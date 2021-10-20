Eloi_Omella/E+ via Getty Images

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) used the wildly speculative run higher in green energy names earlier this year to raise capital at $16 and again at $25 a share. Investor hopes for the solar sector have been quite strong since President Biden was elected last November. During the pandemic bust of early 2020, the stock quote was under $1.00. Then the world didn't end, climate catastrophes have continued to unfold, and ReneSola's equity exploded in a ray of sunshine to $35 in January. Absolutely incredible, and also hard to predict. Yet, management realized it could raise substantial sums of money, without diluting existing shareholders much. The company paid off its debts and prepared for new capital investment in a long list of projects, under a brighter solar industry outlook for American/European energy infrastructure.

The company has traded in the U.S. since 2008, but has not turned a serious profit since 2017. However, a new CEO and CFO were installed in November 2019, just before the COVID-19 pandemic hit, to turn around the company. And, slowly but surely a refocus on solar plant construction and management seems to have put ReneSola in a better operating environment. The new business model is similar to industry-leader First Solar (FSLR), which I also like.

The spike in its quote during early 2021 was essentially a gift. Today, the company is debt free with $286 million in cash ($5.75 per share) vs. just $92 million in total liabilities. A solid, liquid and tangible book value of $6+ per share is the end result of financial engineering during 2021. With profits now projected by Wall Street analysts going forward, the current $7 equity price looks to have little or no material risk, as long as management can deliver conservative growth and profitability from here, building new solar plant projects mainly in America and Europe (with minor builds in China held for electricity generation revenue).

The Business

ReneSola Power develops clean and renewable energy for customers of all types. The enterprise constructs solar and battery assets for long-term institutional investors and IPPs. According to the company, the project development process includes site selection, solar resources and grid analysis, battery solution development, engineering design and system optimization, grid interconnection, permitting, and power purchase agreement sourcing.

The company has been developing community solar projects in Minnesota, New York, Maine, Utah and other states. The power plants create stable income for landowners, increase local employment, and generate new taxable income for cities, counties and states, while supplying clean energy alternatives.

ReneSola is also working on large-scale solar and BESS projects to supply clean energy to utilities, commercial and industrial consumers, co-ops, and community choice aggregators. Customers include major utilities such as Duke Energy (DUK) and NRG Energy (NRG). To supply stable and reliable clean energy to the grid, it designs custom solar with smart storage solutions. The process includes finding strategic locations and grid nodes, while engineering systems and assets that can be operated to generate, store, shape and dispatch power efficiently to the electricity marketplace.

Solar's U.S. Future

In September, President Biden set a lofty goal of moving solar power generation into the #1 or #2 spot for U.S. dependence by 2035, battling natural gas for the most important electricity supply crown. To reach his goal of 40% solar in the power generation pot in America, he is hoping to double and double again the number of panel installations yearly. From another Seeking Alpha news story on the effort:

The U.S. already installed a record amount of solar in 2020 - 15 gigawatts - to total 76 GW, representing 3% of the current electricity supply. In order to accomplish the above-stated goals, the country would need to install an average of 30 GW of solar capacity per year between now and 2025 and 60 GW per year from 2025-2030.

The good news is solar costs for electricity remain in a competitive downtrend, now besting fossil fuel and coal alternatives. In other words, the free market may dictate a large expansion in solar usage, without any extra push by governments.

Technical Trading Setup

Several momentum considerations on the trading chart have grabbed my attention in the last week. The most important stat is the Average Directional Index recently reached its lowest number since 2012. A measurement of lower-than-normal volatility, usually from a standoff between aggressive buyers and sellers, the 14-day ADX indicator (circled in green) has flashed a bottom may be in, at least over the short run. It appears buyers have gained the upper hand, moving price out of its mini-base formation.

In many ways the setup is similar to the well below 10 ADX reading in October 2012. The stock went on a tear a few months later after it conquered the 50-day moving average (marked with the red arrow). From the 50-day crossover, the quote rose +100% over the following three months, and +320% over ten months!

Another bullish note, On Balance Volume trends have turned decidedly positive since August. My view of this indictor is the wholesale dumping of shares, after the euphoric run in green energy investor demand peaked in early 2021, looks to have ended.

At a minimum, renewed strength in the solar sector, following fossil fuel prices higher (think crude oil, gasoline, natural gas, coal) into year's end could generate a retest of the 200-day moving average closer to $11 soon. The drop from $35 in January to $6 in October has not experienced a serious bounce in buying anywhere along the route. So, a countertrend price rally from a company earning a profit, holding tons of cash, with a bright future seems logical.

Final Thoughts

Unlike First Solar, ReneSola focuses only on designing and constructing solar plants/farms for business and utility customers. It doesn't manufacture the solar panels or batteries or converters. While First Solar invests heavily in research & development to keep their panel inventions near the top of the industry for performance, ReneSola spends its time and effort on project build costs vs. electricity prices and government tax incentives. Management is free to pick the best solar panels and parts available on the market today, or at a future point in time, to fit each project.

In this way, the major green energy infrastructure bill being discussed in Washington DC could help order flow and operating profitability tremendously going forward. However, even without extra U.S. government industry stimulus, investors and businesses realize turning green for power generation is the only color to consider, as we fight climate change and energy-related air pollution. From the vantage point of long-term investors, ReneSola may now have a super-strong "wind" at its back for operating business performance.

The cash stash should help fund all the projects currently under construction, plus gives management the financial flexibility to expand its reach and revenues.

If a serious recession or equity bear market appears in America, smart use of the cash should keep SOL losses limited in a worst-case scenario. October's $6 low quote, around its liquid tangible book value, should serve as the new floor for stock pricing. So, if potential losses are limited to 20-25%, and upside is basically unlimited given clean-energy infrastructure buildout worldwide picks up the pace, intelligent investors may be rewarded handsomely buying at $7 or $8 a share today.

I own a small position and would like to purchase more in the low-$7 to upper-$6 range, if the stock waits for me (which they usually don't). If risk-averse investors want to put a stop-sell order under the October lows in the upper-$5 area, I think that's a great loss-prevention strategy. I do not expect price to break this level. Such a downdraft would suggest something is amiss with the bullish argument presented.

Thanks for reading. Please consider this article a first step in your due diligence process. Consulting with a registered and experienced investment advisor is recommended before making any trade.