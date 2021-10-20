How Investors Can Protect Their Portfolio With Real Estate & ETFs
Oct. 20, 2021 10:35 AM ETETF Series Solutions - Hoya Capital Housing ETF (HOMZ), RIET2 Comments10 Likes
Summary
- Understand and learn about the real estate market sector and how ETFs can be played in the space.
- Gain knowledge of two unique real estate ETFs (RIET) and (HOMZ).
- Alex Pettee, President and Director of Research & ETFs at Hoya Capital Real Estate talks with Seeking Alpha and provides valuable market insight.
Editors' Note: Please note that due to time and audio constraints, transcription may not be perfect. We encourage you to listen to the podcast, embedded below, if you need any clarification. We hope you enjoy.
- In the latest episode of Let's Talk ETFs, Seeking Alpha speaks with Alex Pettee, President and Director of Research & ETFs at Hoya Capital. In a detailed conversation, Alex walks us through and breaks down the entire real estate market and highlights key ETFs that investors can play.
- Pettee discusses ETFs such as (NYSEARCA:RIET) and (NYSEARCA:HOMZ).
- Sign up for Let's Talk ETFs on your favorite podcast platform:
This article was written by
Let’s Talk ETFs is Seeking Alpha's podcast dedicated to the exchange traded fund space. Hosted by Seeking Alpha’s ETF expert, Jonathan Liss, the podcast features long-form conversations with industry insiders, ETF issuers, asset managers and investment advisers to explore the ways in which ETFs continue to evolve, helping investors to reach their financial goals.
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of RIET, HOMZ either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.