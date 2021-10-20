What Rising Interest Rates Mean For REITs

JimVallee/iStock via Getty Images

Many investors have been closely watching the Fed, and any discussions of changing interest rates.

This is understandable, as the 10-year Treasury yield (NASDAQ:IEF) has been on an uptrend recently:

Data by YCharts

For many investors, this is cause for concern, since higher interest rates could result in:

Compressed valuations across the market

Diminished returns

Decreasing cash flow

Even worse, the prevailing market sentiment is that income-oriented investments like REITs (VNQ) are poor performers when interest rates rise. As a result, many investors are abandoning their REITs, or suggesting that others do so.

We want to address these claims, and show you why we don’t believe this is a concern.

Not only that, we’ll make it clear that REITs are actually an excellent hedge in a world of rising interest rates.

Here’s why we continue to buy REITs despite interest rate fears:

The Margin of Safety is Still Intact

Typically, the companies that suffer the most from higher interest rates are those with very inflated earnings multiples.

But REITs are trading at very reasonable valuations, and certainly at a lot cheaper multiples than most other stocks:

source

A lot of tech stocks (QQQ) trade upwards of 50x earnings. Even the S&P 500 (SPY) is hovering around 30x earnings. Since valuations are so stretched, these companies have very little margin of safety.

But REITs, which trade at a lower earnings multiple, are still operating within a margin of safety, and likely have less to lose than other more expensive stocks. Perhaps that’s why with the recent treasury yield increase, tech stocks experienced more volatility than REITs.

A high valuation multiple means that the market expects the company to generate a lot of profits someday far in the future. Such profits lose more value when rates go up.

Rising Rates Indicate A Healthy Economy

Before reacting negatively to rising interest rates, investors would do well to zoom out and look at the bigger picture. What do rising rates mean in the context of the broader economy?

The truth is that rates are rising because the economy is rapidly recovering. Even after a global pandemic, forecasts are predicting that the US GDP will fully recover before 2022:

What does this recovery mean for REITs? A growing economy will result in:

Increased rents

Expanding property portfolios

Higher demand and occupancy rates

These are just a few factors that have led REITs to historically outperform in higher interest rate environments:

source

Everyone says to avoid REITs during periods of high interest rates, but the numbers don’t lie. One year after interest rate bumps, REITs outperformed the stock market by upwards of 7%. This is because REITs simply generate improved cash flows when the economy is thriving and expanding.

Mortgage Rates Are At Historic Lows

Even though interest rates have been on the rise, other rates are hovering at historic lows. Mortgage rates, for example:

Data by YCharts

So even though the treasury yield has increased, the interest rates that actually affect REITs the most have been steadily decreasing.

Declining mortgage rates allow REITs like Medical Properties Trust (MPW) to raise capital for extremely cheap, and essentially refinance their debt. For example, the company raised debt at a 3.5% rate in order to pay down debt that had a 6% interest rate. This savings on debt allowed MPW to reward shareholders with a 4% dividend raise.

Similarly, UMH Properties (UMH) recently refinanced with preferred equity with much cheaper debt, allowing it to hike its dividend by 6%.

REIT Yield Spreads Are High

Despite an increase in 10-year treasury yields, REITs have continued to yield unusually high percentages.

For example, W. P. Carey (WPC) is yielding 5.4% while the 10-year treasury is around 1.5%. This means there is a spread of around 4%.

When the spread is this large, it has historically indicated that REITs are priced attractively. When REITs were at their pre-pandemic highs, on the other hand, this spread was around just 2-3% for a REIT like WPC.

This means that we still have a significant margin of safety, as interest rates would still need to rise significantly for spreads to normalize.

Rising Rates Are Actually A GOOD Thing For Many REITs

As we’ve seen, rising rates don’t necessarily have a negative impact on REITs. But we can go one step further. In some ways, they benefit many REITs.

Residential REITs, for example, typically see a growing number of renters as rates rise, because fewer people can afford homes.

This is great for REITs with apartments in their portfolio because it means:

Higher rents and pricing power

Full or near-full occupancy rates

Demand for new development projects

This is why REITs like Camden (CPT) will likely thrive even despite higher interest rates. In addition to the advantages above, both of these companies also have strong financials and healthy amounts of leverage.

source

While everyone else is panicking and selling their REITs, we’re scooping up deals in subsectors like this, that actually stand to benefit from this new rate environment.

Bottom Line

Despite what you may have heard, high interest rates are not necessarily a headwind for REITs, and actually may come with certain benefits. This certainly makes sense historically, as we’ve seen REITs actually outperform many other sectors of the broader market during rising interest rate periods in the past.

Many REITs still have a strong margin of safety and extraordinary yield spreads. They will also experience strong cash flow as the economy recovers and returns to normal. Plus, low mortgage rates allow them to refinance their debts and secure low rates for many years to come.

This is why, despite all the fears of rising treasury yields, we’re continuing to build out the REIT positions in our portfolio.