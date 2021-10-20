wdstock/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Thesis and Background

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has been an exemplary dividend growth investment, combining long-term compounding potential with superb financial strength. However, at its current price levels (~$307), MSFT is in an overvaluation regime and offers limited return potentials in the long term.

This article also examines the latest business fundamentals more closely. And such an examination shows pockets of weaknesses in an overall positive background. The business is showing signs of diminishing returns in recent years. After considering both the valuation and the deaccelerating profitability, my conclusion is that the upside at this point is very limited and I will stay on the sideline. And this article summarizes my reasoning and decision process as detailed below.

Marginal return and diminishing return

To me, the most two important metrics to gauge profit sustainability are: return on capital employed ("ROCE") and marginal return on capital employed ("MROCE"). They reveal the two most fundamental aspects of the same central issue of profit Sustainability. ROCE tells us how profitable the business has been or is SO FAR. And MROCE sheds insights into which direction the profitability is likely to go. And the following chart shows the ROCE and MROCE of MSFT in recent years.

Note that ROCE is different from the return on equity (and more fundamental and important in my view). ROCE considers the return of capital ACTUALLY employed, and therefore provides insight into how effectively the business uses its capital to earn a profit. For businesses like MSFT, I consider the following items capital actually employed:

1. Working capital, including payables, receivables, inventory. These are the capitals required for the daily operation of their businesses.

2. Gross Property, Plant, and Equipment. These are the capitals required to actually conduct business and manufacture their products.

3. Research and development expenses (an essential expense for a business like MSFT).

Based on the above considerations, the ROCE of MSFT over the past decade is shown below. As seen, it was able to maintain a respectably high ROCE over the past decade: on average ~65% for the past decade.

As for the MROCE, the concept tries to capture is a basic law in economic activities: the law of diminishing returns. Warren Buffett likes to say that interest rate acts like gravity on all economic activities. Well, diminishing returns act like gravity on all economic activities too, if not more so, as long as human nature does not change in any fundamental way. As long as shareholders are seeking profit, a public business will first invest its money at projects with the highest possible rate of return (i.e., picking the lowest hanging apples first or getting the most bang for the buck first). Therefore, the first batch of available resources is invested at a high rate of return - the highest the business can possibly identify. The second batch of money will have to be invested at a somewhat lower rate of return since the best ideas have been taken by the first batch of resources already, and so on. The last batch of money invested may earn a rate of return that is only above the cost of capital. And finally, the end result is a declining MROCE.

The MROCE data for MSFT are estimated by the following steps. First, the capital employed was calculated for each year. Second, the earnings were calculated each year. Third, then the incremental of capital employed year over year was calculated. Similarly, the incremental earnings year over year were also calculated. And finally, the ratio between the incremental earnings and incremental capital employed was calculated to approximate the MROCE. During years when there were large fluctuations in either the incremental earnings or the capital employed, a multi-year running average was taken to smooth the fluctuations.

The results shown in the following chart show that at this stage, MSFT has been maintaining an MROCE that is noticeably below the average ROCE. As aforementioned, the ROCE has been on average 65% in recent years, and the MROCE has been on average 52%. And the difference is more than 13%, too large to be caused by the uncertainties in the financial data and rounding off errors. So this result suggests that MSFT has started entering a stage of diminishing return - gravity is beginning to catch up. And if the current MROCE continues, MSFT's ROCE will gradually decline from its current level of 52%.

The next chart puts such levels of profitability into a broader perspective by comparing them to those of the other FAAMG stocks. As seen, MSFT's ROCE is not that high to start with. It is actually the second-lowest among this pack. And when its ROCE deaccelerates and eventually converges to 52%, it will lag more and become even less competitive compared to the other FAAMG stocks.

Source: author based on data from Seeking Alpha.

Source: author based on data from Seeking Alpha.

Overvaluation and limited upside

Despite its second-lowest ROCE among the FAAMG stocks as aforementioned, at a PE of more than 38x, MSFT boasts the second-highest valuation among this pack as seen from the chart below. As a result, MSFT is not only overvalued in absolute terms but even more so when adjusted for its ROCE.

Source: author based on data from Seeking Alpha.

With the above understanding of business fundamentals, we can project long-term returns. If you, like this author, subscribe to the concepts of owner's earning, perpetual growth rate, and equity bond, then the long-term return is simple. The long-term return is simply the sum of two parts: the owner's earning yield when we made the investment ("OEY"), and the perpetual growth rate ("PGR") of the owner's earning. That is:

Longer-Term ROI = OEY + PGR

And in the long term, the growth rate is given by:

PGR = ROCE * Reinvestment Rate

The reasons for the simplicity in the long term are primarily twofold. The first reason is that all fluctuations in valuation are averaged out (all luck at the end even out). Second, it doesn't really matter how the business uses the earnings (paid out as a dividend, retained in the bank account, or used to repurchase stocks). As long as used sensibly (as MSFT has done in the past), it will be reflected as a return to the business owner. That is why valuation metrics like PE do not appear in this framework at all.

So as a long-term business owner, the puzzle of our return consists of three pieces: OEY, ROCE, and the reinvestment rate. And the chart below summarizes these pieces for MSFT. A few notes about the assumptions that I made here. First, I used the free cash flow ("FCF") as the owner's earnings. It is conservative in the sense that rigorously speaking, the owner's earnings should be free cash flow plus the portion of CAPEx that is used to fuel the growth (i.e., the growth CAPEx). Second, the reinvestment rate was obtained by analyzing the difference between maintenance CAPEx and total CAPEx expenditures with R&D expenses adjusted as capital expenditure.

From this analysis, we can see that a potential return for an investment here would a bit below 6% if MSFT was able to maintain its current ROCE of 65%. And if the ROCE deaccelerates and converges to the MROCE, then the long-term return would be even lower.

Source: author and Seeking Alpha.

Conclusion and final thoughts

This article examines the latest business fundamentals and valuation of MSFT. My conclusion is that the upside at this point is very limited and I will stay on the sideline. And this article summarizes my reasoning and decision process into the following three reasons:

First, the business is showing signs of diminishing returns in recent years. The ROCE has been on average about 65% and the second-lowest among its FAAMG peers. And the MROCE has been on average 52% in recent years. These results suggest that MSFT has started entering a stage of diminishing return - gravity is beginning to catch up. And if the current MROCE continues, MSFT's ROCE will gradually decline from its current level 52%.

Second, despite its second-lowest ROCE among the FAAMG stocks as aforementioned, at a PE of more than 38x, MSFT boasts the second-highest valuation among this pack. As a result, MSFT is not only overvalued in absolute terms but even more so when adjusted for its ROCE and MROCE.