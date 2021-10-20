Enes Evren/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis: InterContinental Hotels Group could see upside if net rooms growth across China starts to rebound. At the same time, revenue growth across the Americas and EMEAA has been plateauing, and the stock could see downside if the company remains overly dependent on these markets.

In a previous article back in August, I made the argument that InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) was likely overpriced, with a more realistic target price range of $46-54.

Despite this, the stock has continued to climb slightly since then:

Source: investing.com

While the hotel sector as a whole has been thought to be overpriced for some time as investors might have been too optimistic on the effect of the vaccine rollout on booking numbers - a counter-argument could be that booking numbers still remain below capacity and that there is still significant room for rebound.

The purpose of this article is to determine whether significant upside still exists for InterContinental Hotels Group in terms of potential growth in RevPAR (revenue per average available room) going forward, along with an analysis of other key growth drivers

RevPAR

When looking at a historical breakdown of revenue per average available room, we can see that growth in this metric (based on half-year results) were higher from 2011-13 than from 2017-19.

Year 2011 2012 2013 2017 2018 2019 RevPAR Growth 7% 6.3% 3.1% 2.1% 3.7% 0.1%

Source: Figures sourced from 2011-13 and 2017-19 Half-Year Results

Based on a Monte Carlo simulation of 1000 runs, here is what the minimum and maximum expected growth rates would be for the two periods:

2011-13 (mean = 5.46%, standard deviation = 2.07%)

Source: Author's Calculations using Python

2017-19 (mean = 1.96%, standard deviation = 1.80%)

Source: Author's Calculations using Python

From these simulations, we can see that RevPAR growth had significantly matured by the 2017-19 period, and potential upside was not as high as at the beginning of the decade. Even before the pandemic, growth had started to hit a ceiling.

Of course, the decline in RevPAR since 2020 has far exceeded the drop in growth that would have been predicted by the simulations - with RevPAR for H1 2020 down by 51.7% from that of the previous year.

Source: IHG Hotels & Resorts H1 2020 Results

While RevPAR may see high rates of growth in the years ahead - this is simply making up for growth lost during 2020. For instance, if RevPAR has declined by 51.7%, then a subsequent 107.04% rise is necessary to reach the level seen before the decline.

When looking at the most recent growth rate analysis for H1 2021, we can see that RevPAR is up by 20% since last year. Assuming that rate of growth continues, then it would take another three years for RevPAR to reach 2019 levels once again.

Source: IHG Hotels & Resorts H1 2021 Results

Unsurprisingly, Greater China has led the rebound in RevPAR - with overall demand having rebounded faster than in North America and EMEAA - with the latter region still showing a further decline in RevPAR from that of last year.

Growth in Greater China

As of H1 2021, revenue from Greater China accounted for just over 10% of total revenue. Interestingly, we can see that while revenue for the EMEAA region accounted for 33% of total revenue in 2019 - this has fallen to just under 15% in 2021.

Source: IHG Hotels & Resorts H1 2021 Results

Even putting the pandemic aside, it is apparent that revenue growth in the Americas and EMEAA (the latter in particular) has been levelling off. The past year has demonstrated the Chinese market to be more resilient to the decline in bookings that we have seen across the industry, and as having further growth potential.

From this standpoint, a significant driver of the recovery in revenue for InterContinental Hotels Group will likely be the degree to which the hotel chain can capitalize on growth in the Chinese market. This has undoubtedly been hindered somewhat by the pandemic, as hotel closures and the need to conserve cash in the short-term have limited the potential for new hotel openings.

According to the 2020 Annual Report, InterContinental Hotels Group opened 285 hotels (39,392 rooms) which was over 30% lower than in 2019. Moreover, with 224 hotels having left the IHG System in 2020 (as compared to 111 hotels in 2019), it is still going to take some time for the company to be able to regain pre-pandemic room capacity - assuming demand does indeed return to pre-pandemic levels across major markets.

Of course, the company does face significant competition in the Chinese market from Marriott International (MAR) and Shanghai Jin Jiang Capital Company (OTC:SJJIY), both of which have a larger presence in China and a larger overall presence as measured by number of rooms. Source: China Travel News (originally sourced from HOTELS magazine)

Marriott had 237,499 rooms in Greater China at the end of 2020, as compared to 144,175 for International Hotels Group. However, rooms across Greater China for both companies account for 16% of their total portfolio, which indicates that International Hotels Group does have a good proportional exposure to the market.

IHG: Hotel Room Portfolio (Global and Greater China)

Source: International Hotels Group 2020 Annual Report

Marriott International: Hotel Room Portfolio (Global)

Source: Marriott International Annual Report 2020

Conclusion

Ultimately, International Hotels Group needs to continue seeing a strong recovery in RevPAR in order to justify further price rises. However, even before the pandemic it was becoming apparent that growth across the Americas and EMEAA had been starting to plateau.

In this regard, continued expansion across high growth regions - namely Greater China - will be quite important for sustaining growth from here.

From this standpoint, one key metric that I would be inclined to track for this company is net room growth across the Greater China region. A higher proportion of growth for net rooms across Greater China would be welcomed and signal that the company has the ability to capitalize on growth in this region.

On the other hand, if the pandemic has negatively affected the company's ability to grow net rooms across the Chinese market due to cash constraints - then this could be a negative signal for long-term growth prospects and could be reflected in lower growth in Chinese net bookings relative to its competitors.