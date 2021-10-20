Editors' Note: This is the transcript version of the podcast we posted last week. Please note that due to time and audio constraints, transcription may not be perfect. We encourage you to listen to the podcast, embedded below, if you need any clarification. We hope you enjoy!



Listen on the go! Subscribe to The Cannabis Investing Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and Stitcher.

Rena Sherbill: Hi again, everybody. Welcome back to the show. It's great to have you listening with us. As always today I'm super excited to bring you my conversation with Jim Belushi. You may know him from the same way I know him, which is from a bunch of awesome movies. But you might also know -- followers of the cannabis industry, I imagine, you do know that he has a farm called Belushi's Farm, his Cannabis farm in Oregon.

Source: Belushi's Farm

NASDAQ: GRWG And he joins us today with Jeremy Corrao, who is Vice President of Commercial Operations at GrowGeneration (). Followers of the Cannabis industry probably know them as well. The U.S.' leading hydroponics retailer and they did a deal to outfit a new greenhouse. So they talk to us about that partnership . They talk to us about how they see the different parts of the cannabis industry where they each play, what they see going forward.

They also catch us up about their appearance at MJ Unpacked, the conference coming up in Vegas next [this] week. Lots of good stuff coming up on the show. Hope you enjoyed this episode as much as I enjoyed recording it.

Before we begin, a brief disclaimer. Nothing on this podcast should be taken as investment advice of any sort. I'm long Trulieve, Khiron, Isracann BioSciences, The Parent Company, Ayr Wellness, and the ETF, MSOS. You can subscribe to us on Libsyn, Apple Podcast, Spotify, Google Play and Stitcher.

Jim and Jeremy, welcome to The Cannabis Investing Podcast, really thrilled to have you both on. So thanks for coming on. Thanks for joining us.

Jim Belushi: Pleasure.

Jeremy Corrao: Thank you very much. Thanks for having us.

RS: So catch us up, I think most listeners of this podcast are familiar with GrowGeneration. I think they're familiar with Belushi's Farm. Jim, I know they're already familiar with you from a number of different roles. But do you want to catch us up Jim, maybe we'll start with you. And then Jeremy, kind of how you got to the cannabis world, what brought you to the cannabis world?

JB: Well, it was an accident. I bought this property in Southern Oregon on the Rogue River, just a beautiful spiritual vortex of love and energy and relaxation. It's one of the nicest places I've been to in the world and the farm came up for sale behind me, eight acre farm and I bought it and I thought well what am I going to grow, corn, alfalfa, soybeans. And cannabis became legal in Oregon that year and I went what the hell, just like a gold rush business.

And so I started with like 48 plants. And Captain Jack and another guy Jeffrey Iverson, and we grew 24 of one and 24 the other. And then just kind of bloomed from there. As I started becoming closer to this plant, I started expanding personally, and I just kept following where this plant was leading me.

Then I got to a point where I had six greenhouses, hoop houses really and one greenhouse. And I don't know if I have the right grower, but we had aphids, rustic mites with mold, terrible mold [technical difficulty], 300 pounds mold, never I can cycle on a light up [ph] and I was just overwhelmed.

And what we weren't growing what was coming out was very good. It just the production value sucked, the cost sucked. And I needed some help and I was doing a TV show about cannabis. So the TV show Growing Belushi and discovery kind of filled my journey through all these terrible mistakes that I was making.

And in the story, my cousin was my general manager. When I got Jeremy and Jeremy came to the farm and said no, no, yes, yes, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, yes. no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no. Bad Jimmy. So we formed the partnership with GrowGeneration. We have rebuilt, restructured Belushi's Farm to the point where we're probably we are on the cutting edge of technology, cleanliness, consistency, probably the best in Southern Oregon for sure, not Oregon, because of Jeremy's insight knowledge. And we filmed that for the second season of Growing Belushi.

So we are now about to kick on the lights. We literally just put the soil in these two new growth tech greenhouses, with -- we got Porsche lights, we've got total grow control, a brain that runs everything. I mean, if the sun comes over and takes the loons down from 1,100 to 750, this brain tells the lights to put enough light on to bring it back up to 1,100.

So there's consistency in lights. And we have these great loom LEDs that give us 30% more penetration. So we should have a 30% better yield. It's a light depth cyst. I mean, I got advanced nutrients came in big mite, and already the plants and the other greenhouses are greener, happier, rogue soil is rocket fuel that we're using.

We got oh -- and in dehumidifiers with variable speed engines. I mean motors that were never shut down, and then restarted. It just slows down and goes back up, so you keep the consistency. It's all about a consistent grow. And Jeremy is like El Cid, I don't know.

RS: Jim -- but Jeremy before you get to your background. Jim, I'm interested were you a consumer of cannabis even before you got so knowledgeable about it?

JB: Well, I was a consumer of everything in high school. But then as acting started happening, I kind of -- was really, that's really where my joy was coming from. So I have this passion. And I wasn't that much of a cannabis consumer. And there was like nine, ten years during the height of my filming where I didn't drink, I didn't -- exercise every day, I ate well, I didn't smoke.

I mean I now micro dose flower. And I use Bhang chocolate, which is really one of the best chocolates I have found. I micro dose with like 2.5 to 5 milligrams for sleep or some end of the day anxiety sort of having alcohol, I would have just a little sliver of chocolate. So I'm not a big user. I'm not like taking a 250 milligram at a bar in the morning just to get up. I'm like 2.5 milligrams.

But I really believe in the medicine, what it does for our nervous system for the traumas, and many people who experienced I believe in a spiritual path that it leads you on to enlightenment and then consciousness. I believe in the power that it has, the pathway to healing. The wellness of cannabis is great for all helps with Alzheimer's, backaches, anxiety, PTSD, seizures, it also enhances the sound of music, the taste of food that tucks beer lover's skin, and it also makes you feel good, you should never feel bad about feeling good. It's a general nonviolence medicine.

And that's all considered in the wellness of cannabis. So, I think it's a beautiful gift that we have to grow and to help the community. I mean, the number one fear in life is death and the number two fear in life is a collapse of family. Collapse in family from severe illness, or veterans that have suffer so terribly from PTSD, or divorce or losing a job or the pandemic, we all need medicine of some kind, or we all use medicine for some kind.

Unfortunately, I think we take alcohol a little too much for medicine, which leads into more trauma, whether it's drunk driving and car accidents or the destruction of family, it's like a poison. I'm not saying I don't have a beer once in a while, but it's not a medicine, but cannabis is. And that's where my heart is and that's why I grow, it's a passion.

RS: Jeremy, what better intro than than that can you get. You want to kind of take it away and share with the audience where you're coming from?

JC: Yeah, so my background comes from originally owning a hydroponic store in Rhode Island with my wife. I got into large scale cultivation. Jobs and building facilities and doing a lot of consultation for groups and really just kind of grew through that became with GrowGeneration when they purchased out one of the other locations that I had built with another partner of mine, and then became the Vice President for their commercial division. Started with very few people built that up to about 58 people right now and full steam ahead.

RS: How much of a switch has it been going from that kind of infrastructure, which is a lot smaller scale, obviously, than coming to GrowGeneration, which is the Home Depot of cannabis? How has that transition been for you?

JC: I think the transition has been semi easy for the most part, I don't think there's a lot of big differences. I mean, being a public company, there's a lot of changes, there's a lot of process, there's a lot of different financial capacities of the company.

I've been extremely fortunate to have my President Michael Salaman and CEO Darren Lampert, take me under their wing and really walk me through what it means to be a manager, what it means to be a leader, but then how to be an executive. And this is my first executive role.

And it's been a great experience a learning experience. And I'm learning every day as we continue to grow and move forward.

RS: How did you guys even meet?

JB: We met in argument, I don't have a big theme to my farm and I'm shaking the hands with them as he's looking over my shoulder at the six hoop houses I have, and he says, you got to get rid of them. That didn't set off too well. I mean, if I wasn't afraid, of like being canceled for a physical assault, I would have taken the guy down.

RS: That's hilarious.

JB: It's already talked a good game, let me see if it's real. And I turned out to be real. And he's delivered everything he's promised. And for a Midwestern Boy, that's all it takes.

JC: I appreciate your compliments as well.

RS: So Jeremy, how did you see that? Do you describe it the same way?

JC: Yeah, it was -- I would say there was some turmoil when I first came on the farm, these changes that we're making have a high cost value to them, but in the end, have a short ROI. And the changes that you're going to make are going to, from changing the greenhouses, to changing the environment, to changing the lighting, getting more light intensity, there was several problems on Jim's farm, one being electricity. He only has the availability of so much electricity on that farm, and he really wasn't utilizing the best equipment to be able to capture the most light intensity that he could get through his plants to achieve the highest yield.

And I think that was one of my main concerns going in there, it was like, Okay, how are we going to get the yields up? And from switching from a high pressure sodium light to an LED light is also a little bit of a learning curve. It's a learning curve for his guys on his farm, and also working with Devin, who is the grower on the farm and one of the other consultants.

We all work together really well, we lined it out, we put it on paper, we've showed what it's going to achieve and then we work towards that.

RS: And did you come looking for a partnership was that in pursuit of looking for something for GrowGeneration to partner with or how did it even come to come to be?

JC: I think it was an introductory. What, first we had to kind of dance a little bit and see if it was going to work and see if the two personalities are going to work well together. And…

JB: Who's going to get bloody first?

JC: At first I walked around the farm with Chris, who is Jim's cousin. And Chris has to take this information back to Jim. Like, he's in charge of the farm, he's seeing what's going on. So at first, I had to make Chris feel comfortable. Chris goes to Jim and then makes him feel comfortable in being in front of each other. And that's where the magic starts to happen.

RS: Got it. So Jeremy, what do you attribute kind of your growing prowess, your growing knowledge? What do you most attribute it to where you learn kind of the best ways of growing?

JC: I think having a great network, and surrounding yourself with people in the industry that are at the highest level that you can always get the best answers from, nobody knows everything, but the trick is to know where to find the information.

And over the years, as you've known where to find the best information, you just start to take in that information year over year, reading continuous education, to nauseam, it's just something I've always been interested in over the years. So I kind of picked one topic, and then just, I keep into it.

So irrigation, for instance, just diving into irrigation, the different systems, how are we going to feed the plants, what intervals, what water and then moving into another thing. And I think over 15 years, I've just slowly done that and I am still continuing to do that, as the industry evolves, becomes more technological. There's things changing all the time, you can never know everything that's going on right now. It's constantly evolving, constantly changing, and you have to stay up on that.

RS: What's your goal within your role in GrowGeneration and what's your role specifically with this partnership with Belushi Farms?

JC: So my role with GrowGeneration, I'm the Vice President for GrowGeneration's commercial division. So…

JB: No, no, no. His role is in growing Belushi. He's the monster that comes into the series. He comes into the show as that big monster…

RS: The official title. The official working title.

JB: Yeah.

RS: A lot to put on the business card.

JB: We're going to put the cast and credits we're going to name the character a monster. Means he's rolling Belushi, which is going to come out in the fall and use an instrumental part of the spine of the series, because during the series we're going to watch the tearing down and rebuilding and through all this, which discovery lights is the processing of what is what and what it means.

And we are in a way teaching people who are watching this show, what goes into a growing cannabis from the seed to sale. And what we're really trying to do is build confidence in cannabis within the community and with the new consumer which discovery has that ability to reach.

I mean everybody in our industry that we can do shows for each other, but we watch sort of shows. My show goes across a huge demo of new users. So we want to a good new curious consumers, and we want to make them feel, let them know the care and the love that goes in to cannabis, the cleanliness, the testing, the natural pesticides that we use, the soil we use, the footprint we do not.

And so when you get it at a store we even teach you how to go into a dispensary and purchase. Lot of people are still scared of going into dispensary for crying out loud. They think it's like one of those old mom and pop things. They're like damn Apple stores now.

So building confidence in cannabis is the idea and the monster comes in and whips everybody in shape and straightens the spine out. And I think the audience is going to see the intelligence and the knowledge that goes into making sure you're safe and this is great medicine and what it can do for you. I interrupted, and I'm sorry, Jeremy.

JC: She asked about GrowGeneration first, and then this show, it was a segue question.

RS: We're chopping everything up and throwing it in there, this is a stir fry approach.

JC: No worries. But my goal is to show the world that GrowGeneration is going to be the best systems provider partner integration that you can work with. We've built this division up to 58 people that are servicing all of our commercial customers across the country, and we're only getting bigger. So that's my main goal for GrowGeneration.

And I think my goal for Belushi's Farm is to work with Jim's and Chris's vision, they have a vision. When I go into a facility or going with a group, I want to understand what their vision is, and then work around that. And my goal is to fulfill what Jim's vision is in the end, what does he want, he wants a greenhouse that's controllable, that you can control the environment, that you control the pest, that you can control the milk, and you have full control on your lighting and your DLI, your light intensity across the greenhouse.

The goal is to give him an environment that he can produce cannabis in over and over at a standard. So all year around, he's producing the same quality cannabis.

RS: Jim, let me ask you, it was something that struck me kind of reading your website and reading some of the things that you've talked about, it strikes me that you have a very kind of spiritual approach to and you talked a little bit about it just out. That there's a spiritual approach you talk about bringing Indigenous Americans on to the farm and things that they shared with you and ways that you share the farm.

And then you're also talking about expanding consumer's knowledge and experience with cannabis. What would you say is your kind of overarching goal and then kind of the overarching business goal in terms of what you're trying to bring to the marketplace?

JB: I guess at the core of it has to do in the background of my own brothers, drug over too much. And as Danny Aykroyd once said, if John was a pothead he'd be alive. And the amount of opiate overdoses that are going on in the United States it's just disgusting, it's so hard to even fathom.

And little facts like in counties where there's a dispensary, opiate overdoses are reduced by 25%. There's just as a power to this plant that can heal and in the process, I'm healing. The TV show's called growing Belushi, because it's not just about growing cannabis. It's about me as a man growing as a family man as an actor.

And I saw a veteran one time that said you had PTSD. He was a medic in Iraq, and he said, he saw things that happen in the human body that nobody should ever see. And he said he couldn't sleep and couldn't talk to his children or his wife. VA gave him a bottle of oxycodone. And he said, I can't do that.

And he said, you're black diamond. Oh, Jesus, is the only stream that allows me to sleep, talk to my wife, my children, and he hugged me. Tears in his eyes and said, hey, man, I didn't make this. It is not your steward.

And that turned me into full medicine spiritual purpose, that this plant has a possibility to heal families, instead of break families up that opiate students. Like my family was like throwing a hand grenade in our family when there was an opiate overdose.

And again, like I said, the number two fear in life is collapse of family. I really believe this can help families. I mean, it's recreation and all that. But yeah, I'm on this kind of spiritual path. I don't know how I ended up in this land between Mount McLaughlin and Table Rock along this river where I know, native Americans lived at one time and again, you're right, I brought some native Americans to help build a sweat lodge and it's right between two oak trees, I mean, there's a vortex on my farm that you can't help but feel. And when you cross this land, you can feel it. So when you grow on this land, you can feel. Help ever hurt never.

RS: Help ever hurt never. That's nice.

I was just going to say, do you feel like in terms of I mean you bring kind of a spiritual and also an irreverence that isn't always found in the business world. And I imagine there were other companies pursuing partnerships with you.

How do you kind of gauge who to partner with, I mean, it's obvious that you have a tremendous amount of respect, and maybe a little bit of fear of the monster that is Jeremy. But aside from that, it's obviously that he's bringing like a certain amount of knowledge. Was that a big thing? How did you kind of suss out who to partner with?

JB: Well, I have to say I've been in the industry now for about five years, we got six, and just like in high school, college just freshman year, your junior, senior. I feel out I'm in my master's program with a master's theses and guys like Jeremy and Steve DeAngelo and other gentlemen are like the master's thesis approval board where I have to put my thesis out.

There are men and women in this industry that are I'm not saying spiritual purpose, but a really smart businessman. I'm not as smart of a businessman as I would like. And so I lean on their knowledge, but DeAngelo I mean, come on. These guys are advocates, and Jeremy and I are both involved, that Steve DeAngelo started getting these poor people have been incarcerated with this non-violent plan out of jail. I mean, there's nothing but good that comes from this plan.

I mean, I've said it before, and that is, I was a bouncer here in Chicago. I never broke up a fight between two stoners. So I don't know, it's just, it's a help ever hurt never. And there are a lot of people and there's a lot of partners and potential partners in this industry, that this is their core belief, their passion. And so I like to line up with them, because they teach me and Jeremy is one of them. He's been around plant medicine for a long time.

RS: Yes. And that was referencing like Steve DeAngelo's project, The Last Prisoner Project, helping get prisoners out for the ridiculous notion that they're in which is cannabis related offenses, which I think everyone here can agree and probably everyone listening I hope is completely absurd and ridiculous and it needs to change.

So what are you guys looking to bring to the marketplace like in the next 12 months with this partnership specifically, what kind of products are you looking I know that we're looking at to grow the yields and cost effectiveness in terms of the products what are we looking to bring to the marketplace?

JB: Well, it's funny because on this show my cousin Chris and I go into a competition, he thinks she knows weed now, he was in a restaurant business. And I'm like, you don't know shit. And so we go head to head in competition, I grow two plants, he grows to plants. And so we go to Jeremy and we go to the 44,000 square foot facility in Tulsa, to buy our equipment for our competition.

And in that process, Jeremy and I decided on certain products, soils, nutrients, tent, lightning fans, we came up with a kit that anybody could buy. And it's all-in-one, that you can put in your garage, you can put in your closet to hide from your mamma. And that's one product that we're talking about developing together is a home kit, because this legalization medical market also, you can grow six plants at home, and why not grow your own medicine.

And so we're trying to find the best soil the best nutrient in a simplest way for a novice to learn and enter this world of caring and loving the cannabis plant and getting its return for the benefits of the spiritual world. And that's one of the things that we're working together on.

RS: I was going to say it's interesting, because a lot of times are some of the time business as opposed to, or the bigger cannabis businesses are opposed to home growing. And I think it's really a point of advocacy, that that's even something that you want to put out into the marketplace. I find it as somebody that's covering the industry, like really awesome when the businesses are getting behind the home growers, because it's an essential part of the industry, it's not all just for the companies.

Talk to the audience a little bit about that, how that decision was made, what you're looking to do, in terms of bringing that to the marketplace?

JC: Well I think Jim is just an advocate for the plant itself and it's funny you say that, because one of the first questions I had for Jim was like, do you support the home grow market? Or are you against it? And he was very for the home grower market. I think it's one more step of evolution for this plant that needs to be there.

Now, in my opinion, does there need to be education? Yes, there needs to be education, how do you grow a plant properly? What do you use? How do you stay away from heavy metals, heavy pesticides? What can you use for mold management, bacterial management, pest management that is safe to consume.

And I think that I see your envision for the future to really solidify this home grower market. Is someone eventually starting an almost an educational program that a home grower might have to go through, that shows them how to produce safe medicine. And if we can get behind something like that, and maybe even states would be more up to say, okay, we're providing education. So we feel that people are producing safely.

JB: Jeremy, that's already been done. It's called Growing Belushi. We are doing that. On this show, we're showing how to grow, we're showing safely. We're showing the store you can go and get the stuff. We are showing the spiritual growth was throwing the power of the medicine. We're also being very entertaining, I mean, it's a funny show.

But I agree with you. I mean, I think that besides just going to a YouTube channel, how do I grow some plant in my backyard, I think we need some real educational platforms. And I'm really trying to start that with growing Belushi. But anyway, sorry, I interrupted guys. I interrupted the monster.

JC: No, maybe it keeps branching off and going into something bigger and bigger. So as you state keep opening up, the home grow is allowed. But people are afraid, it's we can't rely on the information from big business to say if we should have home growers or not.

RS: Yeah, hear, hear, absolutely. I hope you get to that point one day where the politicians and the lobbyists are in kind of controlling that. So in terms of Belushi's Farm, where are you looking? Are you looking to expand into more states as the months and the year's progress? What's your vision in terms of that?

JB: Well, I'm on like an easy step by step guy. I want to learn everything that I do. I mean, I remember I got a business manager. When I started making movies and he handled my money and he wanted fee for and I want you know what, for that fee that's like your graduate program fee. I want you to teach me everything I need to know about taxes, fresher. You no longer work for me.

So I do things slowly because I want to learn everything out of the way. I know everything from cloning to temperature of the soil 64 degrees in order for the micronutrients to absorb into the roots better, I know about the looms in the ship, I mean I want to know.

So on the expansion, I've gone very slowly I mean Colorado with the GrowGeneration -- I mean with the green solution, I'm with Redbird in Oklahoma and now I'm talking MSOs and slowly kind of moving forward to try to expand the brand. But I want to make sure that it leads with the right message and the best quality and the safest quality stuff.

So I'm a little slow, I visit all the growers, I visit all the dispensaries that they're part of and just slowly expanding. But now I have expanded with bhang chocolate, which I think is the best chocolate out there, I use it 2.5 milligrams to go sleep at night. I've expanded with these wonderful girls the two Katie's in Tulsa, Oklahoma with a premium chocolate gold glazed.

But I'm also develop them by accident, a CBD line for my dog. So I have this little canine tincture that we're going to release soon. So we are expanding in different skews, but everything is slow. So, like Danny Ackroyd, he's already got his ghostbusters bucks, I already got my comedy buck show. This was great skill, knowledge and safety and help ever hurt never.

RS: And, Jeremy, in terms of GrowGeneration, just talking broadly for a second about GrowGeneration, kind of how do you see it growing? And do you feel like -- where do you see like the ability to become profitable with the business model that you're working within right now. How do you see that developing?

JC: Well, GrowGeneration is a debt free profitable company already. Where do I see us going, expanding into newer states, getting into New York, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland, as these are starting to open up. More acquisitions coming down the line, we just closed two stores in the last couple days, one in California, one in Washington. Continuing to expand in the markets that we're already in, and then as new states continue to open up with cannabis legislation, GrowGeneration will be there to support all the clients that need to come in and need help for their growing.

RS: And we talked a little bit at the beginning about talking about, kind of GrowGeneration, the fact that you've gone from a private to a public company. The fact that GrowGeneration isn't necessarily plant touching allows it to be on a major exchange, how do you see that as kind of being a benefit in the cannabis industry coming at it from the ancillary play?

JC: I don't know if it's a benefit at all. I think it's just more regulation. And the more regulation we have, the less information that can be transferred from GrowGeneration to the client. I think not being able to touch plants, and being under those guidelines restricts us into what our full potential is down the road.

And when that regulation changes, that's going to be a whole new level for GrowGeneration. I mean, the talent that we have on the team is remarkable. And you're just taking tools out of their toolbox to be able to assist people across the country. But we will continue to work with less tools in the toolbox and as we're allowed to move further and further in this industry, I think, the sky is the limit for GrowGeneration.

RS: So it's interesting I mean talking to you like an expert in growing and cultivating the actual plant. I mean you've touched the plant so that's interesting. So the goal is as legislation, as legalization whatever form that takes develops, you guys want to expand kind of what your business model is?

JC: Yes, I think you want to look at everybody who's on the team of GrowGeneration. I think as of yesterday, we had 699 employees within the company. The focus would be to take all of these years of knowledge that people have kept in this plant and working with this plant and being able to distribute that education out to the masses in any way possible.

Right now we'll continue to do it the way we do it and as legislation changes, GrowGeneration will evolve into something bigger and better as we've continue to do year after year.

RS: Cool. Jim, a couple of weeks ago, I talked to George Jage who's putting on the MJ Unpacked Show, where I believe you're getting the band back together with Dan Aykroyd. I'm also a Midwesterner, I grew up in Chicago. So I have a huge, huge affinity for the Blues Brothers.

Talk to us a little bit about like what that feels like putting on that Sue kind of also sharing that experience with your brother and then sharing it with Dan also. How good does that feel and how excited are you about it, and how do you kind of think about that?

JB: Well Danny and I have been doing the Blues Brothers for 25 years. Together we do mainly corporate events across the country and we do also casinos and we do the House of Blues always because it's a House of Blues. Danny and I were involved in the House of Blues.

Great man Michael Rapino who by the way started growing Belushi with TV with his dollars and believe me, he's a genius. Anyway, the House of Blues on October 21 we're having a benefit concert for the Last Prisoners project to raise money and the Blues brother are going to be there and Danny is such an advocate for cannabis but also for these prisoners who are suffering. And so we got to kind of have a private show but you can get tickets on the Unpacked website.

RS: MJ Unpacked.

JB: MJ Unpacked. Yes. You can get tickets on MJ Unpacked and we're going to have a wild time and by the way there's a lot of great musicians that now live in Vegas that Danny and I are tapping their shoulders to see if they want to come on as special guests. So it's got to be a great party.

And when you look at this good quality that comes from music, the medicine that comes from the rhythm and the residents, the resounding feeling that you get is it's perfect, cannabis music go together very well obviously. And so we're bringing all together we're bringing the spirit of John, Jake Blues in there and the spirit of cannabis and the healing and right there on the stage.

It feels great I can't wait to do it. GrowGeneration is one of the sponsors of the event, we're grateful for them to be putting up cold cash to get this artist, they are wonderful and so as Redbird they're putting in, Advanced Nutrients, Big Mike. They're all supporting this event, Bhang Chocolate.

So we're hoping to raise a lot of money to help with the legal aspects to get these men and women out of jail. But it's exciting man the Blues Brother was singing and dancing, they are hot.

JC: Best event in Vegas this year.

RS: Yeah for sure. It's also like really interesting how things come back around I mean the movie Blues Brothers just kind of like escaping the police and kind of like that fight and now coming to this point of really fighting the system in a really powerful but also meaningful…

JB: You know that, the theme of the movie bring on a mission from God, believe it or not, that movie was based on a spiritual ability to help children (and the penguin) and the reason I wanted Blues Brothers as it branded my cannabis world in business is because of the mission from God, I mean like I said at the beginning the wellness of cannabis is a mission from God and by the way the spirituality, spiritual path and I've been on is who knows Blues Bros probably got me on that mission.

RS: Jim can I geek out for a second as a Chicago and can I ask you because one of my favorite movies is Return To Me. Can I ask you about Bonnie Hunt if you have any -- she's one of my favorite actresses and I love you guys together I feel like you're like the best Midwestern -- representation of the Midwestern person, I think it is just amazing.

Do you have any like anecdotes or like coming up together or anything like that I would love to hear something?

JB: We're both from Second City, we were there at different times, we always sit in problems together when I came into town and we just hit a lot, we had a great chemistry together, we have great respect for each other's talent and we got a twinkle in her eye when we work together. And put me in Return to Me and gee what, we made stuff up I came in let's see without my shirt on…

RS: It comes across.

JB: I just did one take with on and I took it off this should what happen and that was the take that you use and Bonnie just, she's a terrific writer, by the way. Terrific writer and actress and director, by the way, she's multi-talented girl. She's one of the precious gems that have come out of Chicago and Second City.

RS: That's nice. That's awesome. It feels very that whole movie feels very organic and like friends have gotten together and are just kind of like riffing on a script. It's awesome.

JB: Well, that was all Bonnie, she led the whole thing.

RS: That's awesome. So let me let me leave you both with kind of what you want to leave listeners with in terms of what you're both bringing, in terms of your goals, in terms of what you want to share with our audience. I'll leave you guys the final word.

JB: Well, for the investors that are listening, invest, because you're not investing in wickets, you're investing in a business that will be making plenty of money for you, but you're investing in the healing as medicine, that there's so much going on with another 200 more cannabinoids that they're going to find and mix them together to heal in a safe way. It's invest.

And for growers out there listening, my only advice, just don't be afraid to fire your grower.

RS: If you've learned nothing else.

JB: These guys are like... They think they are the one they're the best thing, nobody else is any good. You believe it and then you get 300 pounds of mold and it's like what happened? Well, you know the parallel that we're in and parallel get out. You were bullshitting.

RS: That's interesting. You feel like that's the most salient points of like starting a cannabis company is to have a good -- the growing operation needs to be top notch?

JB: Well, you want to start a winery, you got to have good winemaker, you got to have great soil and great location which we can do in Southern Oregon. And you got to have a great winemaker. And right now Anthony my grower is I've gone through three growers and I've finally found the one who's not a bullshitter. This guy is in the dirt in the soil all day long and he's really brought the quality of the terpene values of my plants have gone up. And with Jeremy's help and Grow Generation's help, we've even doubled that.

So I feel really good about the direction we're in. And I'm just going to continue to take it softly slowly and understand every move I make. I'm in no hurry. I just want to make sure it's all quality safety deals.

RS: Jeremy?

JC: I think for me, it's important to surround yourself with a really good network, it's important to surround yourself with a really good group. And to have somebody that can feed through the bullshit, there's so much bullshit out there. And pay attention to how you pick your team, pay attention to who's spending your money and don't walk over dollars to make pennies.

It's important to work with individuals that have done this before, I can help you along the way, because these are very large expensive projects…

JB: Yes, that's true Jeremy. That's really true.

JC: You can overspend so quickly and sometimes people are just worried about -- they're just worried about the wrong thing, they're worried about how much do my lights cost, or how much to my tables costs, but none of that matters. If you can't be successful when it's all put together.

Lastly, I would say, me moving forward, I was just brought in as an advisor to the Last Prisoner project so I think I want to put more time in the Last Prisoner Project, use Grow Generation's platform to help donations come in for the Last Prisoner project org.

I think it's important for everybody in this industry, especially some of these new investors coming in to understand how we got here, and the people who paved the way and nobody should be in prison for cannabis. I've had my own asked with cannabis and prison, so it resonates to me and it's just something I want to be a part of and use this large platform that we have to educate people how we got here and what they can do to help now for the people who paved the way.

RS: Absolutely, hear, hear.

JB: There's an old Chinese proverb that goes, when you drink the water, remember the men and women who dug the well. And Jeremy and I we're all drinking the water in this cannabis industry. And the men and women that are incarcerated right now really dug the well for us and it's shameful, sometimes it feels shameful to be making a living while these people are sitting in jail.

RS: Yeah, absolutely. It's something we try and always keep our eyes and ears on in terms of following the industry and making sure that it's growing in the right way. I feel like that's a fantastic place to end but I actually have one more question I want to ask each of you which is, what do you feel like best kind of gives the cannabis consumer the experience, like do you feel like terpenes are most important do you feel like the kind of like the Indica, the sativa, do you feel like the THC content. What do you feel like it or do you feel like it's subjective depending on like what it does for them?

JB: That question my dear is another whole podcast.

RS: All right.

JB: It really goes into some real detail work, because I mean, in a short sentence, I believe the higher the terpene values, the better the entourage effect and it leaves some this anxiety that that could happen. But it's individuals who want -- it's really individuals some people like Indica, some people like Sativa, I like more of a Sativa, because it's more of a working weed, you can work you can talk.

And more of an Indica relax at night and sleep and job, I mean, there's you can go on and on about it, but it's individual. But for the new consumer, I'd say start with a 2.5 milligrams of a chocolate.

JC: I would have to agree with Jim I think, this is just a rabbit hole question, but if I could answer and I would say that. This plant has something for everybody and everybody's minds are different and it's there. And I think, whether it's terpenes, THC, CBD, CBD secondary cannabinoids, using it to treat illnesses.

Everybody I feel that's walking this earth has something that cannabis could help with, even in a non-psychoactive manner. And I think just getting more back behind the science of this is going to bring us to where we'll finally understand our cannabis direct with each individual person saw needs.

RS: Yeah. Jeremy and Jim, this has been a real thrill for me. I'm really happy to kind of hear your story and hear what you're bringing to the marketplace and share it with our audience who I think is going to be very edified by a lot of information shared here today.

I really appreciate you both coming on. Thank you very much.

JB: Thank you.

JC: Thank you.

Thanks so much for listening to The Cannabis Investing Podcast. Subscribe or follow us on Seeking Alpha, Libsyn, Apple Podcast, Spotify, Google Play or Stitcher. And we'd really appreciate it. If you would leave us a review on Apple podcasts. It helps other investors find our show and makes us feel fantastic. If you have feedback or questions, we'd love to hear from you at rena+canpod@seekingalpha.com. Thanks so much for listening and see you next time.