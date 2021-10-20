jetcityimage/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Since the bank space is such a homogenous and competitive landscape, the quickest way to grow is through a merger. With that being said, there are a lot of intangibles that play a factor into whether the two banks successfully integrate or if their pro forma franchise languishes on the sidelines. The largest type of acquisition would be a merger of equal sized banks.

Since Old National (NASDAQ:ONB) has built its franchise on the back of one small bolt-on acquisition every year (pre-pandemic), I have found it rather interesting that the ONB and First Midwest (FMBI) merger has underperformed the bank space so notably. While I understand underperformance when the two partners have drastically different lending portfolio or if the branch footprints overlap substantially, but ONB and FMBI have incredibly similar loan portfolios, risk appetites, and complement each other’s footprints quite well.

In my opinion, I view ONB to be the “baby” thrown out with the bath water in terms of the recent rise in large scale bank deals. ONB has historically proven itself to be a top-tier underwriter with a solid growth engine. While adding in FMBI to the legacy ONB franchise will likely increase the growth rate for the pro forma company, it likely comes with a slightly higher credit expense cost. Put more plainly, I believe that this new and improved ONB will grow faster than peer banks with a slightly better credit profile (rather than substantially better).

In terms of valuation, as one can see from the chart below, ONB currently trades for 1.5x price to tangible book value per share. When the merger was announced on June 1st, ONB was trading for a significantly higher valuation than it is today (1.75x vs 1.5x today).

Fundamentally, throughout the summer ONB has continued to grow loans at a faster than peer pace, improved its credit profile and grew tangible book value. Since we are likely a couple weeks away from the deal closing, I believe today’s discounted share price is close to a once in a 7-year opportunity. Once the deal closes, most of the deal-overhang risk is eliminated and its core momentum is likely to shine through, allowing for the valuation to return to previous levels.

Recent Results and Future Expectations

While most of its Midwest peers have yet to release third quarter earnings, ONB has consistently outpaced peers in PPP forgiveness, which has masked consistently strong core loan growth trends. More precisely, third quarter period end commercial loans (ex-PPP) grew $172 million, or +7.4% linked quarter annualized, and ended the quarter with a solid pipeline (+$1.0 billion).

I also think the mix of a larger pro forma balance sheet and additional revenue-generating hires is likely to set the stage for above peer growth to persist into 2022. One thing I think investors need to realize is once a deal closes, it is not uncommon to see a quarter or two of elevated payoffs. Since the systems conversion is scheduled for the second quarter of 2022, I would imagine ONB is planning to spend a healthy amount of money on marketing throughout Chicago in order to “introduce themselves” to a city in which they have never operated.

When I do the modeling for legacy ONB and the post-deal close ONB, I believe the margin likely to increase a little due to FMBI’s better loan yields and the addition of merger-related discount accretion. When the deal closes, ONB will also have the opportunity to cross-sell some of its existing products to legacy FMBI clients too. In fact, ONB’s continued strength in commercial lending has provided fodder for capital markets growth (a fee income line item) as new client needs are added to the customer base.

When digging into the other portions of fee income, I was a little frustrated to see wealth management down a little linked quarter. However, I do believe it is likely a minor hiccup and growth should be supported by the recent investments into rain-maker caliber talent. This also likely paves the way for continued strength post-deal closing.

Finally, as mentioned previously, credit continues to be of little concern. In fact, if it were not for the new bank accounting standards (known as CECL), I believe ONB would likely show another quarter of provision recapture in 4Q21. Once FMBI is added to the balance sheet, the first full quarter thereafter would allow for continued drawdown in the reserve (which would be first quarter of 2022).

While there is always operational risk associated with large scale mergers, especially mergers of equal size banks, I find the large valuation discount to peers as too draconian and see the current valuation as exceedingly attractive. In fact, if shares remain this steeply discounted post-deal close, I would have to imagine a healthy repurchase authorization could be seen soon thereafter.

Concluding Thoughts

From a fundamental perspective, ONB trading at under 1.5x tangible book value per share remains an opportunistic value play for investors. I have always liked ONB for its solid franchise in optimal Midwest cities while using rural deposits to fund growth. Its superior credit culture, above average loan production, and clear efficiency focus should continue to boost earnings for the foreseeable future.

I also believe the future partnership with FMBI, which is likely to close sometime in 4Q21, will enhance these aforementioned trends. Since large scale bank mergers have remained sidelined by investors, as the market works through the last few months of 2021 and into 2022, the setup for a post-deal operating leverage and profitability improvement scenario continues to look increasingly more attractive.