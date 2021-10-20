ljubaphoto/E+ via Getty Images

Kidney testing specialist Renalytix (NASDAQ:RNLX) (OTCPK:RTNXF) has had a challenging few months after previous strong performance. But it has been on an upward trend in the past month and I think there are reasons to expect further positive momentum on the name.

Renalytix: Recent Developments show Sales Ambition

Over the past few months, the company has been scaling up its commercial team which ought to help it as it seeks to expand its business. In the next calendar year, for example, the company is projecting 42 regional sales managers and account executives targeting the Veterans Health Administration system.

Last month, the company announced that the Mount Sinai hospital network - with which it has been intertwined throughout its existence - plans to scale up its use of Renalytix's flagship platform. By the end of the year, the hospital group expects to be performing 300 tests weekly using it. Not only will that boost Renalytix's revenue, it also serves as a potentially strong reference site which could help the company's sales efforts into other healthcare providers.

Meanwhile, the sales pitch looks to me like it is becoming more compelling in terms of evidentiary support. The platform had previously received positive assessment in clinical studies. In August, an external chronic kidney disease budget impact analysis was reported by the company to project 5-year savings of $1.1bn for a population of 100,000 patients with type 2 diabetes (T2DKD) and chronic kidney disease tested with its KidneyIntelX product.

Valuing Renalytix will be Easier in 2022

With fourth quarter and full year results due to be published this week (Thursday 21st October), attention will again turn to the company. In reality the results are likely to be modest given the company stage - third quarter revenue was under a million dollars. But any guidance on outlook may be seized on by the market.

Meanwhile, the shares have put on 40% in the past month or so after falling sharply between the end of July and middle of September, over which period they shed 45% (disclosure: I sold my Renalytix position during this period, although I would consider buying again in future). What explains this volatility in the Renalytix share price? I think a couple of factors are at play.

First, there seemed to be some investor nervousness over the Summer as the Renalytix share price had soared on fairly limited commercial progress, so seemed to get ahead of itself. Secondly, and more importantly from a long-term perspective, I think there remains some uncertainty about how to value the company. While elements of the investment case, such as the proprietary technology and commercial proposition for the company's platform, are highly attractive, the lack of substantial results to date on which to predict possible future revenues and profits makes valuation somewhat tricky. Even the Mount Sinai deal doesn't help much in this regard. Renalytix has long had a relationship with Mount Sinai. While that in itself speaks to the quality of the company's offering, and I don't think Mount Sinai would be ramping up use of the Renalytix platform if it didn't rate it highly, nonetheless the Mount Sinai relationship doesn't provide a benchmark for the length or outcome of likely future sales processes elsewhere.

However, one benefit of the Mount Sinai rollout and ramp-up is that it seems to have improved the company's ability to sell into, roll out and scale systems at speed. To wit the CEO in the third-quarter earnings call:

In terms of the scalability, what we are finding already, as we have added University of Utah, Wake Forest/Atrium is that there is so much that's translatable again, from the Mount Sinai model. So, we are getting quite confident that we know how to do this. We know how to do it well. And we are seeing less and less new stuff that's associated with on-boarding one of these major systems. Each one has its own quirks. And they are different business models and care models in each one of these systems. There are ACOs, there are fee for service, culture. Their care culture is slightly different here in the Southwest than it is in the Northeast. So, there are nuances, but the basic legal framework, the basic IT framework, the education framework, the personnel support framework, we are starting to get a really good handle on. So, could we on-board, 2x, 3x, 4x the number of systems in 2022, I think so.

I am hoping we hear more on the short-term outlook on Thursday, which could help boost the share price in the short term. The company in its third-quarter earnings call reiterated its guidance of 5 to 7 announced major health system partnerships in calendar 2021. That's promising progress. But given how long it takes to build a sales function, ink deals and roll out installations, I think realistically we're not going to be seeing meaningful commercial data until next year. The company is also guiding to expect 2022 and 2023 to be transformative years in scaling up the business. The strategy was explained in the Q3 earnings call:

With these milestones achieved in 2021, our clear expectation is that our payer driven regional deployment strategy will create significant commercial and revenue opportunities for 2022 and 2023. Importantly, these programs and deployment will include real world evidence development and health economic impact analyses that are core to securing long-term payer coverage determinations and driving regional health system adoption of KidneyIntelX testing.

Already I think Thursday will give us some pointers on the progress of that plan. As it ramps up in the first half of calendar 2022, I think we ought to be in a better position to gauge the intrinsic value of Renalytix.

My Bullish Stance on Renalytix

I remain bullish on the prospects for the company. This year it has moved forward significantly. It has expanded its customer base, and established a sales operation which should let that grow faster and stronger. The strategy to start on areas where payment is assured - e.g. the Veterans Association and Medicare - makes it easier for the company to focus on sales rather than chasing accounts receivable. There is a growing body of research to help the sales proposition, and a client list which will also help attract new health systems by dint of its quality. So while the market cap of $840m continues to dwarf revenues, I think the Renalytix share price could continue its recent upwards momentum into 2022.