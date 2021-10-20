Sundry Photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Intel's (NASDAQ:INTC) shares are down 13% over the last 6 months and bears believe the downtrend will continue further. While some believe the chipzilla's loss of process leadership will result in financial deterioration going forward, others feel the absence of significant growth catalysts will accelerate its share price decline. As intriguing as these bearish narratives may seem, they do not align with actual money flows in the market. Latest data reveals that short interest in Intel has dropped to miniscule levels. This indicates that market participants aren't buying into these bearish narratives, they're wary of shorting Intel and that, in turn, suggests that the company's shareholders should rest assured.

The Subdued Shorts

Let me start by saying that short interest is basically the total number of short positions that are open and are yet to be covered. A significant rise in the figure indicates that a broad swath of market participants actively shorted a particular stock as, perhaps, they grew bearish on the name. Conversely, a dramatic decrease in the metric indicates that market participants actively closed their short positions as, perhaps, they feel the stock is fairly valued and it doesn't have much downside potential. So, the short interest metric is a handy tool to gauge how bullish or bearish the Street is, on any listed stock.

In Intel's case, its short interest for the latest cycle stood at 58.95 million. This figure is down 4.2% sequentially, down 32% year-over-year and it's just 17% away from hitting its 52-week lows. It's evident that there's been an active short unwinding in Intel over the last 12 months while Intel's shares were in a downtrend. It seems like traders perceive the stock to be fairly valued at current levels and forecast limited downside potential in the near future. As a reminder, the short interest data is for the cycle ending September 30 and the data was disseminated about a week ago.

Data by YCharts

Bear in mind that Intel's short interest figure now accounts for just 1.45% of its total shares outstanding which is miniscule compared to its prior levels. In order to see how Intel's short interest figure evolved compared to its industry, I compiled the data for 50 semiconductor stocks. Interestingly, the magnitude of Intel's short interest decline is much more than most of the other stocks in its industry.

(Source: BusinessQuant.com)

This indicates that traders were extremely wary of shorting Intel during the last cycle. This brings us to the next question - why aren't market participants comfortable in betting against Intel stock?

Short Unwinding For Good Reason

It's no secret that Intel has financially stagnated of late. Some of its business segments (like Mobileye or IOTG) have been growing rapidly, but their revenue base isn't large enough yet to meaningfully drive the chipzilla's overall revenue higher. Its loss of process leadership and its yield issues in recent years have been the major culprits behind its sales plateau, but the company seems to be getting past these issues and it's en route to kickstarting its growth engine.

(Source: BusinessQuant.com, company filings)

See, Intel is launching its 10nm Alder Lake desktop CPUs on November 4. This process is said to have more transistor density and are (reportedly) significantly faster than AMD's comparable Zen 3 CPUs that use TSMC's 7nm node. Besides, these Intel chips also introduce several new features into the consumer computing space (like DDR5 and PCIe Gen5 compatibility) and enthusiasts might want to pay top dollar for these SKUs. So, I expect Intel to register market share gains, growth in its shipment volume, and also higher average selling prices in its Client Computing Group going forward. Unless it botches up on execution or is hit by production snags, this should drive its Client Computing Group segment sales higher.

Secondly, Intel released its 10nm-based server CPUs back in April and it's being gradually rapidly adopted across most of the major cloud platforms such as Google Cloud, Microsoft Azure, Oracle and Amazon Web Services. It's not just about faster raw compute performance here - Google Cloud published a post three weeks ago that its upcoming 10nm Intel server stack offers "30% or better price-performance, for a variety of workloads, compared to VMs of the same size running 2nd Generation Intel Xeon processors."

Depending on the configuration, these Ice Lake server CPUs can potentially boost the overall compute capacity of the deployed server stack by 30%-plus at the same price and make it future-proof to an extent. Or, alternatively, it can lower the CPU-related spend by 30% for the same amount of compute performance. That's an extremely attractive value proposition for enterprises that deploy servers in bulk. So, I expect Ice Lake server sales to rise materially in Q4 and beyond. We'll have to wait a little to see the full extent of these gains as B2B sales cycles typically involve long qualification cycles.

But overall, Intel seems primed for growth in its two largest reporting segments, Client Computing Group and Data Center Group, which collectively accounted for about 84% of its total revenue in Q2 FY21. Besides, the stock is also trading at relatively lower multiples compared to its prior levels and it doesn't seem to have much downside potential from its current levels. These reasons combined, are probably why market participants don't find it viable to short Intel. They'll be better off by shorting other companies that are showing signs of financial deterioration and/or trading at unreasonably high valuations.

Data by YCharts

Investors' Takeaway

If the stock had a legitimate bear case threatening its future prospects, we'd have seen a buildup in its short interest. But that did not happen and its short interest declined instead. It seems like the Street perceives the stock to be fairly valued at the current levels. So, Intel's shareholders need not fall for the bearish narratives commonly floating around various investing forums and stay invested in the name. Avoid shorting Intel as it may be a trap. Good Luck!