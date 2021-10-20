Rainer Puster/iStock via Getty Images

We tend to err on the side of pessimism. That, of course, makes more welcome than ants at a picnic. But that won't change the way we look at things. Investing is about figuring out what can go wrong rather than suggesting every investment is the best thing since sliced bread. Today, we look at one of the thesis where we were decidedly more cautious than the bulls and how that is playing out.

Magna International ( NYSE: MGA

When we last covered MGA, we talked about how it got bailed out of its bad decision to purchase Veoneer Inc. (VNE). We also looked at the Q2-2021 results and warned that the stock was not cheap, despite appearances to the contrary. Specifically, we said,

Declining sales and increasing margin pressures are starting to wake up the analysts and they are downgrading their earnings estimates. $60 is the maximum we would pay for it.

This morning, MGA lowered its guidance and the numbers were rather bad. We look at those and tell you what it means for the company.

Guidance

MGA today announced that it has updated its 2021 outlook to reflect declines in anticipated 2021 light vehicle production, including 7% and 9% in North America and Europe, respectively, in each case relative to expected light vehicle production levels disclosed in our press release dated August 6, 2021. The lower expected light vehicle production is mainly due to the impacts of ongoing semiconductor chip shortages and the COVID-19 pandemic on the global automotive supply chain. As a result of the lower assumed light vehicle production, as noted above, we now expect total sales for 2021 to be in the range of $35.4 to $36.4 billion, compared to $38.0 to $39.5 billion in our August outlook.

At first glance, this appears to be a modest drop as revenue guidance is down about 8% at the midpoint. But this is the annual number and we have to keep two things in mind here. The first being that MGA already had $19.2 billion of sales in the bag by Q2-2021. By the time it reported Q2-2021 results in August, it was already seeing actual revenues for the year closer to $22 billion. So the downgrade for the last 4-5 months of this magnitude is rather significant. We are looking at close to $16.7 billion in sales for the back half of this year and that is exceptionally low. In fact, it is far below anything that MGA has reported in recent years.

This revenue drop is no doubt being driven by semiconductor chip shortages and we don't believe the company is not remotely at fault. But, of course, shareholders will be disappointed in what will turn out to be a rather mediocre year after a big setup early on.

Team Transitory Takes Another Black Eye

While the sales number hit hard, the margin pressures were through the proverbial roof.

Adjusted EBIT Margin is now expected to be in the 5.1% to 5.4% range, compared to 7.0% to 7.4% in our August outlook primarily as a result of the decline in expected total sales, ongoing operational inefficiencies driven by unpredictable OEM production schedules, increased production costs, higher commodity costs and a provision on engineering service contracts with Evergrande (OTCPK:EGRNY).

Source: Seeking Alpha (emphasis ours)

Here again, we stress that this is a very big downgrade considering that MGA had 7-8 months in the bag when it reported last. MGA had downgraded its EBIT margin guidance slightly in its last update and today things just fell off a cliff.

At the lower end, the EBIT margin is in line with 2020. What does this mean for earnings? That is going to be tough to figure out without knowing the exact tax rates, but we will give it a whirl. At $36 billion of sales with an EBIT margin of 5.2%, we will get an EBIT of about $1.87 billion and net income of close to $1.35-$1.60 billion (23% tax rate). That would get us to an annual number of about $4.50-$5.00 earnings per share. MGA has reported GAAP EPS of $3.26 for the first two quarters. So the back half might produce as low as $1.25 in earnings ($2.50 EPS annualized).

We can see just how quickly MGA has gone from very cheap (10X at beginning of the year) to expensive (over 30X back half EPS) on P/E metrics.

Verdict

MGA is an amazing company and that has focused on keeping leverage low and delivering steady returns for investors. But you don't make money buying good companies, you make money by buying good companies at good prices. Valuation was just too expensive the last time around when we used our cyclically neutral indicators. Those still point at $60 being a better entry point, which we may or may not get right away.

While we were well prepared for the inflationary pressures to rock the happy train, we would not get too pessimistic on MGA based on the latest guidance either. Domestic auto inventories remain abysmal and MGA will have strong revenues in 2022 and 2023. The question though remains whether it can make good money of those revenues with the inflation trends. We give it a neutral outlook at present and will watch for easing inflationary pressures to sell cash-secured puts.

Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.