in 2021 is expected to range between $1.940 billion and $1.950 billion, representing an average annual growth rate of 17%. The company's diluted share guidance for fiscal year 2021 is between $1.04 and $1.06 per share, which represents an average increase of 77 percent year over year.

Growing International Revenue

Source: Same as Source1

One of CSGP's major aims is to grow through investment and expansion in order to address the company's low global footprint. Despite the pandemic, CSGP was able to maintain revenue growth by upgrading their online market platform and acquiring companies to expand their international reach. Its Q2 international revenue generated $16.56 million, up 29 percent from the same quarter last year, while its revenue from North America totaled to $463.77 million, an improvement of 21 percent on a YoY basis.

Revenue Forecast

Source3: Seeking Alpha

CSGP's revenue is expected to grow at a 17 percent compound annual growth rate to $7.19 billion by the end of 2030, according to analysts. This, in my opinion, will be doable if the economy improves further. Consumer adaption to internet transactions, whether leasing or purchasing a property, as a means of resolving pandemic security concerns, is also driving expansion.

23% Upside Potential

Source4: Prepared by the Author

CSGP's average fair price is $110.1, representing a 17 percent upside from today's price based on DCF and implied fair value at 92.10x P/E. The 92.10x figure represents the five-year average of the company's P/E, which is currently trading at 164.70x and a forward P/E of 137.23x.

I finished my DCF analysis by factoring in the analyst forecast mentioned earlier. I estimate a conservative operating margin of 23.7 percent by the conclusion of the model. I expect its effective tax rate to rise to 27.9%. In addition, I anticipate CSGP to invest -1.1 percent year over year in working capital and 2.7 percent in capital expenditure yearly. The assumptions I made in order to complete my DCF and calculate the WACC rate that I utilized as my discounting rate are depicted in the graphic below.

Breakout, MACD Bullish Crossover

Source5: TradingView

CSGP has broken out of its symmetrical triangle pattern, indicating bullish price action. This bullish price action is also supported by the MACD, which has a noticeable spread between its MACD and signal line. If there will be a pullback, investors can use its simple moving average as key-level to initiate a position.

Financial Review

It's time to look at CSGP's income statement now that we've examined the company's top line revenue. Let's start with the percentage of gross margin, as shown in the graph below:

Source: Same as Source1

Gross margin has improved steadily over time, with a decent increase of 3% than what it was before the pandemic level.

Source6: Seeking Alpha, Prepared by the Author

There is a noticeable growth in CSGP's TTM EBITDA, amounting to $467.5 million, which increased by 97 percent from the start of the trend analysis. On the other hand, net income is currently lower than 2019's despite increased revenue, owing to the increasing interest expense on its income statement. Investigating interest coverage ratio, it is still at a healthy range of 10.71x.

Source: Same as Source1

Aside from the growing interest expense payment, another risk I observed is the company's low ROE as a result of its business model.

Source: Same as Source6

CSGP compensates key employees through stock-based compensation, and a year-over-year increase in its APIC is attributable to SBC. One of the causes for its low return on equity is the increase in equity relative to the increase in net income. On the other hand, CSGP has an 18% return on sales, which is still below the pre-pandemic level of 26%, but is already higher than the 2020 figure.

Source: Same as Source6

On the plus side, if CSGP meets its 2021 forecast, the benefits will outweigh the risk of further dilution, in my opinion. CSGP experiences sustained growth, as evidenced by the fact that it rewards its core employees.

Another reason why I am bullish on CSGP is that it has remained liquid and well-managed despite its consistent company shopping. When looking at its $3674.9 million cash and cash equivalent balance, it is clear that the company has enough to cover both short-term obligations and long-term debt.

Source: Same as Source1

CSGP's current ratio trend, at 11.6x, is still higher than the pre-pandemic level, while its debt-to-equity ratio is a healthy 21%, showing that the company is still liquid and capable of continued expansion.

Conclusion

At first glance, CSGP's P/E of 164.70x appears to be relatively expensive in comparison to its peers. It will remain high because there is no indication that the company would shift its expansion strategy to buying back its own shares. As a result of its international operations, CSGP has the ability to expand even further globally. At a reasonable forward P/E ratio of 137.23x, CSGP is a buy on the drop.

Thanks for reading and have a great day!