La Niña: Why Natural Gas And Sugar Prices Collapsed

Fokusiert/iStock via Getty Images

La Niña will be strong and has helped to break some commodity markets

Commodity markets have been in a major bull run for the past year or so. This bull market was inspired by a surge in precious metals such as silver (SLV) and copper, a rebound in crude oil (UCO) prices, and a recent soaring natural gas (BOIL), sugar (CANE), coffee, cotton, and wheat (WEAT) market. However, some markets such as natural gas (UNG). The Green New Economy, combined with backlogs of shipping commodities, combined with Climate Change and La Niña have been responsible for this major bull move.

However, contrary to popular belief, a developing strong La Niña does NOT guarantee higher energy prices, a cold U.S. winter, or a continuation in the northern Brazil drought. Often, it is the opposite.

Source: Barchart.com

La Niña and the natural gas market

The record hot U.S. summer is an indication of Climate Change on steroids. The Western U.S. drought helped to exacerbate the summer heat and help natural gas prices soar. Why? Hydropower was cut off to the west, and natural gas was the alternative. An active hurricane season in the Gulf and historical tight supplies of natural gas in Europe and Asia have resulted in strong LNG natural gas exports from the U.S.

However, over the last two weeks, natural gas (KOLD) prices have fallen sharply inspired by my forecast of a warm late fall and weak demand. Plus, the drought out West will be easing a bit. This will allow electric companies to switch back to hydropower following the historical summer drought. This will not happen right away, and a lot more rain will be needed, but it is a start.

Check this out, I expect a major winter storm to ease the drought out west next week with feet of snow in the Cascades and Sierras. This is very timely and often happens in the late fall during strong La Niña events. This is good news with respect to hydropower potential, but this will not happen immediately for electric companies.

A warm late fall and early winter and an easing in the drought out west is a bearish factor for natural gas.

SOURCE: STORMVISTA.COM. (COMMENTS BY Jim Roemer)

Shown below are all La Niña events and the tendency for winter cold to be mainly over parts of Asia, Europe, New England, and much of Western Canada. Is this written in stone? Of course not! I am sure there will be some occasional cold periods and trading opportunities in natural gas and heating oil in the months ahead. However, it will be important to monitor what is also happening with sea ice over the Arctic, as well as many of the teleconnections (climatic variables) listed in blue, below.

Sometimes weak La Niña events or East-based La Niña Modoki can bring major cold weather to U.S. energy areas. However, as I pointed out in the last few weeks, my expectation is not for an East-based La Niña Modoki but a potentially moderate to strong standard La Niña. What does this mean? Rather than the cool ocean temperatures in the equatorial Pacific being close to Peru, the cold waters will be spread out equally. You combine La Niña with the historical drought out West, and my computer program Climate Predict suggests a warm late fall and early winter. This has caused everyone and their dog to "run for the hills" if they were long natural gas on the hot summer and tight stocks.

For a recent article and video I produced, you can find out more about this here

The tables above show how I advised clients two weeks ago to take advantage of the huge summer move up in natural gas prices and to go short this market. But I would be careful right now as prices have already collapsed and any little short-term cold spell could send prices rallying again.

Why a growing La Niña has eased the Brazil drought

Source: bestweatherinc.com (find more maps and info)

While the media has been touting that La Niña conditions might intensify the Brazil drought, it has really been deforestation in the Amazon that was the main culprit of record low water levels from Paraná to São Paulo. While some La Niña events can bring droughts to northern Brazil, it is usually southern Brazil and Argentina that have dryness between October-January during La Niña events-not northern Brazil

Warm ocean temperatures in the eastern South Atlantic is called the TSA index. The combination of a moderate to strong La Niña and certain weather conditions over Antarctica called a positive AAO index helped us predict the easing in the northern Brazil drought, more than a month ago. Indeed this past week, that has been happening.

Prices for sugar (for example) have begun to react negatively to the easing Brazil drought, following a major bull market. La Niña could bring crop problems for corn and soybeans later this year or in early 2022.

Source: Jim Roemer's in-house software climatepredict.com. Check it out for free.

Conclusion: Not all La Niña events are the same and just because the late fall is going to remain warm, does not guarantee that natural gas prices will keep going down all winter. In fact, some La Niña events were very cold in December and January. However, Climate Change and the historic Western drought will probably mean the U.S. winter will be warmer than normal, on average. Hence, while many market bulls in natural gas were talking about "doom and gloom" cold winter weather, and natural gas prices to $11 this winter, this seems highly unlikely.

It is the wheat, corn (CORN), and soybeans (SOYB) that "could" be most affected by La Niña later this year and in 2022. Stay tuned at bestweatherinc.com

With respect to Brazil weather. I see little chance for a major rally in sugar prices right now, as I still see improved crop weather for Brazil and in Thailand (#3 sugar producer). In addition, the Brazil Real seems very weak and sugar prices have disengaged themselves from the recent higher sugar prices.

With respect to coffee (JO), irreversible damage has occurred to the 2022 crop. So, how do you play the coffee market, given improved drought easing rains vs. past damage and tight stocks?