The Weather

Last week

Last week (ending Oct. 15), the number of heating degree days (HDDs) surged by more than 160% w-o-w (from 8 to 22). However, the total "energy demand" (as measured in total degree days or TDDs) was 18.2% below last year's level and as much as 22.5% below the 30-year average.

This week

This week (ending Oct. 22), the weather conditions in the contiguous United States have been cooling down. I estimate that the number of nationwide HDDs will more than double again (from 22 to 46). The total average daily consumption of natural gas (in the contiguous United States) should be somewhere between 66 bcf/d and 68 bcf/d. The total "energy demand" (measured in TDDs) should plunge by 26.2% y-o-y, while the deviation from the norm will turn even more negative (-25.9%).

Next week

Next week (ending Oct. 29), the weather conditions are expected to cool down. The number of nationwide heating degree days (HDDs) is currently projected to increase by 21% w-o-w (from 46 to 56). However, the total "energy demand" (measured in TDDs) will still be down as much as 36% y-o-y, while the deviation from the norm will moderate sharply but will remain negative (-15%).

Market Variables

The latest numerical weather prediction models (Wednesday's short-range 00z runs) agree that over the next 15 days, TDDs should stay below the norm. However, there is a minor disagreement between the models in terms of scale. The latest GFS model (00z run) is projecting 64.1 bcf/d of potential natural gas consumption (on average, over the next 15 days), while the ECMWF model (00z run) is projecting 64.0 bcf/d over the same period.

In relative terms, the latest short-range weather models were neutral-to-slightly-bearish (vs. the previous update). Specifically, ECMWF 00z Ensemble has "removed" just one bcf of potential natural gas consumption compared to yesterday's 12z results. In absolute terms, projected short-range TDDs are 30.3% below last year's level and 20.0% below the norm. In fact, the weather has been "bearish" factor for natural gas since mid-September (see the chart below).

The latest extended-range ECMWF model showed more HDDs in week 2-week 5. Consumption-wise, the model was bullish vs. the previous update (issued on Oct. 14). However, HDDs are still projected to remain slightly below the norm. At the same time, there is already a "bearish divergence" between the latest extended-range model and the last short-range model (see the chart below).

Over the next 30-day period, total natural gas demand (consumption + exports) is expected to average 95.3 bcf/d (adjusted for probability), 0.9 bcf/d lower than a year ago. A seasonal bottom in daily consumption was reached on Sep. 26 (61 bcf/d) - see the chart below. Natural gas consumption is projected to trend higher but to remain mostly below last year's level until November 3. Consumption is then projected to rise above last year's level (see the chart below). However, please remember that domestic consumption is an extremely volatile market variable because it is primarily driven by the weather forecast, which is highly unpredictable.

I estimate that dry gas production currently stands at 91.9 bcf/d (-0.5 bcf/d from yesterday). However, it is likely to be revised higher later today or tomorrow. Net exports (calculated as "exports minus imports") are estimated at 10.1 bcf/d (-0.2 bcf/d y-o-y).

Over the next two weeks (Oct. 29 - Nov. 5), I currently expect total supply (production + imports) to average 99.5 bcf/d (+3.1 bcf/d y-o-y) and I expect total demand (consumption + exports) to average 91.0 bcf/d (-5.9 bcf/d y-o-y). The total balance should be looser vs. a year ago at around +8.9 bcf/d y-o-y (see the chart below).

Storage Report

This week, the U.S. Energy Information Administration should report a larger change in natural gas storage compared to the previous week. I anticipate seeing an injection of 92 bcf (2 bcf smaller than the comparable figure in the ICE's latest report for the EIW-US EIA Financial Weekly Index, 43 bcf larger than a year ago, and 23 bcf larger vs. the five-year average for this time of the year). The annual storage deficit is currently projected to shrink by 194 bcf by Nov. 19. The storage deficit relative to the five-year average is projected to shrink by 129 bcf over the same period (from -174 bcf to -45 bcf).

In the week ending October 15, European natural gas stocks increased by 23 bcf. The annual storage deficit has narrowed to -1,053 bcf (from -1,081 bcf a week ago). The annual deficit in five key states (Austria, Germany, France, Italy, Netherlands) has narrowed to -519 bcf (from -562 bcf a week ago).

