Investment Thesis

It's not difficult to find a U.S. large-cap growth ETF these days. I found 13 myself, and you may be tempted to buy the biggest or the cheapest one and call it a day. However, you should know some important differences before deciding - particularly, which Index provider you wish to track and the level of diversification you want. For the most part, the provider will either be FTSE Russell or S&P, and you can select from a universe of stocks as low as 200 or as high as 1,000.

Today, I will be comparing two growth ETFs: the iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) and the iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY). The latter is a better performer but a much smaller fund, which I attribute mainly to IVW's longevity (it was launched nine years before IWY) and investors' desire for diversification. But, as I intend to demonstrate, excessive diversification has been and will continue to hinder style-specific growth ETFs like these. In my view, IWY's 109 holdings are more than adequate. Besides, if you are overly concerned about a market crash, it's questionable whether you should even be considering growth ETFs to begin with.

ETF Overviews

Basics

IVW tracks the S&P 500 Growth Index, while IWY is based on the Russell Top 200 Growth Index. S&P keeps things the simpler of the two, focusing on just three factors to separate value from growth:

three-year net change in earnings per share (excluding extraordinary items) over current price

three-year sales per share growth rate

momentum (one-year price change)

In contrast, FTSE Russell looks at a company's price-book ratio, historical sales per share growth, and medium-term growth estimates. Each fund's expense ratio, assets under management, and performance data is below.

As you would imagine, the two ETFs have a lot of overlap. Although there are 159 constituents in IVW that aren't in IWY, they only account for 18.90% of the fund. Instead, the primary differences are in the allocations for the top holdings. For example, Apple (AAPL) and Amazon (AMZN) have weights of 11.15% and 7.10% in IVW, and 12.67% and 8.04% in IWY. It may not seem like much, but these slight differences have added up to IWY's outperformance over time. This makes sense to me, too, because it's a style ETF that's not meant to be used as a diversification tool. Let your winners run; you don't need exposure to 242 of IVW's holdings, as IWY's 109 is enough.

Top Holdings and Sector Exposures

IVW

IVW's top ten holdings make up 50.44% of the fund and are shown below:

IVW is heavily concentrated in Technology stocks, accounting for 42% of the fund. Consumer Discretionary, Communication Services, and Health Care combine to total 43%, while the remaining sectors have minimal exposure.

IWY

IWY, as expected, is slightly more concentrated, with its top ten holdings totaling 56.67% of the fund.

The top eight constituents are the same in both; PayPal (PYPL) and Adobe (ADBE) take the last two spots in IVW, while Visa (V) and Home Depot (HD) round out the top ten for IWY.

Like IVW, IWY's exposure is mainly in the Technology sector, accounting for 47.08% of the fund. Consumer Discretionary, Communication Services, and Health Care combine to total 40% of the fund. This setup essentially boosts exposure to Technology stocks by about 5% at the expense of Health Care, while exposures to other sectors remain minimal.

Performance

The graph below shows the performance of the two ETFs since IWY's inception.

IWY has outperformed by 1.17% per year with slightly higher risk, though it still managed better risk-adjusted returns as measured by the Sharpe and Sortino Ratios. Outperformance took off around the time of the pandemic, and as I will show later, this appears linked to positive revenue and earnings surprises for S&P 500 stocks.

IVW is up slightly this year, but IWY easily outperformed from 2017-2020.

Analysis

Sales and Earnings Growth

One criterion common to both funds is sales growth. The table below summarizes various weighted average sales growth metrics for the two funds.

As shown, the more concentrated IWY has a slightly better one-year revenue growth rate, and analysts have projected this to continue for the next twelve months. IVW does edge out IWY on the five-year growth rate, though, and the two are nearly identical on the three-year growth rate metric.

I want to spend some time on the revenue surprise number. For the most recent quarter, each fund's constituents beat estimates by about 5%. Below is a chart showing historical revenue surprises since the end of the Great Recession. You can see that, for the most part, actual numbers have come in higher than estimates. My view is that if revenue surprises continue to be positive, more concentrated growth ETFs like IWY will outperform.

Earnings surprises also jumped significantly beginning in Q2 2020. There also hasn't been a negative earnings surprise for the S&P 500 since the Great Recession.

Recall the annual returns graph from earlier, where IWY outperformed IVW by nearly 6%. Again, I believe this yearly outperformance, which was the largest to date, is linked to these revenue and earnings surprises figures. IWY simply focuses more on high-growth sectors, which is a winning strategy in bull markets.

Financial Health

The table below shows some additional financial health metrics I have calculated for both ETFs. For the most part, there's not much to see other than a better cash to total debt ratio for IVW. Other than that, I don't see much that will cause either ETF to be materially riskier than the other.

Momentum

Momentum is one of the ways IVW differentiates itself. However, there isn't much separating the two ETFs in this area either. Calculated based on each fund's current constituents (as opposed to a constantly-changing ETF), one might argue it's slightly in IWY's favor today.

Although IVW has more momentum based on its last price vs. the 200-day moving average price, IWY, by design, has more weight behind the best performers. This leads nicely into a discussion about how efficient markets are.

The Efficient Market Hypothesis

Briefly, the efficient market hypothesis has three forms:

Strong form: all information, including insider information, is reflected in securities prices Semi-strong form: all publicly available information is fully reflected in securities prices, rendering fundamental analysis useless Weak form: all past price data is fully reflected in securities prices, rendering technical analysis useless

Fundamental indexing is when providers use fundamental metrics, such as a company's price-earnings ratio or its dividend yield, to weight constituents rather than market capitalization. The primary argument against market-cap-weighted indexes goes something like this:

If a market is semi-strong form efficient, most stocks won't be priced at their fair value. Overpriced stocks will see a performance drop over time, while underpriced stocks will see a performance bump. But the net effect for the entire Index is negative because the overpriced stocks initially have the most influence (allocation). Therefore, market-cap-weighted Indexes have a systematic problem.

Here's the real problem, though. I track 237 U.S. equity ETFs with at least a five-year history, and fundamental-weighted funds haven't done well. With a median five-year return of 96.03%, it has significantly lagged the 111.93% return for market-cap-weighted indexes.

Yes, we're in a bull market right now, but these results are evidence why markets are not efficient at all, except possibly in the long run. As investors, you want to capitalize on these inefficiencies, and it's not a bad strategy to let your winners run when market enthusiasm is high.

Alternatives

IVW and IWY aren't the only two growth ETFs to consider. Here is list of large-cap growth ETFs that are passively managed, ordered from biggest to smallest. I don't often review growth ETFs, but I recently looked into the Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) and liked what I saw. It's certainly been one of the better-performing fundamental growth ETFs out there, as growth at a reasonable price has long been an accepted strategy.

Ticker Fund Name Weighting Scheme Expense Ratio VUG Vanguard Growth ETF Multi-Factor 0.04% IWF iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Multi-Factor 0.19% IVW iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Market Cap 0.18% SCHG Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Market Cap 0.04% SPYG SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Market Cap 0.04% MGK Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Multi-Factor 0.07% VOOG Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Market Cap 0.10% IWY iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Multi-Factor 0.20% RPG Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Fundamental 0.35% FTC FT Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Tiered 0.60% NULG Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Multi-Factor 0.25% SPGP Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Fundamental 0.34% PWB Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth Tiered 0.56%

Investment Recommendation and Conclusion

I believe that a more concentrated approach is better for growth-style-focused ETFs like IVW and IWY, assuming excessive risk isn't taken. In this article, I showed that based on an analysis of the financial health and momentum of each fund's constituents, one isn't inherently riskier than the other. Beta is about the same, analysts have similar ratings, and if anything, IWY is more attractive than IVW based on sales growth forecasts. Considering the past performance of the two, I prefer the smaller iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF.

I don't think diversification is a valid reason for choosing IWY. It holds 159 stocks that IVW doesn't, but they make up a small portion of the fund and fail to change the fundamentals by much. It's diversification for diversification sake and nothing else.

While I prefer diversifying by style and would only own a growth ETF if I felt my portfolio was too defensive, IWY would be my pick despite its smaller AUM footprint. Sometimes you have to let the market continue to be irrational and inefficient and let your winners win more. Despite what fundamental indexers may say, there are benefits to concentration, and I think IWY's 109 holdings are enough to capture all the growth the market continues to give us.